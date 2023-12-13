Where to Find the Best Bûche de Noël in Texas, 2023

It’s a Christmas tradition that began in France over 150 years ago! And, more recently, has become beloved in the United States: the Yule log, or bûche de Noël. Whether it’s chocolate, hazelnut or fruit, there’s always a flavor for everyone. Here are a few addresses in Houston, Austin, Dallas and San Antonio where you can find this special French dessert to make your holiday that much more festive.

Houston

Mademoiselle Louise: New to the list, Norman Frederick Fortin’s patisserie offers three gourmet options for the holidays: The Classic Royale with chocolate dacquoise, the Fruits Louise with vanilla mousse, pistachio praline crunch, red fruit compote and choux pastry cookie, and the Mont Blanc with blackcurrant compote, meringue, almond cream, chantilly and chestnut cream. The three logs are available in a single size for 6 to 8 guests at a price of $49. Plan to order before December 18 to benefit from a 5% discount. 1725 Main St #1, Houston.

French Gourmet Bakery is offering five different flavors this year: Chocolate Rum Mousse; White Chocolate Grand Marnier Mousse; Chocolate Raspberry (non-alcoholic); Mocha Rum; and Hazelnut Frangelico. Yule logs come in two (large) sizes, for 12 to 15 people ($90) or 15 to 18 people ($100). The patisserie offers other cakes for the festive season like Black Forest, Amaretto or mocha rum cakes as well as tarts and sugar and ginger cookies. We recommend ordering at least 48 hours in advance. 2250 Westheimer Rd., (713) 524-3744.

Flo Paris is offering its two traditional logs: The White Chocolate Raspberry and the Chocolate, Caramel and Coffee Concerto. Available in three sizes at $60, $80 or $100. Order by phone (713) 706 4446, or in person. Flo Paris Westheimer, 5757 Westheimer Rd Ste 105.

La Tartine de Houston offers a choice of three logs this year: Chocolate, Vanilla or Pistachio, in two sizes. The smaller treats 5 to 6 guests ($45) and the larger, 10 to 12 people ($80). Order three days in advance, until December 21, online or by phone. 1570 South Dairy Ashford Suite B1, (713) 360-6771.

Paris Sweet has two bûches: One with coffee and the other with chocolate and raspberry. Both cakes are available in three sizes: 8″ at $39, 12″ at $57 and 18″ at $80. 13505 Westheimer Rd, Ste 8, Houston.

The Mouthwatering Mango bûche at Chef’s Providence à Houston.



Phoenicia, the celebrated Houston-born delicatessen, offers two bûche choices: A chocolate/raspberry and a vanilla/raspberry. 12141 Westheimer Rd and 1001 Austin Rd, Houston.

Chef’s Providence joins the list with a choice of three bûche flavors: chocolate, raspberry and mango, or chestnut cream. These are available in one size for 6 to 8 guests at a price of $50 for the traditional and $70 for the modern touch ( a difference between a choice of mousse or mousseline). Chef’s Providence also has a Christmas meal for $35, which could simplify the entire holiday. It’s filet mignon with mushrooms accompanied by tomatoes à la provençale, pommes duchesse and a green bean casserole with bacon. 14300 Cornerstone village drive, Suite #218, Houston.

Bonjour Café offers a choice of four logs: They include vanilla-white chocolate, vanilla-dark chocolate and vanilla-honey-blueberry. Each is covered in dark chocolate icing, decorated with Christmas figurines and available for either 4 people ($35) or 8 ($70). A fourth, called “Fancy” is a chocolate-mousse praline, with a crème brûlée inside, all enrobed in an Italian-style meringue. One size fits all for 8 to 10 guests ($90). Gourmets can add as many toppings as they like (fruit, hazelnut, crumble, raspberry jam, $5 each). Order at least 3 days in advance, until December 20. Bonjour Café, 20829 Kingsland Blvd, Suite A.

Austin

Julie Myrtille is offering their house signature again this year: The triple chocolate gluten-free log ($90 for 10 people) which is composed of a soft almond dacquois sponge (flourless), a dark chocolate mousse, a milk chocolate mousse and a white chocolate mousse. All covered with a chocolate mirror glaze. To be ordered on the website before December 18th for collection on site on December 23rd from 10:30am to 2pm or on December 24th from 10:30am to 2pm. Julie Myrtille, 1023 Springdale RD. Building 1D.

