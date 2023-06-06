[Webinar] The Real Estate Market in Paris in 2023

Join us online on Thursday, June 15 at 12pm ET (6pm in France) for a 1-hour long free webinar dedicated to the real estate market in Paris in 2023.

We will address the following topics:

– Understanding the Paris real estate market: key insights about the real estate market in Paris, overall trends, property types, and neighborhoods

– Buying property in Paris as an American: the purchasing process, legal requirements, and key differences compared to buying property in the United States

– The role of a real estate agent in Paris

– Success Stories

– Q&A Session

You can also send us your questions prior to the webinar at: [email protected]