11 French Christmas Songs to Raise Your Holiday Spirits

Everyone knows that Christmas carols and other holiday hymns are the best part of the holiday season. Songs in other languages are surprisingly popular in the US; “Feliz Navidad” is sung in Spanish, and many older carols like “Angels We Have Heard On High” feature lyrics in Latin. However, one musical treasure trove often overlooked in the States is the repertoire of French Christmas songs. With their enchanting melodies and poetic lyrics, these songs offer a unique and often underappreciated musical experience during the winter festivities. In an effort to bring attention to this cultural gem, we’ve compiled a list of eleven popular Christmas carols in French, from “Vive le Vent” (the French version of “Jingle Bells”) to “Il est Né le divin Enfant.” Each one of these French carols deserves a place in your winter songbook, inviting everyone to explore the beauty and warmth these melodies bring to the yuletide season.

Everything You Need to Know About French Christmas Carols

French Christmas songs, or “chansons de Noël,” are an integral part of the festive season in France. They reflect the country’s rich cultural and musical traditions, adding a touch of warmth and joy to the holiday celebrations. These popular French Christmas carols, deeply rooted in cultural and religious traditions, often narrate the story of the Nativity, celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ. Notable classics like “Petit Papa Noël” and “Il Est Né, Le Divin Enfant” evoke a sense of nostalgia, while regional carols such as the Provençal tune “Un Flambeau, Jeannette, Isabelle” add a distinctive local flavor. Contemporary artists also contribute to the repertoire with modern interpretations of holiday classics, infusing a fresh spirit into the age-old tradition. Whether sung in churches, during family gatherings, or on bustling streets, French Christmas carols play a significant role in uniting communities and fostering a sense of joy and togetherness during the festive season. They can also be heard all around the cities and towns of France, at Christmas markets, and within stores and malls around Christmas time.

Whether they’re timeless classics or modern interpretations, these Christmas songs contribute to the sense of joy, togetherness, and celebration that define Christmas in the French cultural landscape. Here are 11 notable French Christmas songs and popular French carols cherished by all —

“Mon Beau Sapin” / O Christmas Tree

This song is the French equivalent of the English “O Christmas Tree.” In the French carol, the lyrics express admiration for the evergreen Christmas tree, a symbol of joy and tradition. “Mon Beau Sapin” has become integral to French holiday celebrations, often sung during festive gatherings and Christmas Eve festivities. Its enduring appeal lies in the simplicity of its message.

“Il Est Né, Le Divin Enfant” / He Is Born, the Divine Child

This French classic has no English equivalent, but the original French Christmas carol is very popular. The melody is lively and spirited, capturing the festive energy of the holiday season. The lyrics narrate the wondrous story of the nativity, expressing the happiness and exuberance surrounding the birth of Jesus.

“Minuit, Chrétien” & “Chanson de Noël” / O Holy Night

This Christmas song is originally French but was translated into English as “O Holy Night.” The song’s emotional depth and powerful melody have made it a timeless classic, often performed by various artists and choirs during Christmas celebrations.

“Le Petit Renne Au Nez Rouge” / Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

Everyone’s favorite red-nosed reindeer is just as popular in France as in the US. Originally written by Johnny Marks in 1949, the French version has maintained the whimsical charm and endearing narrative of Rudolph, the reindeer with the red nose who played a pivotal role in guiding Santa’s sleigh on a foggy Christmas Eve.

“Vive le Vent” / Jingle Bells

“Vive le Vent,” the French version of “Jingle Bells,” may share the same notes as the American holiday song, but the lyrics are completely different. The lyrics, translated into French, maintain the playful and rhythmic quality of the original, making it a favorite for festive gatherings and joyful moments during the holidays.

“Douce Nuit, Sainte Nuit” / Silent Night

Originally written in 1816, “Silent Night” is considered one of the most beautiful Christmas carols of all time. The simplicity and sincerity of the song make it a poignant expression of the sacredness of Christmas, evoking a sense of calm and contemplation. This French version of “Silent Night” has become an integral part of Christmas traditions in France, often sung in churches, homes, and at festive gatherings.

“Petit Papa Noël” / Little Father Christmas

Another French carol with no English equivalent, Petit Papa Noël is written from the perspective of a child wishing for toys on Christmas morning. The song expresses the child’s anticipation and excitement for Christmas and their heartfelt wish for gifts from Santa. The French lyrics are filled with innocence, hope, and the magic of the holiday season. The chorus of Petit Papa Noël captures the song’s essence, with the child earnestly asking Santa Claus to bring presents on Christmas night.

“Un Flambeau, Jeannette, Isabelle” / Bring a Torch, Jeannette, Isabella

This Christmas carol was originally published in the Provence region of France in 1553 and was only translated into English in the 1700s. It is a classic French Christmas carol that adds a touch of historical and regional charm to the holiday repertoire. The song has stood the test of time and continues to captivate audiences with its timeless melody and evocative lyrics. The French lyrics tell the story of two milkmaids, Jeannette and Isabella, who rush to the stable in Bethlehem to see the newborn Jesus. The refrain, “Bring a torch, Jeannette, Isabella,” invites the girls to bring light to the scene and join the celebration of the Christ Child’s birth.

“L’Enfant au Tambour” / Little Drummer Boy

Thought to have been written originally in English, the French have translated “Little Drummer Boy” into their mother tongue, and it’s equally enjoyable. The lyrics convey the touching tale of a humble drummer boy who offers his simple gift of playing the drum for the newborn Christ. This Christmas song gained widespread popularity in the mid-20th century, with numerous artists recording their renditions.

“Noël Blanc” / White Christmas

Adapted from Irving Berlin’s famous “White Christmas,” the French version, “Noël Blanc,” has been performed by various artists. This Christmas song evokes the nostalgic image of a white Christmas, with snow-covered landscapes and the warmth of festive celebrations.

“Les Anges Dans Nos Campagnes” / Angels We Have Heard On High

The origins of the French Christmas song “Les Anges dans Nos Campagnes” can be traced back to the French region of Languedoc in the 18th century. The lyrics are attributed to an unknown author, while the music is said to have been influenced by an old French song. The carol recounts the Biblical story of the angels announcing the birth of Jesus to the shepherds in Bethlehem.

