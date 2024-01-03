Midweek Distractions 1/3/24: Bonne Année & New Year’s Resolutions

The New Year tends to stir up a lot of panic. After all, it’s going to take a lot of work to live up to that “new year, new me” mantra. Which is why a lot of New Year’s resolutions tend to be constrictive and shame-based: save money, lose weight, spend less time on social media. And if those are your goals, that’s totally fine, but I’ve decided to lean into resolutions that operate on a basis of joy.

A friend of mine recently told me that one of her New Year’s resolutions was “to eat more croissants.” Now that’s what I’m talking about. I took her idea to heart and started out my New Year with a pastry crawl around Manhattan. And while a lot of places were closed for the holiday, my friends and I still managed to get our fill of cakes, croissants, and cream puffs. (Shout out to the fabulous choux at Barachou.)

I want this year to be about more, not less. More and weirder pastries. More dancing in my kitchen to great French artists. More celebrating. More traveling, and more speaking French without caring if I make mistakes. Maybe I’ll catch up on some great French movies, but I’m going to try to spend more time outside, enjoying apéros with good friends, or maybe playing a game of pétanque. I’d like to drink better wine, but less of it. I’d like to buy things just because they make me happy, without feeling the need to justify every minor purchase. I’d like to throw more fondue parties. And I’d definitely like to get my hands on a galette des rois ahead of Epiphany this Saturday.

Do you have any New Year’s resolutions à la française? Let me know at [email protected].

Ciao,

Catherine Rickman

Managing Editor, frenchly.us