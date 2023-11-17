[Webinar] Moving to France, Made Easy

If you’re considering a move to France, the “Moving to France, Made Easy” webinar is your ticket to a smooth transition.

The webinar covers essential topics such as visas, residency, healthcare, insurance, and property, offering valuable insights and actionable tips for aspiring expats.

The discussion on visas will provide an overview of the different types available, outlining the application process and requirements. Residency requirements will also be explored in detail, shedding light on the steps involved in establishing legal residency in France.

The webinar will delve into the intricacies of navigating the French healthcare system, emphasizing the importance of securing comprehensive insurance coverage.

The property segment will offer practical advice on finding suitable accommodation and understanding the nuances of the real estate market.

Overall, the webinar will provide an invaluable resource for individuals seeking to make a seamless transition to life in France, equipping them with the knowledge and tools necessary to navigate key logistical aspects of relocation.

Whether the dream is to relocate to a quaint countryside retreat or a bustling city, this webinar will demystify the complexities of moving to France, making it an accessible and enticing prospect for prospective expats.

Thursday, November 30, at 12pm ET · 11am CT · 9am PT · 6pm in France

[Free registration]

With:

Fabien Pelissier , Founder of Fab French Insurance

, Founder of Fab French Insurance Richard Hammond from French Connections HCB

You will get to ask your questions live during the webinar. You can also send them to us prior to the webinar, at: [email protected]