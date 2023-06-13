Discover the Diversity of France on Two Wheels

Provence – scenic and historical diversity

Lavender fields may be the first thing that comes to your mind when you hear the word “Provence.”

But this French region has so much more to offer.

For example, the mythical Mont Ventoux. Though famous among the followers of the Tour de France, this legendary mountain doesn’t have to be climbed by bike. Cycling at the foot of the peak is just as impressive, next to the Nesque River Canyon (Gorges de la Nesque) or the lovely lavender fields and vineyards of Provence. A stop at one of the many wine cellars in the area is well worth the effort.

A little to the southwest are two other highlights: Avignon and the Pont du Gard. In medieval Avignon, the city of the Popes, you can choose how and to what extent you want to be active. Whether it’s a small or large discovery tour, or just a day of walking along the cobblestoned side streets, it’s up to you.

As promised, the outdoor activities enthusiast will not be left out. The Pont du Gard can be admired not only from a bike, but also on foot – or by canoe on the river Gardon.

Beyond France

Would you like to plan a side trip to surrounding European countries in addition to your cycling trip in France? Share your ideas with the travel specialists at Discover France. Bike tours and trips are available for several other countries as well.

