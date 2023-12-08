Search
Your Perfect France: Win an All-Inclusive Springtime Trip to Champagne, for Two!

Just 45 minutes from Paris by TGV, the French region of Champagne, and its capital city Reims, is an open-air History book.

Known as the coronation city of the Kings of France for more than a thousand years, Reims has since been shaped by every great moment in French history.

This prestigious past has left a legacy of monuments that are now on UNESCO’s World Heritage List, including the famous Reims Cathedral.

Throughout its 2,000-year history, Reims has always kept up with the times. Today, it’s a great place to live, stroll along its Art Deco-style streets, sample the culinary delights of its many restaurants, and enjoy the benefits of the surrounding countryside and the many vineyards that make the worldwide reputation of the Champagne region.

Enter this sweepstakes, organized by Frenchly and Explore France, in partnership with Reims Tourisme & Congrès, MHz NetworksAir France & Delta Airlines, for a chance to win a trip to Champagne, for two!

[ENTER NOW]

Included in the experience:

DISCOVER THE CITIES OF CHAMPAGNE, THEIR HISTORY, AND THEIR ARCHITECTURE

Previous slide
Next slide

During your 7-day stay, you will have the opportunity to discover the 2 main cities of the Champagne region: Reims and Troyes.

Visit their Historical monuments and cathedrals, and stroll the streets with your own private guide for a detailed architectural tour – in English!

You will also enjoy free access to a variety of museums such as the historical Museum of Surrender, the Wine museum of Epernay, and the stained glass museum Cité du Vitrail. You will even get to embark in a sensory journey through Champagne making at Pressoria Museum (Pommery).

DISCOVER THE VINEYARDS THROUGH CELLAR TOURS AND WINE TASTINGS

Previous slide
Next slide

Away from the city, discover the vineyards and picturesque villages of the Champagne countryside, where you can take part in cellar tours and wine tastings, and become a Champagne expert!

Enjoy fun and instructive activities in prestigious settings, such as:

  • A visit to the Mumm Champagne House, complete with a wine tasting

  • A tour with a local guide in the Champagne vineyards, with a visit from a winemaker through My Vintage Tour Company

  • A detailed explanation of the production of champagne, and a presentation of the Champagne region, with a stop in the vineyards

  • A trip to the Atelier “Art of Chardonnay” in Cellier Belle Epoque of Maison Perrier-Jouet

  • A visit to the Dom Pérignon church, with a view of the Marne Valley

  • An electric e-mehari tour to discover the Ay-Champagne vineyard with Ay-Champagne Experience

  • A trip through Maison Bollinger and its enclosure

STAY IN LUXURIOUS HOTELS FOR A FABULOUS FRENCH EXPERIENCE

Previous slide
Next slide

In between your visits, you will need a comfortable place to rest.

For this all-inclusive trip, we booked the best hotels in the region for you!

Discover your hotels:

Caserne de Chanzy (5*), a 5-star Hotel in the very heart of Reims, in front of the Cathedral 

With a unique view overlooking the Reims Cathedral, a UNESCO World Heritage site, La Caserne Chanzy offers an exclusive stay in a high end location. Heritage, craft… this hotel and spa has been designed in order to give visitors a sense of immersion into the world of Champagne, both the region and the famous beverage.

 

Loisium Wine & Spa Hotel, for a stay in the middle of the vineyards

Bordering a forest and an endless sea of vines, LOISIUM Hotel Champagne sits on a scenic hill near Épernay. Witness nature reinvented, and celebrate Champagne’s sense of savoir vivre. Enjoy 101 rooms & suites, a spa club with outdoor pool, meeting rooms, the brasserie, plus a bar, and immerse yourself in the pleasure of French lifestyle.


Domaine Les Crayères, a luxurious stay in a castle

Genuine classical French style radiates from every detail of the decoration in each of the 20 rooms and suites in the Château and Cottage.

DINE IN GOURMET RESTAURANTS

Previous slide
Next slide

Included in this trip: every lunch and dinner in a gourmet French restaurant!

Breakfasts are also included as part of your hotel reservations.

Here are some examples of the places you will be eating at:

🍴 La Grande Georgette

🍴 La Table des Chefs by Mumm

🍴 La Brasserie du Boulingrin

🍴 La Table Kobus

This list is non-exhaustive.

FLY FRENCH WITH THE CLASSIEST OF ALL AIRLINES

How do you get there, you might ask? We’ve got you covered!

Included in this package are 2 roundtrip tickets to Paris* with Air France & Delta Airlines.

MAKE IT LAST WITH A FREE ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION TO MHZ CHOICE

When you’re back from your trip, we know you will be missing France terribly. 😉

This is why we included a 1-year subscription to MHz Choice to this package!

MHz Choice is your passport to the best international TV.

Stream the world’s best mysteries, dramas and comedies – use the country filter to be immersed in your favorite country through amazing TV shows!

Additional information about the experience

The trip needs to be booked by January 31st, 2024, and must take place between March 4 and March 31, 2024.

More information can be found in the official contest rules here.

*Please note that the train transfer from Paris to Reims is not included in this package

[ENTER HERE]

Or fill out form below 👇

