Midweek Distractions 12/13/23: Where to Buy & How to Make Bûche de Noël

The most iconic French Christmas food of all time is the Bûche de Noël, known as the Yule Log in the U.S. Made from sponge cake layered with frosting in flavors like chocolate, chestnut, or coffee, the Bûche de Noël is then rolled up and decorated with brown frosting, made to look like a piece of wood ready to be thrown onto a crackling hearth. Part of the lasting charm of this cake is that it can be as simple or as elaborate as you want it to be. As with Christmas cookies, half the fun is in the decoration, which makes it a great activity for a snowy afternoon at home with the kids. But you can also opt for a gourmet version from your local French patisserie. The greatest pastry chefs in the world devote their Decembers to crafting some of the most extraordinary bûches you’ve ever seen. Which is why, with the help of our sister site, French Morning, we’ve gathered a list of the best places to buy bûches de Noël in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Florida, Texas, and Washington, D.C.

