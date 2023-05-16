Airports can be hectic and unnerving, quite the opposite of what a dining experience should be. Some airports, however, are an exception. For instance, at Charles de Gaulle, you can take a culinary journey that would be the cherry on top of your French trip. But if your flight is to or from Orly airport, do not despair, there are plenty of great restaurants and cafes in Paris’s Orly airport.

Each of the four Orly terminals has several foodie gems to pick from, and here are some choices to complete your trip with one more bite of exquisite French food.

Where to Eat in Orly Terminal 1

Ladurée

Do you ever feel like you would trade your passport for one last bite of a fluffy Ladurée macaron? Orly and Ladurée Paris have you covered. Stop in for an assortment of cassis and orange flower macarons, or stay for lunch if your flight lets you, as they serve both breakfast and lunch, Monday to Sunday, from 7 am to 9 pm. Try some foie gras, macarons, Vol-au-Vent chicken, or their Salade Concorde.

Where to Eat in Orly Terminal 2

Eric Kayser

If you’re in the mood for something a bit heartier, look for Eric Kayser, where you will find delicious breads to sample and dreamy pastries to try, prepared by a Master Baker. Have a pain au chocolat or palmier, or enjoy a sandwich, salad, or hot meal alongside your viennoiserie.

Where to Eat in Orly Terminal 3

Vivanda Burger

Don’t let the “burger” in the name fool you – this is not regular fast food. Vivanda Burger was founded by Michelin-starred chef, Akrame Benallal, and serves gourmet burgers, using sophisticated sauces and fresh, high-quality ingredients. If you’re at Orly from 11 am to 8 pm, go in for a bite, or try one of their innovative milkshakes. (And, yes, Vivanda has vegetarian options as well.)

Where to Eat in Orly Terminal 4

Bert’s

If you crave something tasty, yet healthy, after the mountains of butter you’ve been eating in France, then Bert’s is an excellent choice. The Orly Bert’s location has sandwiches, soups, and fresh salads, and is open between 6:30 am and 9 pm every day.

Wherever you find yourself and whatever you decide, your tastebuds will be grateful. And in case you brought a snack with you for the plane, check out which French food products you can bring through US Customs.

—

Jana Misho is the author of “Almost Parisian: How To Survive Your Late Twenties in Paris” and “Anais from Montmartre.” She writes things she wants to read and is inspired by art, people, and obscure Parisian cafés. She’s probably the only person in the world who has a tattoo of the Tour Montparnasse. Her third novel “Lulu” is now available on Amazon.