How to get from Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG) to Paris by Public Transport

Traveling to Paris for the first time can be a dream come true… but trying to figure out how to get out of the airport might not be. So we’ve put together a guide to help you get from Charles de Gaulle, Paris’s largest airport, to Paris’s city center, at any time of day or night.

Transfer Options from Paris Airport to City Center

Transport Option Drop-off Location Operating Hours Average Cost Time Taken Tips and Additional Information RER B Train Gare du Nord, Châtelet-les-Halles, Saint-Michel Notre-Dame 04:50 AM – 00:50 AM, every 10-20 minutes 11,80€ 34-40 minutes Be vigilant of pickpockets; check for delays or maintenance on the RATP website. Hold your ticket until the journey’s end. RoissyBus Opéra in central Paris 06:00 AM – 00:30 AM, every 15-20 minutes 16,60€ 60 minutes Tickets are available on the bus or at ticket machines. Compatible with Paris Visite pass and Navigo Forfaits. Bus Lines 350 and 351 Line 350: Porte de la Chapelle; Line 351: Paris Nation Line 350: 06:05 AM – 10:30 PM; Line 351: 07:00 AM – 09:37 PM 2,15€ per ride Line 350: 70 minutes; Line 351: 80 minutes Purchase tickets from the driver or at airport train stations. Consider Noctilien buses for night travel.

1. Train

RER B (Paris by Train)

The RER B connects Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG) to the heart of Paris. Ideal for travelers looking to reach central destinations like Gare du Nord, Châtelet-les-Halles, and Saint-Michel Notre-Dame, this line operates from early morning until just before midnight. Trains depart every 10 to 20 minutes.

Operating Hours: Approximately 04:50 AM to 00:50 AM.

Approximately 04:50 AM to 00:50 AM. Cost: A one-way ticket costs between 2€ and 10€

A one-way ticket costs between 2€ and 10€ Duration : Around 34 minutes to Gare du Nord, slightly longer to other central stations.

: Around 34 minutes to Gare du Nord, slightly longer to other central stations. Travel Tips: Stay vigilant for pickpockets, especially during busy hours. Always check the RATP website for updates on schedules and potential service disruptions to avoid any unexpected delays.

What if the RER B train is not running?

The RER B line is essential, but it’s also subject to maintenance and improvement works. These can lead to partial closures or service changes, especially during late evenings and weekends. Always check the RATP website or app for real-time updates on any planned work.

If the RER B is not fully operational, there are alternative routes to consider. Replacement buses usually operate during extensive work, ensuring passengers can still reach central Paris. Additionally, taxis and ride-sharing services are readily available at the airport, offering a more flexible (but costlier) option.

The RER B platforms are well-marked within CDG Airport. Follow signs for “Trains to Paris” from your terminal. The main station is located at Terminal 2, with easy access via shuttle buses from other terminals.

Keeping an eye on the latest transport updates will help you plan your journey more effectively, ensuring a smooth and efficient trip from Charles de Gaulle Airport to the heart of Paris.

How to buy Paris Charles de Gaulle train tickets at the station

Step 1: Locate the Train Stations

CDG has two main train stations:

Aéroport Charles de Gaulle 1 station serves Terminal 3 and is reachable by foot from Terminal 3 or by the free CDGVAL shuttle from other terminals.

Aéroport Charles de Gaulle 2 TGV station is located between Terminals 2C/D, 2E/F, and can also be accessed by the CDGVAL shuttle.

Step 2: Find the Ticket Counters or Machines

Once at the station, look for the ticket counters or automated ticket machines. The ticket counters are usually manned by staff who can assist with purchases and provide information. If you prefer using a machine:

Ticket machines are available and typically offer multilingual options, making the process easier for international travelers.

These machines accept various forms of payment including credit cards, debit cards, and sometimes cash.

Step 3: Choose Your Ticket Type

Decide on the type of ticket you need based on your destination:

RER B Tickets : For travel to central Paris, select a ticket for the RER B train.

: For travel to central Paris, select a ticket for the RER B train. TGV Tickets: For long-distance travel to other French cities or international destinations.

For long-distance travel to other French cities or international destinations. You can also consider special travel passes like the Paris Visite pass, which offers unlimited travel for a set number of days across various zones, including travel to and from CDG.

Step 4: Payment and Ticket Collection

Proceed to pay for your ticket using the chosen method. If you are at an automated kiosk, follow the on-screen instructions to complete your transaction. Ensure you collect your ticket and any change from the machine.

Step 5: Validate Your Ticket

Before boarding the train, validate your ticket. This can be done at the small yellow or orange boxes located near the train platforms. Insert your ticket into the slot provided, wait for it to be stamped, and then retrieve it. This step is crucial as it prevents fines during ticket checks.

2. Bus

Traveling by bus from Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG) to Paris is a cost-effective option that offers direct routes to various key locations in the city. Here’s how you can navigate this option.

Types of Bus Services Available

RoissyBus: Operates between CDG and Opéra in Paris. It’s a direct service, making it a convenient choice for travelers heading to central Paris. Local Bus Lines 350 and 351: These are regular public buses that provide a cheaper alternative, though they take longer due to more frequent stops. Line 350 travels to Paris Gare de l’Est.

Line 351 ends its route at Nation in Paris. Noctilien Night Buses (N140, N143): For late arrivals, night buses offer service when other public transport might not be running. They also travel to Gare de l’Est.

Tickets can be purchased at automated machines located in the bus terminals, from bus drivers, or at designated ticket counters in the airport. For RoissyBus, you can also buy tickets online in advance. For the RoissyBus the cost is around 13.70€. Local buses (350 and 351) are more affordable, with a single trip costing 2.15€.

