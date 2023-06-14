Newsletter
Midweek Distractions 6/14/23: Traveling to France This Summer

travel to Paris, Europe tour, woman with suitcase near Eiffel Tower, France
As summer kicks into high gear, we’ve got a lot of new travel pieces headed your way. Frenchly is currently undergoing a website redesign (as you’ve probably noticed), and with it we are reorganizing Frenchly to become the most comprehensive, one-stop-shop for all the French travel content you could ever need. (On top of continuing to provide our regularly scheduled cultural commentary on all things French.) We’re bringing together writers from all over France to provide you with local expertise on the best hotels, restaurants, attractions, and events in France. Whether you’re looking for big city recommendations, quaint seaside towns, or lavender fields, we’ve got you covered.

Planning a trip to Paris? Check out our new roundup of the best hotels in Paris. Worried about spending too much on your next vacation? Our new contributor Katherine Miller has come up with the definitive guide to free things to do in Paris. You can also read up on why some call this trendy Right Bank neighborhood the Williamsburg of Paris, check out our insider’s guide to the best bars in Paris, or pick up this LGBTQ+ friendly Paris guide book (just in time for Pride Month). Don’t get stuck eating bad airport sandwiches on your way in and out of France—we’ve got guides to the best restaurants in both Orly and Charles de Gaulle airports. Stressed about packing? We have guides to packing for a week in a carry-on, packing for a long weekend in a backpack, and how to pack when traveling to France with children. And coming up soon, we’re going to have roundups of the best bistros and rooftop restaurants in Paris. (Just don’t forget to make sure you have the necessary French travel authorization before your trip!)

What travel locations in France and the greater Francophone world would you be interested in learning more about? Send me an email at [email protected].

Things I found on the Internet…

Vintage photos of a 1930s Parisian lesbian bar. How not to cut cheese in front of the French. And a new language learning book announcement from travel influencer Jo Franco.

Music recs…

French pop icon Christine and the Queens has a new album out: Paranoïa, Angels, True Love. Check out the official music video for the album’s single, “Tears can be so soft.”

And for NYC-based French music fans, we’re in the middle of the France Rocks Summerfest, which brings top French musicians to the U.S. so you can experience the best of contemporary French music without having to get on a plane.

Stay in touch! I’d love to hear from you: [email protected].

Nouvelles 🖋️

