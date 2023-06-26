A Guide to Giverny – Monet’s Home and Gardens

Giverny, a small village in Normandy, is both only an hour, and an entire world away from Paris. Home to French impressionist painter Claude Monet, the small village that became famous for the artist’s legendary garden whisks visitors away from city life to a dreamscape of waterlilies and Belle Époque nostalgia. A period known as the Gilded Age in the United States, La Belle Époque refers to the twilight at the end of the 19th century in France, before the darkness that would become World War I in 1914. It was a short expanse of time representative of a lost world, and it was during this time that Monet made his home in Giverny, and designed the garden that would become the inspiration for some of his most famous works.

Monet’s home and gardens are open to the public from April first through November first, during which time 500,000 visitors flock annually to the site. Although Monet specifically designed his gardens so that they would be beautiful and in bloom year round, the waterlilies, immortalized in his most famous paintings, and exhibited in l’Orangerie Museum in Paris, reach their peak in July, which, not coincidentally, is also the most popular time to visit the garden. In order to maintain the garden’s peaceful atmosphere even in peak tourist season, admission is offered for specific time slots, so visitors should plan accordingly and visit Giverny’s website to purchase tickets online in advance. The website gives detailed practical information on how to get to Giverny, as well as accommodation in the area if visitors choose to extend their day trip and stay the night, and the history of the site.

Once arrived at Vernon-Giverny station, only an hour’s train ride from Paris’ Gare Saint Lazare, a shuttle bus takes visitors the rest of the way to Monet’s home for a round trip fee of 10 euros. Although travel by car or with a tour group bus is also possible, travel by train may be the most authentic way of going to Giverny, as this was the way Monet himself discovered the property – from the window of a passing train on a trip from Paris. He fell instantly in love with the land, and swore, even from his distant view from the train’s window, that he would live there. Monet kept his promise and moved to Giverny in 1883, where he remodeled the country house, at the time abandoned and in ruins, and designed not one but two gardens, which he would go on to call his greatest masterpiece.

Today, visitors can visit both gardens, the first in front of the house, known as Clos Normand, a magnificent wildflower garden, brimming with hundreds of irises, tulips, daisies, poppies, dahlias and sunflowers. Unlike typical French gardens, which are designed with clear structure and shape, such as the gardens of Versailles, Monet created Clos Normand to be the epitome of freedom, with all the same disregard for rules, and passion for blurred edges and lines as impressionist paintings themselves.

The second is a water garden, accessed through an underground passage, and inspired by sketches of Japanese gardens that Monet collected. Complete with two ponds fed by a tributary of the Seine river, a Japanese bridge shaded in wisteria vines and weeping willow trees, and of course, les nymphaes, or, “water lilies” for which Monet would become internationally renown, the water garden is unique in that Monet was not once, but twice an artist – first creating, designing and bringing his inspiration to life as he built the garden, and then re-creating the gardens again in paintings that would become just as much a masterpiece as the garden itself. To preserve the gardens, visitors are required to stay on designated walkways, and while taking photos is allowed, picnics in the gardens are not permitted.

Visitors to the Fondation Monet, (collectively, the gardens and Monet’s home) are also able to tour Monet’s house, the home he lived in for forty-three years until his death in 1926. The estate, a vibrant example of French country living, was reconstructed by Monet himself from abandoned ruins when he moved there in 1883. Following his death, his son and step-daughter inherited the property, however it fell once again into disrepair after World War II. It wasn’t until the late 1970’s that restoration work began to restore the house and gardens to the way they had been in Monet’s time. It took nearly 10 years to complete the project – windows were shattered from bombings during the war, portions of the ceilings had collapsed, floorboards had rotted, staircases had crumbled, the pond had dried up, and portions of the garden had begun to overtake the house, with a tree growing inside the studio. However, under the guidance of artist colleagues and friends of Monet, the estate was restored to its original design and beauty, and has been open to the public since September, 1980.

Many who come to Monet’s house and gardens are inspired to learn more about impressionism and the artists who made the movement famous. Visitors to Giverny can discover more about this artistic period at the nearby Musée des Impressionnisme. The museum offers guided tours, artistic workshops for children and families, concerts, (tickets for which are all available for purchase on the museum website) and even has its own garden, a nod to Claude Monet’s understanding of the intrinsic connect between impressionism and nature.

Although Giverny is an easy day trip from Paris, one couldn’t be blamed for wanting to extend their trip in the peaceful countryside landscape that Monet found so inspiring. While accommodation in the small village of Giverny is scarce, especially in peak tourist season, there are many other options for accommodation in the surrounding areas. For an especially luxurious stay, the Domaine de la Corniche, built in 1908, exudes all the charm of the Belle Epoque era and Monet’s world, along with every modern comfort travelers could desire, including a spa and Michelin starred restaurant. Overlooking the Seine river valley, and only 15 minutes away from Giverny, visitors can fall asleep dreaming that they are a part of Monet’s latest masterpiece.