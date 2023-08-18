Your Perfect France: Win an All-Inclusive Sprintime Trip to Provence, for Two!

Provence is one of the most popular regions of France, and for good reason—think fields of golden sunflowers, charming hilltop villages, magnificent beaches, great restaurants, and lazy afternoons sipping rosé.
Now think free 5-star all-inclusive active biking, hiking or multi-adventure trip to Provence. How does that sound? 🎉
Enter this sweepstakes, organized by Frenchly and Explore France, for a chance to win a trip with Backroads and Château de Berne.
👉 To learn more about Provence, visit our online guide here
Included in the experience:
A PREMIUM BIKING, HIKING OR WALKING TRIP WITH BACKROADS, VALUED AT $12,000*
Choose from one of Backroads’ France Active Tours, and cycle, hike or walk through hilltop villages, expansive vineyards, and past the breathtaking landscapes of Provence.
Partake in private wine tastings of acclaimed vintages, taste delicious food in local markets.
Relax at stylish and acclaimed hotels with architecture that will transport you to another time.
Watch videos
👉 Provence to the French Riviera Hiking & Walking Tour
👉 Bordeaux & Dordogne Bike Tour
👉 Provence to the French Riviera Bike Tour
A 2-NIGHT EXPERIENCE IN CHÂTEAU DE BERNE, A FIVE STAR HOTEL IN A CASTLE
Graced with its iconic vineyard and pristine wilderness, Château de Berne is a sensory experience unto itself, a pleasurable and refined embodiment of Provence lifestyle.
The five-star Relais & Château estate includes a hotel and private villa accommodations, as well as a Michelin-starred restaurant with an eco-conscious approach to fine dining, which in 2021 received the new Michelin Green Star distinction, awarded for exemplary sustainable restaurant practices.
Completed by the spa, cooking school and various leisure activities, Château de Berne offers food & wine lovers, athletes, adventurers and those simply looking for quiet contemplation, the promise of an unforgettable experience. Treating oneself to a stay at Château de Berne is embracing an exceptional and timeless experience of authentic Provence.
The estate’s wine is available for shipping in the US here.
Find more about Château de Berne on their Instagram page.
2 BUSINESS CLASS ROUNDTRIP TICKETS FROM NEW YORK TO PARIS
Fly business with the most elegant and chic of all airlines, Air France.
Additional information about the experience
The trip needs to be booked by December 15, 2023, and must take place between March 15, 2024 and June 30, 2024.
The total value of this experience is: $20,000
More information can be found in the official contest rules here.
*the Backroads reward is given in the form of a voucher of $12,000 maximum
Or fill out form below 👇