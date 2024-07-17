Top Nightclubs in Paris: Where to Party Tonight

The nightlife scene in Paris is incredibly varied—from electronic raves and Latin-inspired dance halls, to cocktail bars that transform into lounge parties, and even some cabaret-style nightclubs of yesteryear (and no, we don’t mean the Moulin Rouge). Whatever you’re in the mood for, you can find it in Paris! However, discovering the perfect spot that matches your evening’s vibe can be challenging with so many places to choose from. That’s why we’ve crafted a guide to partying in Paris, highlighting our top 13 nightclubs, where you can dance the night away.

Paris Nightlife

Paris nightlife is vibrant and diverse, reflecting the city’s unique character and distinct neighborhoods. You can just about reinvent yourself every night you go out if you feel like it. But while Parisian nightclubs offer an exciting atmosphere, they might not always be the easiest places to meet new people, as locals often go out in groups. However, the energy and variety of the nightlife scene more than makeup for it. Whether you’re looking to dance to electronic beats, enjoy live music, or simply soak in the ambiance of a chic lounge, Paris has something for everyone.

13 Best Nightclubs in Paris

1. Bisou Club

Courtesy of Bisou

Located in the trendy 10th arrondissement, Bisou Club is the de facto meeting ground for the young and trendy these days. It’s so exclusive that they haven’t posted anything on Instagram, and just have an empty account with a description that reads, “dancefloor chaleureux,” and an announcement for the next party. Pink neon lights and a mix of fun music—disco, golden oldies, and current hits—ensure a night well spent.

Hours: Thursday to Saturday, 12 AM – 5 AM

Address: 14 rue Philippe de Girard, Paris 75010

2. Le Sub Pigalle

Courtesy of Le Sub Pigalle

Previously called NO.PI, after the North Pigalle neighborhood’s nickname, Le Sub Pigalle channels the vibe of 1950s New York jazz clubs, but its live music spans genres from rock and pop, to hip-hop and soul. The menu offers snackable delights like pizza, corn dogs, fried chicken, and pastrami Reuben sandwiches. The bar serves classic cocktails along with creative twists. Le Sub Pigalle is a place where people of all ages can come to dance and enjoy a lively night out.

Hours: Thursday – Saturday, 9 PM to 5 AM

Address: 3 Place de Clichy, Paris 75008

3. Matignon

Instagram: @matignonparisofficiel

Parties at Matignon Paris are the epitome of sophistication and glamor, making it a premier destination for nightlife enthusiasts. Located in the heart of the 8th arrondissement, Matignon combines a chic restaurant with an upscale nightclub, attracting a fashionable and elite crowd. The restaurant seamlessly transitions into a vibrant dance floor as the evening progresses, with top DJs spinning a mix of house, electronic, and pop hits. The opulent decor, characterized by luxurious furnishings and ambient lighting, creates an intimate yet electrifying atmosphere. Known for its impeccable service, exquisite cocktails, and strict dress code, parties at Matignon offer an exclusive and unforgettable Parisian nightlife experience.

Hours: Monday – Friday, 8 AM – 5 AM; Saturday – Sunday, 10 AM – 5 AM

Address: 3 Av. Matignon, Paris 75008

4. L’Arc

Courtesy of L’Arc

Renowned for attracting A-list celebrities, fashion icons, and international jet-setters, L’Arc features world-class DJs and live performances that keep the dance floor alive with a mix of house, hip-hop, and electronic music. The opulent ambiance, combined with top-tier service and a meticulously curated crowd, ensures that every party at L’Arc is a glamorous affair, offering an unparalleled experience near the iconic Parisian monument for which it is named.

Hours: Thursday – Sunday, 12 AM – 6 AM

Address: 12 rue de Presbourg, Paris 75116

5. Medellín

Courtesy of Medellín

Parties at Medellín Paris offer a unique and vibrant nightlife experience, blending Latin American flair with Parisian elegance. Located in the chic 8th arrondissement, this exclusive club is inspired by the vibrant nightlife of Colombia. The interior boasts a stylish, contemporary design with warm lighting and luxurious furnishings, creating an inviting yet sophisticated atmosphere. Known for its energetic Latin music, including reggaeton, salsa, and urban beats, Medellín draws a diverse and lively crowd eager to dance the night away. The club ensures a fun celebration every night with top-notch DJs, live performances, and exotic cocktails.

