Where to Find the Best Bûches de Noël in the Bay Area

What would a Christmas feast be without a Bûche de Noel? Fruity or chocolatey, traditional or original, it’s the must-have dessert of the festive season. Here’s our selection of patisseries in the Bay Area where you’ll find an excellent bûche.

b. Patisserie, San Francisco

The yuzu-coconut bûche at b.patisserie.

The California Street b. patisserie has concocted three irresistibly flavored logs: The pear-vanilla speculoos (speculoos shortbread, cream, vanilla mousse and pear compote), the yuzu coconut (coconut shortbread, raspberry count, yuzu cream, coconut dacquoise, lemon-mascarpone mousse) and the chocolate-caramel (chocolate shortbread, raspberry count, yuzu cream, coconut dacquoise, lemon-mascarpone mousse). and chocolate-caramel (chocolate sablé, chocolate mousse and caramel crème brûlée). They are available for pre-order. Collection only on Saturday December 23 and Sunday December 24. Cost: $75 per log for 10-12 people. Also available as individual mini-bûche for $8. b. patisserie, 2821 California Street, San Francisco, (415) 440-1700.

Maison Nico, San Francisco

The snowy Maison Nico bûche.

This year, chef Nicolas Delaroque has come up with an extra gourmet bûche de Noël: White chocolate and Tahitian vanilla mousse delicately covers layers of praline alternating with tangy huckleberry. Pre-orders are already open and will close on Thursday December 13, so don’t delay! Count $87 for 10 people. Maison Nico, 710 Montgomery Street San Francisco, (415) 359-1000.

One65, San Francisco

The bûche car at One65.

Claude Le Tohic, whose restaurant O’ recently garnered one Michelin star, is once again offering three flavors of log this year: the Chocolat (chocolate sponge, chocolate and caramel mousse, vanilla ganache, praline and chocolate crunch) in the shape of a red car driven by Santa Claus; the Chestnut (chiffon sponge, vanilla and chestnut ganache, chestnut confit, with a touch of whisky); and the Exotic (coconut dacquoise, fresh pineapple compote accompanied by mango banana and passion fruit, and coconut mousse). The logs are available in two sizes, for 4-6 people ($70), or 8-10 people ($90), and are best ordered in advance, either in-store or online. They can be picked up at the store or delivered on Friday December 22, Saturday December 23 and Sunday December 24. One65, 165 O’Farrell St, San Francisco, CA 94102, (415) 814-8888.

Arizmendi, in San Francisco

You can’t change a winning recipe! Once again this year, this Inner Sunset co-op is offering a chocolate roulade topped with rum custard, fudge icing, decorated with fresh cranberries and mushroom-shaped meringues. Available only on Sunday, December 24, priced at $42, for 8 to 10 people. Pre-orders are already open and will close on December 22. Arizmendi, 1331 9th Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94122.

Maison Alyzée, Mountain View and Burlingame

Three flavors from Maison Alyzée.

It’s going to be a tough choice, but really, why choose? The patisserie on Castro street in Mountain View, which opened a second store in Burlingame in 2022, is offering three logs this year: chocolate, exotic, or pistachio-strawberry. Available from Friday December 8. They cost $60 for 4-6 people, and up to $132 for 12-14 people. They are also available as individual mini logs. Maison Alyzée, 212 Castro St. Mountain View, CA 94041. 1208 Burlingame Ave, Burlingame, CA 94010.