There are countless watering holes and sidewalk cafés in the City of Lights that promise a good time, but it takes more than a few nights out to find the best bars in Paris. Whether you are looking for an intimate wine cave, the best rooftop view of Paris, or just a place to dance, look no further.

Scilicet

Scilicet is the ideal place to meet a friend on the Seine, and it opens midday on the weekend. The music and outdoor seating invite you to order a beer and enjoy the afternoon sun. From cheese platters to fish and chips, there are several food options to choose from as well. Inside you’ll find a spacious cave. With glasses of wine starting at five euros, it can be a strategic place to start the night before moving to one of the floating bars on the Seine. With endless people watching and a clear view of the Eiffel Tower, it is hard to get enough of Scilicet.

Price: €

134 Voie Georges Pompidou

Le Perchoir

The sky stays light until after ten in June and July, so you have plenty of time to enjoy the view from the rooftop of Le Perchoir Ménilmontant. Upon arriving, you can wait for the elevator, or climb a large spiral staircase in the building’s courtyard to the roof, where you will be greeted with music and a bustle of happy patrons. There are several Perchoir locations, including one in the Marais. But the location in Ménilmontant is right off the nightlife Mecca that is rue Oberkampf in the 11th arrondissement, and has spectacular rooftop views. Their original cocktails are made with local ingredients and an attention to equilibrium. Learn more about the bartending team and their cocktail menu here.

Price: €€

14 Rue Crespin du Gast

Le Comptoir Général

The Canal Saint-Martin is always crowded starting in the early evening, with friends catching up as they drink a beer or share a bottle of wine by the water. Le Comptoir Général is mere steps from the canal, although the bar itself is at the end of a long hallway. Inside you’ll find an entire shipwrecked boat, and rooms decorated to look like a set out of Indiana Jones. There is often a DJ, and an ample seating space. If you are looking for a place to dance, this is your spot. All of the drinks on their cocktail menu are between twelve and fourteen euros, with a focus on all things rum. At around ten the lights are dimmed and the music is turned up. Everyone in Paris knows the name of this bar, and now you do too.

Price: €€

84 Quai de Jemmapes

Chez Georges

Chez Georges is my favorite bar in Paris. Located in the heart of the Latin Quarter, Chez Georges has a strong intergenerational pull. The bistro bar is classic and perfect for the daytime, but I recommend that you try and find your way down the tiny staircase into the basement cave. If you go early enough you can grab a table, order a bottle of wine for around twenty euros, and settle in. They host events with live music, which is best enjoyed sipping on a bottle of beer. If you find yourself in the cave dancing at two in the morning, then you’ll understand why I love this place.

Price: €

11 Rue des Canettes

Prescription Cocktail Club

There is not a shortage of popular cocktail bars in Paris, and with world renowned bars like Little Red Door all around the city, it can be hard for cocktail aficionados to choose one. Prescription Cocktail Club embodies everything a cocktail club brings to mind, with equal parts fun and sophistication. The bar staff are well dressed and friendly behind their elegant bar, and their creative cocktails are delightful. The DJ on the weekends helps to turn the party up a notch. Part of the Experimental Group, Prescription’s sister bar Experimental Cocktail Club, hidden on Rue Saint-Sauveur, is a fun compliment, and another well-loved Paris cocktail bar with a stellar drinks menu.

Price: €€

23 Rue Mazarine

Aux Folies

The Belleville neighborhood has a constant buzz of energy radiating from its sidewalk cafés. Aux Folies is a picturesque café-bar right on the Rue de Belleville that is always full of young people enjoying beer and wine both day and night. If you arrive on your Lime bike or electric scooter and park it out front of this unpretentious spot, you will fit right in. From Aux Folies, there are numerous bars within walking distance you can hop to if you want to keep the party going.

Price: €

8 Rue de Belleville

Chez Francis

Every night, the Eiffel Tower sparkles for five minutes at the top of the hour, and Chez Francis is the perfect place to enjoy the view. Any French café can turn into a bar experience, you simply sit down and order accordingly. Chez Francis’s proximity to the Eiffel Tower is striking, and the sight is sure to stir emotions. Perfect for a nightcap on your first evening, you can sit back and allow the image of the Eiffel Tower to inspire dreams of all that will come to pass during your stay in Paris, with a drink in hand and 80s music on the playlist. The nice thing about café menus is that they offer a variety of options, and the ability to have your wine or cocktails paired with a dessert.

Price: €€

7 Pl. de l’Alma

Bar Hemingway

One of the most well known bars in the city, Bar Hemingway is a haven for Americans passing through Paris. Its notoriety carries with it the allure of infinite possible encounters. As it is the most expensive bar on this list, it is worth planning for ahead of time if you decide to go to this hotel bar. I recommend arriving through the beautiful Place Vendôme and walking through the lobby of the Ritz Hotel, as opposed to entering through the back of the hotel where Google Maps will direct you. As written on the menu, bartenders serve cocktails that are “garnished with a rose for the ladies.” There is a lot written online about this bar, but I recommend going to experience it for yourself. It is worth noting that the dress code is enforced, and shorts are not permitted. (Their legendary head bartender, Colin Field, recently left his position there, but will be moving to Maison Proust in the fall!)

Price: €€€€

15 Pl. Vendôme

Giclette

The hip wine bar Giclette is full of surprises. On a recent visit, I met the owner of a different bar who was spending his one day off enjoying Giclette. There was also a winemaker from Alsace who was promoting his newest wine; his Sons of Wine pétillant naturel was a refreshing treat. By the time the bar reached last call on a Sunday night, the place was standing room only. For all the curious foodies out there interested in natural wines and an extensive wine list, this wine bar is the perfect place to discover something new each visit.

Price: €€

13 Rue Keller

Le Crocodile

Located a block off the Luxembourg Gardens, Le Crocodile is a watering hole for Sorbonne students after class. This dive bar is cash only, but there are plenty of nearby ATMs, and the cocktails are sold at Happy Hour prices until eleven. Orders are written on small pieces of paper, like medicinal prescriptions, and each cocktail arrives with a crocodile gummy at the bottom of the glass. Given the small booklet-sized menu, the bartenders are happy to recommend something based on your preferences. Whether you are the first to arrive when the bar opens, or you stay until the crowd begins spilling into street, Le Crocodile is a must visit.

Price: €

6 Rue Royer-Collard

Things to Consider While Choosing a Bar to Visit in Paris

When preparing for a night out, be sure to plan for how you will get home. The Paris metro does not run 24/7, but there is a night bus. You can find more information here. Bars typically close around 2AM, and clubs around 4AM, so the night often winds down around 1AM when people start running to catch the last metro of the night.

Which area has the best bars and nightlife in Paris?

Neighborhoods near the Canal Saint-Martin, Belleville, or rue Oberkampf have some of the best bars in Paris.

What is the number one bar in Paris?

Le Perchoir, Le Comptoir Général, and the Experimental Cocktail Club are some of the most loved bars in Paris.

What is the best day for nightlife in Paris?

Parisians enjoy a post-work apéro throughout the week, but Friday and Saturday are the most active days for nightlife.

Is Paris good for bars?

Paris has some of the best bars in the world, from affordable cafés to experimental cocktail clubs.