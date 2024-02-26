Your Perfect France: Win an All-Inclusive Trip to the French Riviera, for Two!

Côte d’Azur: a dream come true!
Ideally located between the sea and the mountains, this incredible territory composed of 51 towns and villages draws a unique and shared identity between the coast, the hills, the valleys, and the mountains. It is an easy-to-reach destination thanks to its international airport, the second largest in France after Paris that provides several direct flights from and to the USA.
The Côte d’Azur, or French Riviera, with its incomparable light that leaves the visitors in awe, its vibrant colors and its picturesque landscapes, is a perfect setting for film shoots. This is why the production team of the famous Netflix series Emily in Paris chose this area to shoot a special episode, featuring dreamy beaches, the famous route des trois corniches and the Grand-Hôtel du Cap Ferrat.
Culturally speaking, this beautiful destination benefits from an exceptional heritage that spans the ages, a significant museum offer, and a site on the UNESCO World Heritage List.
It is also a food lover’s dream, with a love for cuisine and a Mediterranean art of living, with a wide range of fresh products available.
Experience the epitome of French luxury in and around the city of Nice, through its hotels and its many top-of-the-range activities, as well as its beautiful boutiques, for an unforgettable shopping session.
Enter this sweepstakes, organized by Frenchly and Explore France, in partnership with Nice Côte d’Azur Metropolitan Convention and Visitors Bureau, Air France and Crémieux, for a chance to win a trip to the French Riviera, for two!
Included in the experience:
DISCOVER THE BEAUTY OF THE FRENCH RIVIERA
Fill up on activities and visits with your two French Riviera Passes!
Compose your own tailor-made stay with the 72hr French Riviera Pass and enjoy the beauty and the richness of the Nice Côte d’Azur territory and included activities to your heart’s content!
The French Riviera Pass has some great surprises in store for you, enjoy free access to many activities and benefit from advantages and discounts.
Here are some activities that are included in your 72hrs French Riviera Pass:
- Tasting of Nice’s culinary specialities (Chez Thérésa)
- The Villa Ephrussi de Rothschild in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat
- Discover marine biodiversity with a 1-hour dive (Chango Diving)
- The Matisse Museum in Nice
- The exotic garden at Èze
- A taste of Greece at Beaulieu-sur-mer with a visit to the Villa Kérylos
- The Oceanographic Museum in Monaco
- The Maeght Foundation in Saint-Paul de Vence
DINE IN GOURMET RESTAURANTS
Nice’s cuisine is above all sunny, locavore and flexitarian, reflecting respect for regional products such as olive oil, harvested on the hills with a protected designation of origin (PDO).
Valued by the label “Cuisine Nissarde, le respect de la tradition”, Nice’s cuisine is now part of France’s intangible cultural heritage and is the subject of an application for inclusion in UNESCO’s Inventory of the Intangible Heritage of Humanity. More than thirty establishments in the Nice Côte d’Azur area have been awarded the label.
The art of living in Nice can also be discovered through Bellet wine -wine made with the oldest grape variety in the world. Attractive tours for individuals and groups allow you to discover the traditional methods of its production.
STAY IN LUXURIOUS HOTELS FOR A FABULOUS FRENCH EXPERIENCE
Experience French luxury in beautiful hotels that will create unforgettable memories!
You will be staying at:
✨ Hôtel La Pérouse
Set on the cliffs on the corniche and overlooking the Baie des Anges, Hôtel la Pérouse offers the most breathtaking sea views. In the heart of Nice, close to the Cours Saleya flower market, this 53-room boutique hotel and urban resort provides a restaurant, a gym with sauna, a sunny rooftop terrace and outdoor pool.
✨ Hôtel Anantara Plaza
With its iconic 175 year old Belle Époque façade facing Albert 1er Gardens and surrounded by the most luxurious shops, Anantara Plaza Nice Hotel enjoys an enviable central location in the heart of Nice.
The hotel presents a contemporary style filled with high-end furnishings, services and facilities. You can spend your days relaxing with the signature treatments of Anantara Spa, making the most of the panoramic views at the SEEN by Olivier Rooftop Bar, working on your well-being at state-of-the-art fitness center or lounging on the beach with a cocktail in hand.
The hotel’s 151 suites and rooms facing the Mediterranean and Albert 1er gardens have all been newly redesigned and decorated in a contemporary style. In your room, you’ll experience luxury and sophistication inspired by the Mediterranean and the golden era of Côte d’Azur. Most of the rooms at this luxury hotel in Nice come with either a garden or a sea view and the majority have either a balcony or a terrace
✨ Hôtel Crowne Plaza Nice Grand Arénas
Aimed at welcoming a demanding clientele on business or leisure trips, the hotel’s 129 rooms and suites meet the needs of space and comfort, in a carefully decorated setting, made with high-end materials.
Its restaurant BALM and its sunny terrace offers a bistronomic and colorful creative cuisine, as well as amazing Signature cocktail. Guests can enjoy the fitness center and the sauna on the top floor of the hotel.
FLY FRENCH WITH THE CLASSIEST OF ALL AIRLINES
How do you get there, you might ask? We’ve got you covered!
Included in this package are 2 roundtrip tickets to Nice or Paris* with Air France.
The list of US airports served by Air France can be found on their website.
DRESS FRENCH WITH CRÉMIEUX
Our partner, the French clothing brand Daniel Crémieux, will offer the lucky winner 4 organic cotton shirts.
French class and flair will follow you everywhere you go!
Additional information about the experience
The trip needs to be booked by July 1st, 2024, and must take place between September 15 and November 30, 2024.
More information can be found in the official contest rules here.