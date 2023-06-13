Discover the Diversity of France on Two Wheels

[Sponsored article] France has it all: Alps and beaches, historic cities, castles, vineyards, and a sense of “savoir-vivre.”
Discover France is by your side to help you actively immerse yourself in the French way of life.
Travel made easy
For many years, Discover France has been a specialist in bicycle tours in France and Europe, offering tailor-made travel experiences for everyone.
Whether you are a leisure cyclist, adventurer, couple, family, solo traveler, or group: there’s something for you, with self-guided or guided tours, and classic or electric bikes.
Want to be active, but not necessarily by bike? No problem, there are also walking tours and outdoor activities on the program.
Discover below two iconic tours offered by Discover France.
The Loire Valley – a Paradise Made of Castles
From Orléans, you can pedal idyllically along the Loire River down the Loire Valley to the Atlantic Ocean.
And there are plenty of castles to admire – more than 3,000, in fact – vineyards to look out for (and, if you like, stop for a tasting), beautiful cities and small, charming French villages to discover.
If you are traveling as a family with children, even the little ones will have a great time. For example, with a visit to the Beauval Zoo, which is considered to be one of the most beautiful zoos in the world. Or with a trip to the Adventure Park to swing through the tree tops instead of pedaling for a change.
Tours are designed to suit all levels of ability, with fun at the forefront. And for those of you who prefer to walk on two legs instead of riding on two wheels, there are also tours for you in the Loire region.
Provence – scenic and historical diversity
Lavender fields may be the first thing that comes to your mind when you hear the word “Provence.”
But this French region has so much more to offer.
For example, the mythical Mont Ventoux. Though famous among the followers of the Tour de France, this legendary mountain doesn’t have to be climbed by bike. Cycling at the foot of the peak is just as impressive, next to the Nesque River Canyon (Gorges de la Nesque) or the lovely lavender fields and vineyards of Provence. A stop at one of the many wine cellars in the area is well worth the effort.
A little to the southwest are two other highlights: Avignon and the Pont du Gard. In medieval Avignon, the city of the Popes, you can choose how and to what extent you want to be active. Whether it’s a small or large discovery tour, or just a day of walking along the cobblestoned side streets, it’s up to you.
As promised, the outdoor activities enthusiast will not be left out. The Pont du Gard can be admired not only from a bike, but also on foot – or by canoe on the river Gardon.
Beyond France
Would you like to plan a side trip to surrounding European countries in addition to your cycling trip in France? Share your ideas with the travel specialists at Discover France. Bike tours and trips are available for several other countries as well.