The bus stops are well marked and located near the terminals and the ride lasts approximately 70 minutes to reach Opéra, depending on traffic.

Remember to check the schedule and route maps posted at the bus stops or online to ensure you know the timings and can catch the bus that best suits your needs. Keep in mind that while RoissyBus and night buses offer dedicated luggage space, local buses might have limited space, so travel light if using lines 350 or 351.

3. Taxi

Taxi stands at CDG are clearly marked and located outside the arrival areas of each terminal. Follow the signs that read “Taxis” which are typically located near baggage claim exit doors. Make sure to use these designated stands to avoid unofficial taxis which may overcharge.

Official Taxis

Identification: Official taxis can be identified by the light on the roof of the car. If the light is on, the taxi is available for hire.

Official taxis can be identified by the light on the roof of the car. If the light is on, the taxi is available for hire. Types: There are generally two types of taxis available: Paris Taxis: Regular city taxis that operate within Paris. Suburban Taxis: Operate outside the Paris city limits.

There are generally two types of taxis available:

Taxi fares from Charles de Gaulle Airport to Paris are regulated, costing approximately 53€ to the Right Bank and 58€ to the Left Bank. There are no additional charges for luggage or a fourth passenger, although extra fees may apply for a fifth passenger or pets. Taxis accept both cash and credit cards, but it’s wise to confirm the payment method with the driver before you start your journey.

The typical travel time to central Paris is around 45 to 60 minutes, depending on traffic conditions. During peak hours, traffic congestion can significantly increase travel time, so planning accordingly is advisable.

4. Rental Car

Renting a car at Charles de Gaulle Airport offers flexibility and convenience, particularly for those planning to explore beyond Paris. The rental car centers at CDG are located at Terminals 1, 2, and 3, with prominent signs guiding you to the various rental agency desks. Companies like Avis, Europcar, Hertz, and others provide a range of vehicles to suit different needs and budgets.

It’s often more economical to book your rental car in advance online, which also speeds up the collection process at the airport. Make sure you have your driving license, a credit card for the deposit, and appropriate insurance coverage.

5. Private Airport Transfer

For those looking for a more luxurious or hassle-free arrival experience, private airport transfers are available from Charles de Gaulle Airport to your destination in Paris. This service can be pre-booked through various companies and offers a meet-and-greet service where a driver waits at arrivals with your name on a sign.

Private transfers provide a high level of comfort; you can expect a modern, clean vehicle and the ability to pre-request child seats or specific vehicle types if traveling in a group or with a family. Unlike taxis, private transfers usually have a fixed rate, so you know exactly what you’re paying upfront, without concerns about metered fares or navigating public transport after a long flight.

Navigating Charles de Gaulle Airport: Terminals and Transit Tips

Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG), located near Paris, is a major hub with three primary terminals designed to handle a variety of international and domestic flights. Here’s a concise guide to help you navigate the airport efficiently.

Terminal Overview

Terminal 1: Services international flights from non-Air France airlines. It’s recognized for its unique circular design.

Services international flights from non-Air France airlines. It’s recognized for its unique circular design. Terminal 2 : The largest terminal, split into seven sub-terminals (2A to 2G), predominantly used by Air France and SkyTeam airlines. It houses TGV train stations.

: The largest terminal, split into seven sub-terminals (2A to 2G), predominantly used by Air France and SkyTeam airlines. It houses TGV train stations. Terminal 3: Handles charter and low-cost flights, functioning from a single building for both arrivals and departures.

Transit Between Terminals

CDGVAL Shuttle Train : A free automated shuttle that connects all terminals and operates from 4 AM to 1 AM, running every 4 minutes.

: A free automated shuttle that connects all terminals and operates from 4 AM to 1 AM, running every 4 minutes. Shuttle Buses: Available for easier access to remote parts of the airport, particularly useful outside of CDGVAL operating hours.

Pro Tips for Navigating CDG

Arrive Early : Aim to arrive at least 3 hours before your flight for international departures.

: Aim to arrive at least 3 hours before your flight for international departures. Use Airport Apps : For real-time flight updates and terminal maps, leverage the CDG airport app or your airline’s mobile app.

: For real-time flight updates and terminal maps, leverage the CDG airport app or your airline’s mobile app. Prepare for Security: Keep travel documents handy and familiarize yourself with the latest security protocols to speed up the screening process.

FAQs

How far is Charles de Gaulle (CDG) from the Paris city center?

Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG) is approximately 25 kilometers (about 16 miles) northeast of Paris city center.

What is the fastest transport from CDG to Paris?

The fastest transportation from CDG to Paris is the RER B train, which can take you to central Paris stations like Gare du Nord in about 30-35 minutes under optimal traffic conditions.

What is the cheapest transportation in Paris to CDG?

The cheapest way to travel from CDG to Paris is by local bus lines, such as Bus 350 or 351, usually costing just a few euros per trip.

How much is a taxi from the airport to Paris?

Taxi fares from CDG to central Paris are fixed. Expect to pay approximately 53€ to the Right Bank and 58€ to the Left Bank of the Seine.

Is the Paris Metro free at night?

No, the Paris Metro is not free at night. It operates on a paid ticket system at all hours of operation. However, there are night buses (Noctilien), which run after typical metro hours, but these also require a fare.

How much is a 1-hour taxi in Paris?

Taxi fares in Paris are metered based on time and distance. Depending on traffic conditions, an hour’s ride in a taxi could cost roughly 30-40€.

How much is a 3-day metro pass in Paris?

A 3-day Paris Visite travel pass, which covers unlimited travel on the Metro, RER, buses, and trams in zones 1-3, costs about 29.40€. If you need broader access including zones 1-5, which cover the airport and other suburban areas, the cost is higher.