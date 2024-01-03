Where to Buy Galette des Rois in Washington, D.C.

This year, Epiphany falls on Saturday, January 6. In honor of the occasion, Frenchly and French Morning have put together a list of all the bakeries in America’s capital selling galettes des rois throughout the month. This list is non-exhaustive, so if you are a pâtissier in D.C. making galettes des rois this year, write us here!

Georgetown

Fresh Baguette, located in Georgetown, offers a classic frangipane galette, as well as an apple-caramel one. Available until Tuesday, January 31, these galettes cost $32.90 and serve 8. Visit 1737 Wisconsin avenue NW, or one of their four other addresses i Alexandria, Bethesda, Rockville, or McClean.

At Boulangerie Christophe, both frangipane and apple galettes are available in two sizes, for 4-6 people ($36), or for 6-8 people ($39), in-store or by pre-order, throughout the month of January. The boulangerie also offers a brioche des rois ($29 for 4-6 people and $32 for 6-8 people). Available for pre-order by phone at 202-450-6344 or on-site. Head to 1422 Wisconsin Ave NW in Georgetown, or to 11321 Seven Locks Rd suite 100 in Potomac (301-298-9878).

Pâtisserie Poupon also offers traditional galettes with almond cream. Each galette hides a fève, and is accompanied by two crowns! The price is $35 for a galette that feeds 6, $45 for one that feeds 8-10, and $49 for one that feeds 10-12. Order online or by phone: 202 342-3248. 1645 Wisconsin Avenue.

Though famous for its macarons, Ladurée also offers a traditional frangipane galette for 4 ($36), 6 ($54), or 8 people ($72), available for pre-order online throughout January. Head to 3060 M St NW – 202 948-6350, or to their Bethesda address at 4808 Bethesda Avenue.

Dupont Circle/Shaw

Starting on Saturday, January 6, the French pastry shop in Dupont Circle, Un je ne sais Quoi, will offer three flavors of galette des rois: frangipane, apple (made with homemade apple compote), and pink praline (flavored with frangipane and Lyon’s famous pink pralines). The price is $36 for a galette that serves 6. You can order in-store, online, or by phone at 202-721-0909. Available through Wednesday, January 31. 1361 Connecticut Ave NW.

It’s not only at bakeries that you can find a beautiful galette des rois — you can order one at a restaurant too! Chef Cédric Maupillier of Convivial will make diners salivate over his almond cream galette des rois, which is available for purchase for $42 (9 inches, serves 8), starting on Saturday, January 6. Order by email ([email protected]) or by phone at 202-525-2870.

Pierre Mairesse, head chef of the brasserie Le Diplomate, will also be offering a traditional frangipane galette des rois this year. But Mairesse has added a special ingredient: a dash of rum! The price is $65 for a 12-inch galette that serves 10-12 people. Order by phone at 202-332-3333, or in-store at 1601 14th st NW.

Columbia Heights

Le Caprice, in the Columbia Heights neighborhood, is also honoring this classic frangipane dessert. Their galette des rois for 6-10 people is priced at $25.99, and they have one for 10-14 people for $31.99. 3460 14th St NW.

Bethesda

Starting on Saturday, January 6, and continuing throughout the rest of the month, Tout de Sweet will sell their traditional almond cream galettes des rois for 6 people ($35) or 10 ($45). The bakery also has individual slices available for $5.95. You can pre-order online. 7831 Woodmont Ave.

This article was originally published in French on French Morning. It has been translated by Catherine Rickman.