Hours: daily, 10 PM – 6 AM

Address: 6 Av. Marceau, Paris 75008

6. Silencio

Courtesy of Silencio

Silencio Paris, conceived by renowned filmmaker David Lynch, is an exclusive nightclub (there’s even a membership program) in the 2nd arrondissement that offers a unique blend of art, music, and cinema. With its luxurious and avant-garde decor, the club hosts various events, from live concerts and DJ sets, to film screenings and art exhibitions, attracting a creative and sophisticated crowd (think Dua Lipa and Cher). The bar serves exquisitely crafted cocktails that complement the club’s artistic ambiance. Silencio Paris is in and of itself a cultural experience designed to stimulate the senses and inspire creativity, making every visit an extraordinary event.

Hours: Tuesday – Sunday, 6 PM – 6 AM

Address: 142 Rue Montmartre, Paris 75002

7. Le Comptoir Général

Le Comptoir Général

Le Comptoir Général in Paris is a cultural hub just off of the Canal Saint-Martin. Its lush, tropical-themed interior feels like a hidden oasis, or the set of a mid-century adventure film. Known for its dedication to African culture and social causes, Le Comptoir Général hosts a variety of events, including art exhibitions, live music, and film screenings. The venue offers a menu featuring rum-based cocktails and a selection of Afro-Caribbean dishes. On weekends, you can catch DJs playing African and Caribbean tunes, while on other nights you can come for salsa dancing, vinyl nights, a piano bar, or live bands playing Caribbean standards.

Hours: Tuesday & Wednesday, 6 PM – 1 AM; Thursday & Friday, 6 PM – 2 AM; Saturday, 11 AM – 2 AM; Sunday, 11 AM – 11 PM

Address: 84 Quai de Jemmapes, Paris 75010

8. Maxim’s de Paris

Courtesy of Maxim’s de Paris

Maxim’s de Paris is not just renowned for its exquisite dining experience, but also for its legendary parties, making this Parisian standard a premier destination for those seeking a glamorous night out. The opulent Art Nouveau interior, with its intricate stained glass and lavish details, provides a stunning backdrop for an evening of celebration. Known for hosting extravagant soirées that attract celebrities and the social elite, Maxim’s transforms into a vibrant dance venue in the late hours. The combination of elegant decor, a sophisticated crowd, and excellent music makes Maxim’s a fantastic place to experience the timeless allure of Parisian nightlife.

Hours: Restaurant: Monday – Wednesday, 7 PM – 11 PM; Thursday – Saturday, 7 PM – 11:30 PM; Bar: Tuesday – Saturday, 7 PM – 2 AM

Address: 3 Rue Royale, Paris 75008

9. Sacré

Courtesy of Sacré

Sacré is a dynamic hotspot in Paris renowned for its electrifying parties, which can’t help but captivate the city’s nightlife enthusiasts. Located in Pigalle, Sacré offers a unique blend of modern and vintage aesthetics, creating an immersive and stylish atmosphere. The venue hosts a range of events, from famed DJ sets and live music performances, to themed parties that keep the dance floor buzzing. With its top-notch sound system, creative cocktails, and a crowd that loves to dance, Le Sacré is the perfect place to experience the pulsating energy of Parisian nightlife. Whether you’re there to let loose or enjoy the cutting-edge music scene, Sacré promises unforgettable nights filled with rhythm and revelry.

Hours: Wednesday, 10 PM – 12 AM; Thursday, 11 PM – 3 AM; Friday, 7 PM – 4 AM; Saturday, 7 PM – 6 AM; Sunday, 12 AM – 6 AM

Address: 142 Rue Montmartre, Paris 75002

10. Badaboum

Courtesy of Badaboum

Badaboum is one of Paris’s premier nightlife destinations. Situated in the trendy Bastille district, it boasts a unique, industrial-chic atmosphere that attracts a diverse and energetic crowd. The venue features a state-of-the-art sound system and dynamic lighting, creating the perfect environment for immersive DJ sets, live music, and themed events that keep the dance floor alive until the early hours. Known for truly innovative music programming and party concepts, Badaboum offers a fun experience for those looking to dance until dawn.

Hours: Thursday, 11:30 PM – 6 AM; Friday & Saturday, 11:30 PM – 7 AM

Address: 2 bis Rue des Taillandiers, Paris 75011

11. Le Bellevilloise

Courtesy of Le Bellevilleoise

Le Bellevilloise is a cultural hotspot that is celebrated for its dynamic parties. Located in the lively 20th arrondissement, this historic venue, which dates back to 1877, transforms into a pulsating dance club at night. Le Bellevilloise offers a unique blend of music genres, from electronic beats to live bands, ensuring a diverse and energetic atmosphere. The spacious, multi-level interior includes a stunning atrium and various dance floors, allowing guests to explore different musical vibes throughout the night. Known for its inclusive and bohemian spirit, Le Bellevilloise attracts a diverse crowd eager to dance, socialize, and experience an authentic slice of Parisian nightlife.

