[Webinar] Moving to France: Long-Stay Visas & Medical Insurance

Join us for a 1-hour long free webinar to discover the essential aspects of applying for a long-stay visa in France, along with health insurance requirements.

Topics will range from the application process and required documents, to different visa types, options for work and business, and joining a French or EU spouse.

It will also cover all you need to know about health insurance coverage, pre-existing conditions, and transitioning to the French healthcare system.

Thursday June 29 2023, at 12pm ET · 6pm in France

[Register for free]

Our speaker will be Fabien Pelissier, founder and managing director of Fab Insurance, an expert at guiding the English-speaking community through French visas and insurance intricacies.

You will be able to ask your questions live during the webinar. You can also send them to us prior to the webinar, at: [email protected]