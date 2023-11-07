All-Inclusive Springtime Trip to Provence: And the Winner is…

At the end of the summer, Atout France and Frenchly organized a sweepstakes to give one of you the chance to go on a spring trip to Provence in 2024. More than 5,800 of you entered!

Today, we’re delighted to reveal the name of the winner for 2023: Jenia Molnar! Congratulations to Jenia, who will be heading off to the lavender fields of Provence in May. With this trip, she’ll be travelling from New York to France to discover the delights of the south of the country as summer approaches.

Find out what’s included in her dream trip below:

A PREMIUM BIKING, HIKING, OR WALKING TRIP WITH BACKROADS, VALUED AT $12,000*

Jenia will enjoy a cycling trip through hilltop villages, expansive vineyards, and past the breathtaking landscapes of Provence on this trip organized by Backroads. Every evening after an intense day of outdoor activities, she will relax at stylish and acclaimed hotels whose architecture will transport her to another time.

A 2-NIGHT EXPERIENCE IN CHÂTEAU DE BERNE, A FIVE-STAR HOTEL IN A CASTLE

After this sporty trip, Jenia will enjoy two relaxing nights with access to the spa at the Château de Berne. Graced with its iconic vineyard surrounded by pristine wilderness, this castle is a sensory experience unto itself, a pleasurable and refined embodiment of the Provençal lifestyle.

The five-star Relais & Château estate includes hotel and private villa accommodations, as well as a Michelin-starred restaurant with an eco-conscious approach to fine dining, which in 2021 received a Michelin Green Star distinction, awarded for exemplary sustainable restaurant practices.

On her trip from France back to the U.S., Jenia will travel in business class and enjoy a pleasant flight with delicious French food.

