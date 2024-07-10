Where to Celebrate Bastille Day 2024 in NYC

After these last few weeks of stressful elections (on both sides of the Atlantic), let’s forget politics for a moment and celebrate Bastille Day in style. If you’re in New York for July 14th, you won’t be without company. Once again, lovers of French culture will come together to enjoy a Bastille Day full of joy and good humor. Here is what’s in store.

Hommage to the city of New York

On Sunday, July 14, the Empire State Building will be flying the colors of France! In partnership with the French Consulate, the iconic skyscraper will be illuminated in blue, white, and red, from sunset to 2am.

Manhattan

Bastille Day is traditionally marked by two major events in the heart of Manhattan, open to all New Yorkers and lovers of French culture.

Central Park

On Bastille Day, head to Central Park, where a concert series, organized by the French Consulate in association with SummerStage and the Committee of French and French-Speaking Associations of New York (CAFUSA), returns with artists who will keep us singing and dancing for 5 hours: The legendary Magic System will kick off the evening; followed by the famous Marseilles group IAM, celebrating their 35th anniversary; then The Avener, one of the great talents of the electro scene, known for the songs “Laisse-moi t’aimer” and “Célibataire;” Laurie Darmon; and finally Femi the Scorpion, the young artist from Benin known for making Parisians dance in the streets.

Bastille Day in Central Park with the Consulate, Sunday, July 14, Rumsey Playfield (entrance at 72th street and 5th avenue), between 5pm and 10pm.

Madison Avenue

Earlier in the day, the other major Bastille Day event will be held by L’Alliance New York (formerly FIAF) on Madison Avenue, from 12pm to 5pm, between 59th and 63rd Streets, and on the institution’s premises. The interactive “Inside Out” project, created by artist JR, will enable New Yorkers to have their photo taken in a photobooth truck, and stick their self-portrait on Madison Avenue, to form a monumental, block-long mural on display all day. Some 50 French businesses will be taking part in this great open-air celebration – the stands will feature French products and goods, and Olympic-themed games for children. There will also be a dance performance, wine and champagne tasting sessions, and two film screenings at the Florence Gould Theater.

Bastille Day with L’Alliance New York, Sunday, July 14, from 12pm to 5pm.

NYC Restaurants are Celebrating July 14th

French Restaurant Week has returned for its 13th edition, with a dozen restaurants participating – Benoit, Fig & Olive, Gaby Brasserie (Sofitel), La Sirène SoHo, La Sirène UWS, Le Gratin, Bar Boulud, Cathédrale, Supper Club, Le Rivage, Orsay et Le Tout va Bien (qui vient de rouvrir). Inspired by New York Restaurant Week, these restaurants will offer high quality menus at reasonable prices throughout the day, with a three-course lunch menu for $45, and a three-course dinner menu for $60.

French restaurant week, July 14

French Cancan with Daniel Boulud: It’s a tradition for the French chef at Le Gratin, which is also taking part in French Restaurant Week. On Sunday, July 14, from 1pm to 6pm, you’ll be able to enjoy hors d’oeuvres, charcuterie, crudités, and a cocktail with the purchase of your ticket. All to the rhythms of DJ Faz and French Cancan dancers!

Le Gratin, 5 Beekman Street. Reservations here.

Ice cream and dancing at Benoit: In addition to participating in French Restaurant Week, Benoit in Midtown will be throwing an all-day party from noon to 8pm on July 14th, with French food and wine served throughout. The event will feature DJ sets, homemade ice-cream, pétanque games, and a host of festive surprises.

Benoit New York, 60 W 55th Street

Brooklyn

Petanque and Ricard in Park Slope: Every year, people of all ages are invited to play this classic French game at Winemak’Her Bar. “No phones, no appointments, just take a break and enjoy yourself French-style!” promises Alexandra Charpentier, owner of the bar-restaurant.

Winemak’Her Bar, 492 5th Avenue in Brooklyn, from 12pm to 8pm (free).

Dance all night: The French love to dance. And Bastille Day and Le Bal Français go hand in hand. On Saturday, July 13, head to Socceroof above the rooftops of Sunset Park in Brooklyn, a complex featuring an open rooftop with a breathtaking view of Manhattan. Organized in partnership with the French Consulate in New York, the evening will kick off at 6pm with an aperitif and a summer playlist so you can enjoy the sunset. At 10pm, the two DJs of Le Bal Français will take over to get you dancing to all the old French hits, like Louise Attaque, Aya Nakamura, Stromae, 13’Organisé, Daft Punk, Indochine, France Gall, and more…

Le Bal Français, at Socceroof, 14b 53rd Street #3rd floor Brooklyn, Saturday, July 13th, from 6pm to 4am. Tickets here ($23.18 per person).

New Jersey

L’Alliance New York in Montclair is organizing “a gastronomic feast” on Saturday, July 13, starting at 5pm, in the gardens of Van Vleck House & Gardens. There will be music – jazz in particular – and of course a festive country buffet prepared by pastry chef Jayce Baudry, with the participation of other French pillars of Montclair gastronomy: chef Olivier Muller of restaurant Faubourg, and chef boulanger Arben Gassi of French Dad Boulangerie. There will also be a raffle for a pair of Broadway tickets and a hotel stay in New York.

Bastille Day Garden Party in Montclair at Van Vleck House & Gardens, 21 Van Vleck Street Montclair, NJ, Saturday, July 13, from 5pm to 9pm. Reserve your tickets here ($95 to $120).

Upstate New York

Pétanque in the countryside: Alix Daguin (daughter of Ariane Daguin) invites you to her All One One All Farm on Sunday, July 14, for a pétanque tournament. Good humor and good local produce will be in abundance, as will p’tit Jaune (the hand-distilled alcohol produced by AOOA, the local version of French Pastis). All you need to do is form a team of three people – family or friends – and bring your boules. If you forget, extra boules will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. And if pétanque isn’t your thing, you can just turn up as a spectator and enjoy a convivial moment.

All One One All Farm, 221 Craigville Road, Goshen, NY. Reservations here.

This article was originally published in French on French Morning. It has been translated by Catherine Rickman.