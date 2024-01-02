Where to Buy Galette des Rois in NYC

We all love a galette des rois, especially when it’s well made and filled with butter (whoever doesn’t seem to have a head for it should throw us their first bean)! A time-honored tradition in French cuisine, the galette des rois is the subject of the same debate every year. There are the purists who swear by frangipane, the fanciful who like it twisted with chocolate, and the southerners who only want their brioche crown with candied fruit… The main thing is still to be able to enjoy it on January 6th at Epiphany (even if nobody will blame you for eating it until the end of January). Good news for aficionados of this flaky specialty: there’s no shortage of places to enjoy it in New York. Here’s a non-exhaustive list of the bakeries offering it at the start of 2024. Don’t be surprised if you have to insert the bean into the cake yourself before choosing your king, for safety (and liability) reasons.

Manhattan

A new standard in our selection is the galette prepared by Clément Loubeyre, the pastry chef at Benoit. This gourmet version, with almond cream frangipane and a hidden lucky charm, will be on sale from Monday January 1 to Wednesday January 31. Serves 6, $42. Benoit New York, 60 West 55th Street, (646) 943-7373, [email protected]

At Aux Merveilleux de Fred, a classic version, nonetheless delicious, is for sale. It has a round and fluffy brioche, plump and stuffed with mousseline cream, and comes with or without rum. Available from Wednesday, January 3, through Wednesday, January 31. $24. To order, call one of their boutiques directly. Aux Merveilleux de Fred, West Village, 37 8th Ave. – (917) 475-1992; Midtown, 1001 6th Ave. – (646) 590-0263.

Aux Merveilleux de Fred

In Midtown, Pierre-Antoine Raberin, aka l’Ami Pierre, offers “one of the best galettes in Manhattan,” in his own words. You’ll just have to see for yourself if it’s true by ordering one online, or by purchasing one directly from his boutique starting from January 3rd. Serves 6-8 people, $35. L’Ami Pierre, 149 West 51st St. – (917) 639-3991.

The galette des rois at Lysée, the pastry shop of Korean Chef Eunji Lee, is made with frangipane, praline, and candied almonds. It will be available for takeout from Saturday, January 6, but you can reserve one ahead of time online. Serves 8-10 people, $65. Lysée, 44 E 21st St. (Store will be closed between January 1st and 3rd, and reopen on January 4th.)

Lysée

Chef Dominique Ansel offers a galette with a rich almond cream, with a reversed puff pastry crust (instead of baking it with the butter inside, the butter is added to the outside, which makes the texture of the dough extra crispy and even). Serves 6-8 people, $55. Individual slices are available for $9. Available until Sunday, January 21. Order here, 48 hours in advance, for pickup at Ansel’s Soho boutique, or here, for his Flatiron location. Dominique Ansel, 189 Spring St. – (212) 219-2773; Workshop Flatiron 17 E 21th St. – (212) 901-1015.

Dominique Ansel

In Chelsea, La Bergamote is there to serve the neighborhood sweet tooths. Starting January 6, locals can dazzle their taste buds with a frangipane galette des rois, available in two sizes: for 4-6 people at $42, and for 6-8 people at $54. La Bergamote, 177 9th Ave. – (212) 627-9010.

In the Lower East Side, Salon Sucré is offering a frangipane galette for 6 for $40, and one for 8 for $50. You can pre-order or buy in-store. They will be available for the first two weeks of January. Comes with a fève and crown. Individual slices are also available in-store. Salon Sucré, The Market Line, 115 Delancey St. – (567) 703-6227

The online boutique Cuis’in is preparing a classic frangipane galette des rois, as well as an original one flavored with matcha. Online orders will be available for delivery in New York and around the U.S. starting on Wednesday, January 3rd. Serves 6-8 people, $39. To order a larger galette, email [email protected]. It’s worth noting that Cuis’in is selling 100 galettes with a special soccer-themed fève in homage to Les Bleus!

Cuis’in

The online boutique French Wink is also selling a galette des rois, from pastry chef Simon Herfray (Atelier Sucré). The price is $40 for a 6-person galette, or $52 for an 8-person galette. Each galette, more delicious than the last, hides a pretty fève inspired by birds from all over the world. Order here. Your galettes will be available for pickup and delivery from Wednesday, January 3, until Wednesday, January 31. French Wink – OCabanon 245W 29th Street, New York.

At Ladurée, head pastry chef Julien Alvarez has concocted a magnificently decorated galette in the traditional style, made from frangipane. It is available in three sizes: for 4 at $36, for 6 at $54, and for 8 at $72. Ladurée, UES 864 Madison Ave. – 646-558-3157; Soho, 76 Thompson St. – 646-392-7868.

Les Galettes frangipane de la maison Ladurée. © Ladurée

Barachou offers two sizes of almond cream galette: one for 4-5 people at $39, and one for 6-7 people at $49. You can order for pickup starting on Friday, January 5, up until the end of the month. Barachou, West Village, 15 8th Ave; UWS 449 Amsterdam Ave. – (646) 398-7788.

At the edge of Stuy Town, Yann Ledoux’s Bread Story has created three types of galette des rois: a classic frangipane galette for 6-8 people at $40, an apple version for $35, and a brioche des rois at $35. Available until Tuesday, January 30. Bread Story, 264 1st Ave.

In Midtown East, at its Wall Street location, Épicerie Boulud offers a traditional galettes des rois with almond cream and vanilla, available for the entire month of January. You can order one online that can be baked at home, with nationwide shipping, for $55. Épicerie Boulud, One Lincoln Plaza, 1900 Broadway – (212) 595-9606; 185 Greenwich St. – (212) 595-9605

On the Upper East Side, head pastry chef Jessica Massias of Moulin à café has concocted a traditional galette des rois, available for $52. They will be available starting Tuesday, January 2, through the end of the month. You can order by telephone at (212) 288-5088. Moulin à Café, 1439 York Ave.

