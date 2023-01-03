[Sponsored article] Planning a vacation in France? ChicVillas – a French personalized boutique agency specializing in holiday cottages, luxury villas and chateaux – lists the chicest places to visit in France.
Where else to start off but Paris, the world’s most popular tourist destination? Soak up the vibe and tick the Eiffel Tower off your bucket list before leaving the capital city to explore the “real France.” To begin with, let’s head north to the coast. Your first stop is Deauville, one of the closest beach resort towns near Paris. Deauville is famous for its American Film Festival (1-10 September, 2023), a beautiful beachfront boardwalk and understated glam; it’s a great choice for an easy, relaxing and fun stay by the sea.
Following the coast west, drive to Normandy, a rural region reputed for its cider and cheese. Must-dos here include the D-Day landing beaches and the pretty fishing village Honfleur with its tall and colorful houses. And, of course, one of France’s most stunning sites: the tiny, medieval village and abbey of Mont-Saint-Michel. It’s a beautiful place with a magical atmosphere, but plan your visit ahead as it becomes completely cut off from the mainland at high tide.
Then, follow the sea south to Brittany. The region boasts one third of all France’s coastline, so you’ll never be far from a beach. The unspoiled landscape is vast and rugged, with cliffs, dunes, sandy beaches and countryside – nature is ever present. Rent a villa with sweeping views and recharge your batteries by the sea.
Next, venture inland to the elegant Loire Valley, with spectacular castles at every turn. This noble region offers an array of delectable wines and stunning scenery to be enjoyed at a leisurely pace. The castles of the Loire Valley are like no other. If you only have time to visit one of them, ChicVillas recommends the Château de Chambord as its intricate architecture and immaculate French gardens exude the magnitude of history against a breathtaking backdrop. And if you have more time, why not go for the ultimate experience and stay at a castle of your own?
Heading southwest, pass through the unspoiled beauty of the Dordogne countryside punctuated by quaint medieval towns. Boasting great weather, wholesome cuisine and honey-colored cottages, this is French country living at its finest.
Continuing on, come to Bordeaux, the undisputed wine capital of France, if not the world! The climate and soil here are the secret to Bordeaux’s unmistakable full-bodied reds. Wine buffs will enjoy touring the prestigious vineyards to taste and buy straight from the legendary estates. ChicVillas also recommends visiting La Cité du Vin for an immersive sensory experience and a crash course in viniculture. Bordeaux ticks all the boxes for a chic French experience: good food and wines, great weather, rolling countryside, and sandy beaches nearby. If fine wining and dining is what you’re looking for, then Chateau Wine and Design would be the perfect place to stay.
Further south again, reach Biarritz, a popular surfing destination with waves that gives California a run for its money! With sun, sea, and Spain nearby, this region has all the ingredients for a great family vacation in Europe. Good food is a tradition here, and the locals take it seriously. Specialties include cured ham, goat cheese and Espelette pepper. Duck and foie gras are also produced widely across the south-west.
For your final stop, head eastwards toward the olive trees, lavender fields and village bistros of Provence. Life here happens outside and at its own pace, in cute villages that could be plucked from a Cézanne watercolor. And what better way to experience it than staying at your very own Provencal cottage?
Canoe through the dramatic Gorges du Verdon canyon, people watch from the shade of a pavement café parasol or take a trip to the glitzy towns of Cannes or Saint-Tropez on the French Riviera.
France is waiting for you. What are you waiting for?
