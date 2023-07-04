Discover CAP3000, the Not-to-be-missed Experience in the French Riviera

[Sponsored article] Are you heading to the French Riviera soon? If so, you don’t want to miss the CAP3000 experience!

CAP3000 is more than just a shopping center. Created in 1969 and located in the heart of the French Riviera, the leading tourism destination in France after Paris, CAP3000 is the not-to-be-missed shopping venue in the Côte d’Azur, and has been voted world’s best shopping center at the MIPIM Awards!

Ideally Located Near Nice, Cannes, and Monaco

The shopping center benefits from a unique seaside location, in a protected area of natural beauty called “Natura 2000.” Directly accessible from the beach and close to the famous Promenade des Anglais in Nice, CAP3000 is located five minutes from the International Airport of Nice Côte d’Azur, just twenty minutes from the Nice city center, and thirty minutes from Cannes and Monaco.

CAP3000 has a 135,000 sq feet² area, with more than three hundred shops and fifty restaurants, of which fifteen overlook the sea.

It offers iconic French brands and famous shops like Victoria’s Secret, Apple, Nespresso, Nike, the largest Zara in the region, and also the largest drugstore in Europe.

One place, many experiences

Renovated three times since its creation and inspired by the waves of the Mediterranean Sea, the shopping center offers many unique experiences for local customers and international tourists alike.

You can, for example, enjoy [email protected], a seven hundred square feet area dedicated to local digital creators, artists, and innovative brands. This creative new shopping space is sure to be a trendsetter in the Provence Alpes Côte d’Azur region. Thanks to this exciting space, CAPLovers can discover new brands that usually sell exclusively online.

In July 2021, CAP3000 revealed new features with the opening of the Corso, a premium and exclusive area dedicated to the most iconic luxury brands: Rolex, Cartier, Omega, Chaumet, Chopard, Christian Dior, Alain Ducasse…

CAP3000 has also created a new concept of luxury secondhand shops: Corso Collector, a collection of unique fashion items like leather goods and luxury accessories from Hermès, Chanel, Louis Vuitton, and more. The store includes timeless and emblematic pieces, selected by the auctioneer Gros & Delettrez.

For gourmets, discover along the new “Promenade Cousteau” their wide range of bars and restaurants with beautiful views of the Mediterranean sea.

The shopping center also offers different services to international customers: a centralized tax-free shopping service, and a shopping pass that offers special deals.

Exclusive events all year long

More than a shopping center, CAP3000 organizes exceptional and exclusive events all year long in partnership with prestigious partners.

This summer (2023), CAP3000 offers its customers a unique entertainment experience with “La Tête dans les Nuages.’‘ Explore this surprising and enchanting 2,300 square feet universe of virtual reality experiences, breathtaking 4D cinema, athletic challenges, legendary video games, and many other activities.

Last but not least, in 2022, CAP3000 was voted world’s best shopping center at the MIPIM Awards: the internationally renowned real estate competition. Shop, Food, Fun and Enjoy CAP3000!

To discover more and plan your trip, please visit CAP3000’s website.

Sponsored articles do not belong to the editorial team at Frenchly. They are provided or written at the request of the advertiser, who determines the content.