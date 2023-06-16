Newsletter
Things to See and Do  
Typical Costs  
Suggested Budget  
Money-Saving Tips  
Where to Stay  
How to Get Around  
When to Go  
How to Stay Safe
Best Places to Book your Trip
Related Blogs on France
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on linkedin
Share on email

[Webinar] Moving to France: Long-Stay Visas & Medical Insurance

Join us for a 1-hour long free webinar to discover the essential aspects of applying for a long-stay visa in France, along with health insurance requirements.

Topics will range from the application process and required documents, to different visa types, options for work and business, and joining a French or EU spouse.

It will also cover all you need to know about health insurance coverage, pre-existing conditions, and transitioning to the French healthcare system.

Thursday June 29 2023, at 12pm ET · 6pm in France
[Register for free]

Our speaker will be Fabien Pelissier, founder and managing director of Fab Insurance, an expert at guiding the English-speaking community through French visas and insurance intricacies.

You will be able to ask your questions live during the webinar. You can also send them to us prior to the webinar, at: [email protected]

A close up of a sign

Frenchly
newsletter.

Get your weekly dose of Frenchly’s news.

Read more

Frenchly newsletter.

A close up of a sign

Get your weekly dose of Frenchly’s news.

You love France? This is your site!
As an Amazon Associate, Frenchly earns
from qualify purchases.

Categories

More

Contact

Social

Frenchly Newsletter.

A close up of a sign

Get your weekly dose of Frenchly stuff.

Sign In
Newsletter