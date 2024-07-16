The 9 Best Paris Shows to See Right Now

Paris, the cultural capital of France, is a vibrant hub for visual and performance arts, and the city offers an abundance of shows and performances to enjoy. While a visit to the iconic Moulin Rouge for a cabaret show is a must at least once in your life, Paris has so much more to offer. You can immerse yourself in world-class ballets or theatrical productions, enjoy stand-up comedy, or experience captivating musicals. From traditional performances to contemporary shows, Paris promises a rich and diverse entertainment scene that caters to all tastes.

Where to See Paris Shows

Paris is a city that effortlessly blends the traditional with the contemporary. From performances at the Palais Garnier and Opéra Bastille, to classic cabaret shows, there is always something to see. This season, musical and light shows at churches are particularly spectacular, with some even offering free concerts. Additionally, what we might consider off-Broadway shows in NYC can be found scattered across the city in emerging spaces, small theaters, and even hospitality venues.

Here is our list of the top shows to see in Paris right now.

1. Sainte-Chapelle Concert Series

The Sainte-Chapelle Concert Series is a musical experience set within the stunning Gothic architecture of Sainte-Chapelle. Known for its stained glass windows, the chapel provides an extraordinary backdrop for classical music performances, creating an ethereal atmosphere. The concert series features a range of classical pieces performed by talented musicians, making it a must-see event for both music lovers and history enthusiasts.

Location: 8 Boulevard du Palais, 75001 Paris

8 Boulevard du Palais, 75001 Paris Dates: Various dates throughout the year

Various dates throughout the year Price: Starting from €20

2. Paris Opera Academy at the Opéra National de Paris

Courtesy of Paris Opera Academy

The Paris Opera Academy at the Opéra National de Paris offers an exceptional opportunity to witness the rising stars of the opera world at two of Paris’s most iconic venues. The Academy’s performances are renowned for their blend of traditional opera repertoire and innovative productions, showcasing the talents of the opera’s artists-in-residence. Most of these events take place at the Amphithéâtre Olivier Messiaen at the Opéra Bastille, with some taking place at the Palais Garnier. These performances provide a magical experience that combines world-class music with architectural splendor, and the program also includes extensive educational programming for children, so many of these concerts are family-friendly. To buy tickets, check out the Opéra’s Billetterie (ticket platform) and add the “Académie” filter.

Location: Palais Garnier & Opéra Bastille depending on show

Palais Garnier & Opéra Bastille depending on show Dates: Various dates throughout the season

Various dates throughout the season Price: Starting from €25

3. Crazy Horse Cabaret Show

Courtesy of Crazy Horse

The Crazy Horse Cabaret Show is a quintessential Parisian experience, known for its avant-garde shows that combine sensuality, sophistication, and artistic expression. The venue, adorned with plush red velvet and mirrors, enhances the allure and exclusivity of the performances. The dancers, renowned for their impeccable choreography and elegant costumes, bring each show to life with a mesmerizing mix of light, shadow, and color.

Crazy Horse continues to push the boundaries of cabaret with new and exciting shows that celebrate the beauty and creativity of the human form, while incorporating modern elements for contemporary audiences. The current lineup includes “Totally Crazy,” a celebration of the most iconic acts from Crazy Horse, reinvented for 2024: “Crazy Vintage,” a nostalgic journey through classic performances with a modern twist; and “Eternal Crazy,” a new show featuring contemporary dance and visual artistry.

Location: 12 Avenue George V, 75008 Paris

12 Avenue George V, 75008 Paris Dates: 7 nights a week, with multiple shows per night

7 nights a week, with multiple shows per night Price: Starting from €85

4. Les Grandes Eaux Nocturnes

Courtesy of Château Versailles

The Evening Fountain Show in Versailles is a spectacular event that transforms the palace’s gardens into a magical display of water, light, and music. The show features illuminated fountains choreographed to classical music, creating a breathtaking experience. The 2024 Evening Fountain Show at Versailles features “Baroque Splendor,” showcasing waterworks set to baroque music; “Nocturnal Fantasies,” an enchanting evening of light and water displays with a modern twist; and “Versailles in Lights,” a grand finale utilizing all major fountains, and a spectacular fireworks display.