Bakery Lorraine offers its traditional black forest log, with chocolate and cherry, spiced up with kirsch. It can be ordered at least 72 hours in advance between December 11 and 24 . The price is $48. Bakery Lorraine Austin, 11600 Rock Rose Ste #100, (512-300-0300)

La Pâtisserie: Both Austin boutiques will be making logs to order, with a two-week lead time. La Pâtisserie South, 602 W. Annie St., (512) 912-0033; La Pâtisserie North, 7301 Burnet Road Ste 102, (512) 770-6442.

Saveurs La Boulangerie: Bûches will be available starting December 8. Sylvie takes orders by phone at (210) 639 31 65. Saveurs, 3801 N Capital of Tx Hwy, Suite D

Dallas

Salut Paris Bakery: A newcomer to the Dallas list, this patisserie at Gallerias offers three logs: Hazelnut/Caramel, Raspberry and Three Chocolates. Each log serves between 8 and 10 people and costs between $75 and $80. Salut Paris Bakery, 13350 Dallas Pkwy, Dallas, TX 75240

The Bisous Bisous Patisserie is offering three types of log this year: The Chocolate Hazelnut (chocolate-hazelnut with cocoa bean crunch, topped with a dark chocolate ganache); the Caramel Toffee (chocolate-caramel with caramel bits, also topped with a dark chocolate ganache); and finally the White Peppermint, made with a mint crunch and topped with a white chocolate ganache. The large bûches serve around 14 people ($52), and individual portions are also sold for $7. Chef Andrea Meyer also offers trays of Christmas mini-cupcakes and macaroons for $65. Bisous Bisous, 3700 McKinney Ave. suite 150, Dallas.

Les trois bûches de Salut Paris Bakery à Dallas.





Main Street Bistro & Bakery: Only one option on the menu at this Grapevine patisserie this year, the Chocolate Bombe with chocolate mousse and crème brulée (gluten free). Sold in one size for 6-8 people for $48. 316 S Main St, Grapevine, (817) 424 4333

Lubellas Patisserie’s chocolate log from pastry chef, Maria Becerra, is available to order, with a few minor variations. This year, it has been rounded to take the shape of a classic cake, and enlarged to serve 10 to 12 people ($65). Orders can be placed in-store or by telephone (214) 484 4825, last day December 22 for collection on site on December 24. Lubellas Patisserie, 10323 Ferguson Rd Dallas.

For an economical option, we turn to the chocolate log from the HEB Central Market stores which feature logs for 8 to 10 guests, priced at $29.99. Visit their website to locate a store near you.

San Antonio

Saveurs 209: Logs will be available starting December 8. Sylvie takes orders by phone at (210) 639 31 65. Saveurs 209 & Boulangerie, 209 Broadway St, San Antonio.

Bakery Lorraine offers its traditional black forest log with chocolate, vanilla mousse and cherries, enhanced with kirsch. Available until December 24, it can be ordered at least 72 hours in advance. Cost: $48. Several outlets: Pearl Brewery, 306 Pearl Pkwy #110; Rim, 17503 La Cantera Pkwy; Medical Center, 7338 Louis Pasteur Dr.; Doseum, 2800 Broadway St.

Délice Chocolatier et Pâtisserie offers its two traditional logs, with a vanilla or chocolate base, to which you can add the filling of your choice: raspberry, strawberry, blueberry, apricot, dulce de leche, white chocolate ganache or dark chocolate ganache. Cost is $60 for a log for 10 to 15 people, ordered before December 21 in store, by phone at (210) 545-2200, or online. 946 N. Loop 1604 W, Canyon Creek, Suite #145 (between Blanco Rd and Stone Oak Prwy)

Cake Art : an entirely à la carte option for this patisserie, which offers a one-size-fits-all pastry for 15 people at a price of $45. Plan to order before December 19 by phone (210) 277 0308 or in-store. 18402 U.S. 281 Access Rd.

Translated for Frenchly by Caitlin Shetterly from the original French Morning piece.