On Thursday, December 1, 2022, join us for a free lunch hour (Noon Pacific Standard Time; 3 pm Eastern; 9 pm in France) event via Zoom co-sponsored with Frenchly and the Alliance Française de Pasadena (California).

Meet the top travel writers from Frenchly for an insightful and energetic conversation about great, but less-frequently visited, places to travel in France in 2023. This conversation will celebrate fun ideas and feature some unusual places for palatable coffee, gluten free croissants, quiet places of reflection, art without the stampede, and the best places to swim in France.

Frenchly Editor-in-Chief, Caitlin Shetterly, will share her own ideas from her road trip across France last summer and moderate a lively conversation with four Frenchly contributors: Karen Karbo, who writes the popular Rue du Soleil column and lives on the Mediterranean coast in southwest France; Cat Rickman, who has traveled extensively all-around France for Frenchly and lived in Paris; Keith Van Sickle, who writes for Frenchly from his second home in Provence; and Philip Ruskin, our food and lifestyle writer based in Paris.

Dec 1, 2022: Noon Pacific, 3:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada), 9 PM France time.

Frenchly’s co-sponsor for this unique event, Alliance Française de Pasadena, was founded in 1924 and offers French language classes—both in-person and online—at all levels from pure beginner to advanced, and for all ages including for children. It also offers frequent and varied cultural events both in-person and online with guests from around the nation and the world.

