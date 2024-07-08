Search
The Bal Français Returns to NYC on July 13th

Rooftop bar in Brooklyn

The favorite dance party of New York’s French and Francophiles returns this Saturday, July 13th. The organizers invite you to Socceroof in Sunset Park in Brooklyn, a complex with an open-air rooftop with an incomparable view of Manhattan.

Organized in partnership with the French Consulate of New York, this event will kick off at 6pm with an apéritif and a summer playlist, so you can enjoy the sunset in style.

The two DJs of the Bal Français will take over between 10pm and 4am, playing French hits new and old, including tunes from Louise Attaque, Aya Nakumara, Stromae, 13’Organisé, Daft Punk, Indochine, France Gall, Diam’s, and Magic System.

While you dance, you can also order food, including cheese plates, pizza, and more. Details and tickets are available here.