Le Petit Parisien, the iconic French bakery taken over by Sakis Pitsionas in 2017, is ready to fill the windows of its 4 New York locations with galettes des rois. Serves 8-10 people, $35.50. Each is sold with a fève and two crowns (no need for jealousy when you can have both a king and queen). Le Petit Parisien UES, 355 Εast 78th street – (917) 262-0910; Downtown 32 East 7th Street – (917) 262-0406; Harlem, 151 Malcolm X Boulevard – (917) 262-0524; UWS, 170 Amsterdam Avenue – (212) 712-0400

At their three locations in Manhattan and Brooklyn, Millefeuille is selling two types of galette: a traditional almond galette, and another with pistachio and chocolate chips. Serves 6 people, $38.90. Both are available as individual slices for $6.25. The crowning detail: the fève is stamped with the logo of the pastry shop, ideal for collectors. Available now in-store and for pre-order online. Millefeuille, 552 LaGuardia Pl. – (212) 533-4698; 622 Vanderbilt Ave. – (347) 350-8838; 2175 Broadway – (212) 362-6261.

Millefeuille Bakery

Miss Madeleine offers a frangipane galette des rois with a porcelain fève and crown that bring up warm childhood memories. Available in-store or by online order. Individual galettes are $8.90, one to serve 4-6 people is $17.90, and one for 8-10 people is $35.90. Miss Madeleine, 400 East 82nd St. – (646) 896-1227.

In Harlem, the French market Tastings offers two types of galette des rois: an organic frangipane with 100% French butter, or an organic matcha galette. $48. You can also order both for $85. Available for pre-order now. Delivery available within Manhattan. Comes with a fève and crown, 100% certified French. Tastings, 251 East 110th St. – (212) 744-4422

Brooklyn

Pistache offers two flavors of galettes des rois in 2024: an almond galette for 8-10 people at $49, and a pistachio galette for 6-8 people at $47. They also have a brioche des rois (more commonly found in the South of France) for 8 people, at $52. Available until Saturday, February 3rd. The bakery offers free in Manhattan and Brooklyn (for an additional charge). Order by email ([email protected]) or phone (917-597-8387). Pistache Pfizer Building, 630 Flushing Ave. Suite 806. (Pickup available on weekdays and Saturday mornings.)

Pistache

At Julien Boulangerie, you will find a classic galette des rois with beautiful decorations, available to order here until Monday, January 22. $35. They have four locations: 186 5th Ave. – (917)966-6079; 1247 3rd Ave. – (212) 401-1200; 1431 York Ave. – (646)422-7455; 1375 Madison Ave. – (646)476-5040

This year, Brooklyn French Bakers is selling a frangipane galette des rois that serves 8-10 people, for $42. You can order online or by phone. Brooklyn French Bakers 273 Columbia St. – (332) 250-0582.

At Laurent Chavenet’s French Tart Deli, the galettes des rois serve 6-8 people and cost $35, the same price as last year, and a rare enough one to be worth mentioning! Galettes can be pre-ordered or purchased in-store at one of Chavenet’s three boutiques. Le French Tart Deli: Carroll Gardens 306 court St. – (347) 916 0014; Park Slope 579 5th Ave. – (929) 276 3035; Brooklyn Heights 44 Henry St. – (929) 337-7888.

The galette des rois at Colson Patisserie is twisted with a touch of apricot jam. $44. Pre-orders open for pickup until Wednesday, January 31. Colson Patisserie: Park Slope, 374 9th St. – (718) 965-6400; Industry City, 253 36th St. – (347) 637-6676 ext2.

Colson

In Greenpoint and Cobble Hill, Charlotte Patisserie is equally ready to celebrate Epiphany throughout the month of January. Two sizes of galette, with fève and crown, are available: $40 for the small, and $50 for the large. Charlotte Patisserie in Cobble Hill, 201 Court St. – (929) 295-0372; à Greenpoint, 596 Manhattan Ave. – (718) 383-8313.

At L’Imprimerie Monsieur Gus in Bushwick, a traditional galette des rois with a ceramic fève made in France serves 8 people, for $50. L’Imprimerie, 1524 Myrtle Ave.

Queens

In Forest Hills, La boulangerie de François offers a traditional galette des rois, with frangipane and a buttered pastry crust. All their galettes contain a miniature Provençal porcelain santon, and are accompanied by a crown. Three sizes are available: for 6-8 people at $40.85, 8-10 people at $45.15, and the option of ordering a larger size with three days’ notice. Individual slices are available for $7. The galettes will be available in-store or online starting Tuesday, January 2. La boulangerie de François, 109-01 72nd Rd, Queens – (347) 644-5606.

La boulangerie de François

New Jersey

In Montclair, Le French Dad Boulangerie offers galettes filled with frangipane and accompanied by a crown and porcelain fève, for 6-8 people. ($40.) Order online for pickup starting January 5th, or throughout the rest of the month. La French Dad Boulangerie, 10 Church St., Montclair – 973-746-0288.

On the other side of the Hudson River, the galette des rois from Choc O Pain serves 6-8 people for a price of $38. Order between December 31st and January 31st online, or in-store. There are several locations: 157 First St., Hoboken – (201) 710-5175; Hoboken Tea Building 1500 Hudson St., Hoboken – (201) 683-3300; 530 Jersey Ave., Jersey City – (201) 435-2462; 330 Palisade Ave., Jersey City Heights – (201) 420-7111.

This article was originally published in French on French Morning. It has been translated by Catherine Rickman.