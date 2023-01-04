We’ve all dreamed of making a Galette des Rois like a chef, with the pastry and almond cream cooked to perfection, the stripes on the top elegant and the puff pastry perfectly golden and shiny. To make a success of this classic Epiphany dessert – which is eaten throughout the month of January in France – chef Dominique Ansel shares his secrets with us, especially the assembly of the cake, an essential part of the preparation. The chef, inventor of the famous cronut, allowed the French Morning camera crew to come into his workshop-boutique at 17 East 27th Street, in the Flatiron district of Manhattan.. So, now, without further ado, to your ovens and… bon appétit!

Though the video is in French, Frenchly has you covered. Here are the ingredients you will need to follow along and make your Epiphany triumph!

Pastry:

Puff pastry

Egg yolks

Water

Almond Filling:

100 grams sugar

100 grams almond meal

100 grams butter

2 eggs

rum

Essentially: Put your sugar in your stand mixer, mix well with butter. Add in the eggs and a nice pour of rum. Then add the almond meal and put it into your pastry bag and get ready to pipe onto the center of your pastry. The rest you’ll watch from this short video. Your whole prep time should take you less than ten minutes.

You’ll need a pastry bag and some parchment paper, a baking sheet, oven and some friends to feed. Enjoy!