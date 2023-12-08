Your Perfect France: Win an All-Inclusive Springtime Trip to Champagne, for Two!

Just 45 minutes from Paris by TGV, the French region of Champagne, and its capital city Reims, is an open-air History book.

Known as the coronation city of the Kings of France for more than a thousand years, Reims has since been shaped by every great moment in French history.

This prestigious past has left a legacy of monuments that are now on UNESCO’s World Heritage List, including the famous Reims Cathedral.

Throughout its 2,000-year history, Reims has always kept up with the times. Today, it’s a great place to live, stroll along its Art Deco-style streets, sample the culinary delights of its many restaurants, and enjoy the benefits of the surrounding countryside and the many vineyards that make the worldwide reputation of the Champagne region.

Enter this sweepstakes, organized by Frenchly and Explore France, in partnership with Reims Tourisme & Congrès, MHz Networks, Air France & Delta Airlines, for a chance to win a trip to Champagne, for two!