Midweek Distractions 7/5/23: Riviera is a state of mind

Every summer around July, particularly in that lazy week and a half between July 4 and le quatorze juillet (aka Bastille Day), I contemplate quitting my job and running away to the South of France. (Just kidding…)

Unfortunately for me, it’s not as easy to get to the Côte d’Azur from New York as it is to fly to Paris, so I occasionally look at the various connections I’d have to make (and the costs they would incur), and think to myself… maybe next year.

But that doesn’t mean I can’t dream a little. One of our new contributors, Katherine Miller, has a new guide up on all the day trips you can make from Nice if you’re hoping to bop around the French Riviera. You can also visit Provence’s gorgeous lavender fields, which are currently at their peak. We’ve also got a guide to one of the best shopping experiences near Nice and Cannes, a list of some of the best things I’ve eaten in the South of France, and an ultimate guide to traveling around the hidden gems of western Provence.

However, if you just can’t afford that glamorous trip to Saint Tropez, I’m here to remind you that the French Riviera is a state of mind. Set up a projector outside and stream one of these fantastic French films set in the Côte d’Azur, and cool down with a bottle of piquette or French rosé. Make a classic, refreshing Provençal dish to snack on during your movie night, like socca or tapenade.

Party time

At next week’s book launch for Caitlin’s new novel, we’re going to be having some very special guests who I am super excited to work with. The fabulous French cheese company Fromager d’Affinois will be catering the event, and we are going to have some gorgeous wines from Bordeaux’s Left Bank courtesy of Crus Bourgeois du Médoc. Swing by agnès b. in Soho on July 11 for some cheese, wine, and copies of Pete and Alice in Maine hot off the presses.

Things I found on the internet…

I cannot stop dreaming about this lobster roll/croissant hybrid. How I feel dragging my ludicrously capacious bags through tiny French villages. Pink Martini’s “Sympathique” truly never gets old. Have a nostalgic listen here.

Ciao,

Catherine Rickman

Managing Editor, frenchly.us

Stay in touch! I’d love to hear from you: [email protected].