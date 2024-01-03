Where to Get Galette des Rois in Los Angeles

With the last bite of bûche de Noël barely swallowed, suddenly the galettes des rois have invaded our favorite French bakeries in celebration of Epiphany, which falls on Saturday, January 7. So Frenchly and French Morning have put together this list of bakeries where you can order a galette des rois in Los Angeles throughout the month of January.

The galette des rois at Pitchoun Bakery is an institution, and it comes in three versions: traditional frangipane ($41), frangipane-chocolate ($43), and Provençal (as a brioche shaped like a crown and filled with dried fruits from Nice, for $42). So you can choose your king for the day per tradition, the galettes come with golden crowns and porcelain fèves (which can be pre-inserted or not, per your choice). Available until January 31, 2024 in stores, and available to order online (here) or by phone. Free delivery available on Saturday, January 6 throughout town. Pitchoun Bakery, 545 S Olive St., LA – 213.689.3240; [email protected]

In addition to their traditional frangipane galette, Sweet Lily is innovating with galette des rois flavored with raspberry, Nutella, and apple (vegan). According to tradition, each is accompanied with a crown and contains a fève (designed to look like a tiny ceramic pastry). These galettes are available for sale in two sizes, for 4 or 8 people. The frangipane galette costs $45 for the large, and $26 for the small. The others are $49 for 8 pieces, and $30 for 4. To order, send an email to [email protected] or call either the Cahuenga Bld or Culver Bld locations. Sweet Lily Bakery, 3315 Cahuenga Blvd W, LA, CA 90068 – 323 499 1881 or 9516 Culver blvd 90232 – 424 603 4064

At Éclair & & Café in Torrance, Akim Boughazi – winner of the Grand Prize for the 2022 French Morning Best Baguette LA competition – will distinguish himself with his truly delicious geometric galettes. These golden galettes of your dreams are available in three versions: frangipane, apple-caramel, and “dry” for fans of pure puff pastry (or those allergic to almonds). The galettes serve 8-10 people and are priced at $49, while individual-portioned galettes are available for $6. Eclair & Café 25345 Crenshaw Blvd, Torrance, CA 90505

You can already spot galettes in the windows of Frenchifornia in Pasadena, and they will be there until the end of the month. Here you’ll find only traditional galettes, made from frangipane and puff pastry. They are available in two sizes: individual ($9.75) available in-store; and large (6-7 slices), available only by ordering 24 hours in advance by email ([email protected]) or phone (626) 319-3031. Frenchifornia, 247 E Colorado Bld, Pasadena, Ca 91101

At Ladurée in Beverly Hills, you can celebrate Epiphany in the purest fashion, with traditional galettes filled with frangipane and slivered almonds. They are available in four sizes: individual ($9.50), 4 slices ($36), 6 slices ($54), and 8 slices ($72). Ladurée, 311 N Beverly Dr, Beverly Hills.

This article was originally published in French on French Morning. It has been translated by Catherine Rickman.