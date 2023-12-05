Where to Find Bûche de Noël in Washington, D.C.

Once the turkeys and pumpkins have been put away, it’s time for the bûche de Noël, or Yule Log. To complete your Christmas menu, here’s a selection of bakeries and restaurants offering bûches de Noël, available for order through Saturday, December 23, 2023.

Boulangerie Christophe

One of the French’s favorite local bakeries, Boulangerie Christophe has changed its menu for this year, offering six different bûches, either traditional or mousse. Mousse fans will have to make a difficult choice between chocolate-raspberry, hazelnut, or lemon. The cost is $45 for 4 to 6 people, or $55 for 6 to 8 people. The more traditional chocolate, vanilla, and coffee bûches cost $39 for 4 to 6 people, and $48 for 6 to 8 people. Visit in person at 1422 Wisconsin Avenue in D.C., or 1132 Seven Locks Road Suite 100 in Potomac, or order by phone at (202) 450 6344 for the DC address, or (301) 298-9878 for the Potomac address.

Fresh Baguette

Just like year, this bakery is offering three flavors and two bûche formats: a medium bûche at $24.90 (already available), and a large bûche at $59.90 (available from December 14). Pre-orders are strongly encouraged by the bakery, which receives many orders each year. On the menu: the crunchy praline, coffee mocha, and vanilla caramel bûches. Fresh Baguette has five stores located in Bethesda (4919 Bethesda Avenue), Georgetown (1737 Wisconsin Ave), Rockville (804 Hungerford Dr), and two new addresses, one in Alexandria (1101 King Street), and the other in McClean (6707 Old Dominion Dr. #115). It’s easy to order online with the Fresh Baguette app, or on their website.

Un je ne sais Quoi…

In Dupont Circle, Un je ne sais Quoi has also prepared a lovely collection of Christmas delights. Ranging from $30 to $77 depending on size, three bûches (Merveilleux, Mont Blanc, and pistachio raspberry) can be ordered by email or by calling (202) 721-0099 before December 22. 1361 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington.

Pâtisserie Poupon

Georgetown’s Pâtisserie Poupon has four flavors of bûche de Noël in store until December 31: Grand Marnier, Forêt Noire, chocolate, and hazelnut, priced from $49 to $135 depending on the size (for 6, 10, or 20 people). The patisserie also has other sweet treats like its croquembouche Christmas tree for $180! The store will be open on Sunday, December 24. This year, Pâtisserie Poupon celebrates 25 years of making bûches de Noël. In the boutique, the pastry chefs have prepared individual slices for $6.95 so you can sample their different flavors. 1645 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington DC. Order online from their website.

Le Caprice DC

Located next to the Columbia Heights subway exit, this French bakery offers a wide range of flavors for its bûche: chocolate, vanilla, mocha, and others on request. The cost is $39.99 for a log for 6 to 10 people. Visit the Le Caprice DC store at 3460 14th St NW, or place your order by email ([email protected]) or phone (202) 290-3109.

Ladurée

This year, the famous Ladurée renews its lineup with a small gourmet collection of sweet creations, featuring five different flavors for their macaron bûches. For the fruity logs, the French maison offers a creation with raspberry ispahan; rose and lychee; or mango, yuzu, and lemon Savoy biscuit. Price: $10.50 for a slice, $76 for a log for six to eight people. For more traditional flavors, Ladurée offers chocolate, vanilla, and pistachio logs. Get them at 3060 M St NW in Georgetown (order here) and at 4808 Bethesda Ave in Bethesda (order here), starting December 13.

Convivial

This year, Cédric Maupillier is offering two flavors for his bûche de Noël, available for preorder order. There will be one with chocolate, pear, and hazelnut; and a second with raspberry and pistachio. The cost is $38 for a 5-person log, and $72 for an 8-10-person log. Visit in person at 801 O St NW, Washington D.C. Order as soon as possible by emailing [email protected] or calling 202-525-2870.

Tout de Sweet

In Bethesda, Jérôme Colin’s Tout de Sweet bakery offers a selection of traditional bûches, as well as more original creations for the holiday season. As for traditional bûches, the pastry chef offers dark chocolate-covered vanilla, vanilla cream, or mascarpone bûches for $58 or $72, depending on size. For culinary adventurers, the bakery offers two more sophisticated logs: a chocolate mousse log mixed with calamansi cream, praline, and hazelnut Dacquoise; or, for fruity bûche lovers, a vanilla bean mousse with raspberry cream, fresh raspberries, and almond butter for $61/$76. Available for delivery or pick-up on their website and apps.

This article was originally published on French Morning, and has been translated into English by Catherine Rickman.