Location: Place d’Armes, 78000 Versailles

Place d’Armes, 78000 Versailles Dates: Saturday, June 8, through Saturday, September 21, 2024; shows begin at 8:30pm

Saturday, June 8, through Saturday, September 21, 2024; shows begin at 8:30pm Price: Starting from €30

5. Fantasma Circus Erotica

Courtesy of Fantasma Circus Erotica

“Fantasma Circus Erotica” is a daring and enchanting performance that combines the mystique of circus arts with the allure of eroticism. Set in an intimate and immersive environment, “Fantasma Circus Erotica” pushes the boundaries of traditional circus performances, offering a thrilling and provocative experience that celebrates the beauty and power of the human body.

Location: Folies Bergère, 32 rue Richer, 75009 Paris

Folies Bergère, 32 rue Richer, 75009 Paris Dates: Wednesday through Saturday at 7pm, from July 18 to August 17, 2024

Wednesday through Saturday at 7pm, from July 18 to August 17, 2024 Price: Starting from €53

6. Luminescence Immersive Experience In Paris, Saint-Eustache Church

Courtesy of Luminescence Immersive Experience

The “Luminescence Immersive Experience” at Saint-Eustache Church offers a mesmerizing blend of light, music, and architecture. This dazzling event transforms the historic church into a canvas of stunning visual effects and soundscapes, creating a unique and captivating experience for visitors. As light projections dance across the intricate Gothic architecture, and harmonious music fills the space, attendees are transported into a realm of artistic wonder and spiritual reflection. This extraordinary experience is a must-see for those looking to explore the intersection of art and history in one of Paris’s most iconic churches.

Location: 2 Impasse Saint-Eustache, 75001 Paris

2 Impasse Saint-Eustache, 75001 Paris Dates: Wednesday through Saturday, with shows at 9:20pm and 10:30pm

Wednesday through Saturday, with shows at 9:20pm and 10:30pm Price: Starting from €25

7. “How To Become A Parisian In One Hour” By Olivier Giraud

Courtesy of Olivier Giraud

“How To Become A Parisian In One Hour” by Olivier Giraud is a hilarious and insightful comedy show that has captivated audiences in Paris. This one-man show, performed in English, offers a humorous take on Parisian culture and behaviors, providing both locals and tourists with a lighthearted guide on how to fit in like a true Parisian. Olivier Giraud’s sharp wit and engaging performance make for an unforgettable evening of laughter and cultural observation, perfect for anyone looking to experience the comedic side of Paris.

Location: Théâtre des Nouveautés, 24 Boulevard Poissonnière, 75009 Paris

Théâtre des Nouveautés, 24 Boulevard Poissonnière, 75009 Paris Dates: Wednesday through Saturday, from September 5 to December 31, 2024

Wednesday through Saturday, from September 5 to December 31, 2024 Price: Starting from €30

8. Boxe Boxe Brasil – Cultural Olympiad

Courtesy of Cultural Olympiad

“Boxe Boxe Brasil,” part of the Cultural Olympiad, is a dynamic and innovative performance that blends the artistry of boxing with contemporary dance. The Cultural Olympiad, led by Paris 2024, is a multidisciplinary artistic and cultural initiative leading up to the Olympic and Paralympic Games. This program unfolds across all French territories, showcasing projects endorsed by a variety of cultural and sports organizations. The Boxe Boxe Braul show, choreographed by Mourad Merzouki, features Brazilian dancers and boxers, who perform a powerful and rhythmic display of athleticism and art. The performance explores themes of combat, resilience, and cultural expression, creating a compelling experience that transcends traditional boundaries of sport and dance.

Location: Théâtre du Châtelet, 1 Place du Châtelet, 75001 Paris

Théâtre du Châtelet, 1 Place du Châtelet, 75001 Paris Dates: Wednesday through Saturday, July 3 to July 20, 2024

Wednesday through Saturday, July 3 to July 20, 2024 Price: Starting from €40

9. Madame Arthur Cabaret Show

Courtesy of Madame Arthur

The Madame Arthur Cabaret Show is a renowned spectacle celebrated for its vibrant and inclusive performances. It offers a modern twist on classic French entertainment, featuring talented drag artists who bring to life a dazzling array of musical numbers, comedic acts, and theatrical presentations. With its unique blend of glamour, artistry, and bold expression, Madame Arthur continues to enchant Parisian audiences.