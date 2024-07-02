Your Perfect France: Win a Trip to Cognac and the Charentes, for Two!

✨ Cognac Frapin – VIP Tour for 2

Maison Cognac Frapin invites you to penetrate the mysteries of their prestigious domain. During this visit, you will explore their vineyard and distillery, and then dive into their century-old aging cellars. Halfway through, nestled in the heart of the vineyard, a stop at Château Fontpinot will be made to discover the residence and the ancestors of the family (including the famous François Rabelais), followed by a cocktail break. The visit will continue at the Cognac Frapin headquarters with the discovery of their museum and assembly cellars, and will conclude with the tasting of 4 Cognacs, including an exceptional carafe: the Cuvée Rabelais…

✨ Cognac Grosperrin – Guided tour for 2

Visiting the Cognac Grosperrin cellars is like entering in the artisanal world of cognac making in the 19th century. Located on the banks of the Charente in Saintes, Maison Cognac Grosperrin is famous for its rare and old Cognacs, which are carefully selected and aged. During this intimate visit, you will learn all the secrets of this spirit, and understand the work that goes into it, before tasting old and exceptional Cognacs.

✨ Château Royal de Cognac – “Secrets of the cellar” tour for 2

Le Château de Cognac was the birthplace of one of France’s most illustrious kings, Francois I. The Baron Otard purchased the Château and founded its Cognac House in 1795. Le Château de Cognac, which became a historic monument, is now a testimony to French History. During this visit, walk through the vestiges of the past, from the Middle Ages to the present day, and discover the natural conditions of Cognac aging so particular to the Château. Taste the different Cognacs (BARON OTARD VSOP, XO & EXTRA) in the heart of the cellars, and watch Cognac be extracted right before your eyes! Explore the renaissance rooms, as well as the King’s apartments, which are usually closed to the public.

✨ Cognac Normandin Mercier – Tour of the Domaine for 2

Normandin Mercier will welcome you into their former distillery to explain the history of the estate and Cognac in general, detailing all the stages of production of this brandy. In their aging cellars, you will also learn to understand the role of oak wood and blending.