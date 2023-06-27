Your Guide to Lavender Fields in Provence, France

Every year, the famous lavender fields of the South of France erupt into riots of color as mile-long caterpillars of lavande blooms trace paths through Provence, tempting visitors from around the world for this seasonal wonder.

Lavender Season in Provence

Lavender flowers typically bloom from the end of June through August, peaking in the middle of July. Lavender is a huge export in Provence, and Provençal lavender products, like soap, sachets, and even candy can be purchased year round. Lavender, which is harvested in September and dried to maintain its intense fragrance and flavor, can be used throughout the year in cooking to instantly evoke the smells and tastes of summer.

The Best Lavender Fields of Provence, France

1. Musée de la Lavande

This unusual museum was founded by the Lincelé family in 1992 to celebrate the region’s rich history and its relationship with the wild blue blooming fields. Family patriarch George Lincelé was even named the Chevalier de la Commanderie de la Lavande de Haute-Provence in 1993 for his exceptional work in the region. A calendar of seasonal events ensures that the museum is open almost year-round, from February through December, with Easter egg hunts in the spring, traditional distillation demonstrations in the summer, and something called “La Purple Week” in November. – 276 Route de Gordes, 84220 Cabrières-d’Avignon (30min from Avignon)

2. Digne-les-Bains

This small town celebrates the arrival of August, the lavender harvest month, with a five-day festival and a parade called the Corso de la Lavande, which takes place the first weekend of the month. The festival originated in the 1920s as a fair for distillers and growers to hawk their wares after the harvest and attract perfumers to purchase their products. – Digne-les-Bains (1h45 from Avignon)

3. Les Agnels Distillerie de Lavande

One of the oldest lavender distilleries in France, the Distillerie des Agnels has been farming and producing quality lavender since 1895. The fine purple flowers are used to make soaps, perfumes, essential oils, bath salts, and more, and you can buy these products in bulk at Agnels. You can also take a guided tour of the distillery for only 6€. – Route de Buoux, 84400 Les Agnels, Apt (1hr from Avignon)

4. L’Abbaye Notre-Dame de Sénanque

One of the most visited sites in Provence, this Cistercian monastery, active since 1148, is still a thriving community of Christian monks who grow some of the most beautiful lavender in France. They hold daily guided tours around the abbey; although only in French, they do offer a Histopad option, which is a tablet with headphones that allows you to explore the space in 10 different languages, including English. – 84220 Gordes (1hr from Avignon by car)

5. Aroma’Plantes Distillerie

At the foot of Mont Ventoux in the hills of Sault, this family-owned distillery specializes in growing plants for medicinal and aromatic purposes. The organic farm uses sustainable practices, like alternating lavender and legumes by season so as not to leach the soil of nutrients, in order to create a crop that grows beautifully and ethically year after year. – Route du Mont Ventoux, 84390 Sault (1hr from Avignon)

6. Le Mas De La Rose

You’re going to need somewhere to stay after a long day driving through all those fragrant fields. Though not everyone can afford to stay at this luxury hotel, Le Mas De La Rose is a beautiful converted 17th-century farmhouse with 75 acres of lavender dotted with pine and olive trees. You can hang at the pool or rent a bike and roam the estate solo before you hop back in the car. – Route d’Eygalières, 13660 Orgon (30min from Avignon)

7. Plateau de Valensole

When most people imagine the lavender fields of Provence, they are imagining the Valensole Plateau. The Plateau sits at 2000 feet high, and is the largest lavender field in all of France, at more than 300 square miles. Named for the town it belongs to, the plateau receives countless visitors each summer, and photographers come from all over the world to capture its exquisite blue and violet hues. – 5878A Place des Héros de la Résistance, 04210 Valensole (1hr from Aix-en-Provence)

8. La Ferme aux Lavandes

This lavender farm in Sault prides itself on its dedication to preserving and educating visitors on the Lavandula species of lavender. Their site boasts a botanic conservatory with a number of ornamental varieties of lavender and “associated plants,” as well as fields in which angora rabbits and cats roam free among the sweet smelling flowers. The farm is a wonderful spot for picnicking, and various lavender honeys, jams, and biscuits can be purchased at their shop. – Route du Mont-Ventoux, 84390 Sault (1hr from Avignon)

Tips for Visiting Lavender Fields in Provence

The best way to catch all of these sites, as with anywhere in southern France, is by car. Grab a rental (check out our guide here) and a map, and enjoy the most scenic drive of your life. And you can also check out this map from Provence’s tourism department of how to get from one destination to the next. Remember to wear sunscreen and a hat, since lavender fields are exposed to bright sunlight, and do your best to respect the natural habitat by sticking to your path and not picking lavender yourself, no matter how tempting it may be.

What is the best month to see lavender fields in Provence?

July is the best month to see lavender fields in Provence.

What is the most famous lavender field in Provence?

The Plateau de Valensole has some of the most famous and most photographed lavender fields in all Provence.