Hours: Thursday, 6:30 PM – 1 AM; Friday & Saturday, 6:30 PM – 5:30 AM; Sunday, 11:30 AM – 4 PM

Address: 19-21 Rue Boyer, Paris, 75020

12. Le Caveau des Oubliettes

Courtesy of Caveau des Oubliettes

Le Caveau des Oubliettes in Paris is a hidden gem for those seeking an unforgettable night of live music and vibrant parties. Nestled in the historic Latin Quarter, this unique club is set in a medieval dungeon, offering an atmospheric backdrop. Known for its intimate and cozy setting, Le Caveau des Oubliettes hosts electrifying jazz, blues, and rock performances that keep the crowd dancing until the early hours. The club’s stone walls and vaulted ceilings create an acoustically rich environment, enhancing the live music experience. With its friendly vibe and eclectic mix of partygoers, Le Caveau des Oubliettes is a must-visit spot for anyone looking to dance and revel in the authentic, underground spirit of Parisian nightlife.

Hours: Wednesday, 6 PM – 2 AM; Thursday, 6 PM – 3 AM; Friday & Saturday, 4 PM – 4 AM; Sunday, 4 PM – 3 AM

Address: 52 Rue Galande, Paris 75005

13. FVTVR

Courtesy of FVTVR

FVTVR is a venue renowned for its avant-garde parties that attract a trendy and eclectic crowd. Located in the vibrant 11th arrondissement, FVTVR boasts a modern and sleek design, creating an immersive backdrop for its events. The club is celebrated for its forward-thinking music programming, featuring an array of electronic beats, live performances, and experimental sounds. FVTVR’s parties are known for their inclusive and progressive atmosphere, fostering a sense of community and creativity among attendees. With innovative lighting, top-notch sound systems, and a lineup of both local and international DJs, FVTVR offers an unforgettable nightlife experience where guests can dance, connect, and explore the cutting edge of Parisian party culture.

Hours: Sunday – Saturday, 12 AM – 7 AM

Address: 34 quai d’Austerlitz, Paris 75013

What to Expect When Visiting Paris Nightclubs

When going out to Paris nightclubs, it’s important to be aware of a few key aspects. Some clubs have dress codes, so dress stylish—closed-toe shoes for men and fashionable attire for women are generally expected, though Parisians don’t tend to dress up to the level that Americans do when going to the club. Entry fees vary, ranging from €10 to €30, sometimes including a complimentary drink. Opening hours typically start around 11 PM and extend until the early morning, with many clubs staying open until 5 or 6 AM. Be prepared for thorough security checks at the door, and remember that arriving early can help you to avoid long lines and ensure entry.

Tips for Enjoying Nightlife in Paris

To enjoy the nightlife in Paris safely and smoothly, keep the following tips in mind: stay aware of your surroundings and keep personal belongings secure to avoid pickpockets, familiarize yourself with basic club etiquette, be polite to staff and fellow partygoers, respect personal space, and adhere to the dress code. You should plan your transportation in advance, as the metro only runs until around 1 AM on weekdays and 2 AM on weekends. Be sure to use reputable taxi services or rideshares like Uber, and be cautious of fake taxis.

Paris offers an unforgettable nightlife experience that caters to all tastes and preferences, and if done right, you’ll be talking about yours for a while! From chic, upscale nightclubs to eclectic, underground venues, the city provides endless opportunities to dance, socialize, and immerse yourself in its vibrant culture. Whether you’re a seasoned partygoer or exploring the scene for the first time, Paris guarantees a night to remember, adding a unique and exciting chapter to your Parisian adventure.

FAQ:

What is the average cost of a night out in Paris?

The average cost of a night out in Paris can range from €50 to €150, depending on factors like entry fees, drinks, and transportation. Cocktails can run you €16 – €18, club entry can be €10 – €30, and you’ll probably want to get a €15 – €20 Uber home afterwards. So expect to spend at least €60 or so.

Are there any age restrictions for entering nightclubs in Paris?

Yes, most nightclubs in Paris have an age restriction of 18 and over for entry.

What are the best days to go clubbing in Paris?

The best days to go clubbing in Paris are typically Thursday through Saturday, with Saturday being the most popular.