The 9 Best Places for Breakfast in Paris 2024

The way the French eat breakfast is very different from a traditional American breakfast, as the French don’t tend to do a big continental breakfast like you might find in many hotels. French breakfasts are traditionally a much smaller meal that may include a coffee, a pastry (like a croissant or pain au chocolat), and some fresh orange juice, with jam and butter on the side. However, while it may lack pancake stacks or scrambled eggs, the typical French breakfast menu with its butter croissants and fresh baguettes has no shortage of options to delight your tastebuds in the morning. Whether you are looking for sit down breakfast places with amazing views of the city, or a quick boulangerie to grab breakfast on the go, we’ve curated a list of where to get the best breakfast in Paris.

What time do places open for breakfast in Paris?

Boulangeries in the French capital open early, around 7am or 7:30am, so that Parisians have the opportunity to stop for a croissant or pain au chocolat on their way to work. Meanwhile, restaurants that serve brunch are more likely to open later, sometimes as late as 10AM or 11:30Am.

While Parisian restaurants are not always open Monday evenings for dinner, cafes are more likely to be open seven days a week to cater to commuters.

9 Places for the Best Breakfast in Paris

1. The Classic Tourist Spot: Café de Flore



Famous for its giant cup of gourmet hot chocolate, this left bank cafe is a favorite breakfast place for tourists who want to get the perfect Instagram photo while enjoying traditional French fare. Café de Flore has been in operation since 1885 and gained popularity in at the turn of the century as a haunt for famous artists, writers, and philosophers of the Left Bank.

Price: $$

172 Blvd Saint-Germain

Hours: 7:30am-01:30am

2. The Local Favorite: Caoua Coffee



Caoua Coffee is a contemporary coffee shop frequented by everyday Parisians who know a thing or two about good coffee, and there are no reservations required! Joining the ranks of nearby 10th arrondissement third wave coffee spots like Ten Belles, this place has developed a reputation over the past few years as the spot to go to if you want to get some excellent coffee and fresh brunch or breakfast plates, such as quiche and salads.

Price: $

98 Quai de Jemmapes

Hours: 9am-7pm

3. The New Face on the Block: Frappe Boulangerie Urbaine



Frappe Boulangerie located in the 11 th arrondissement only opened one year ago but has already made a name for themselves creating unique and delicious viennoiserie options that are known to “knock out” or “Frappé” customers with their flavor. This is not the place for French classics: from artisanal stuffed croissants to croissant hot dogs, delicious food is guaranteed at this breakfast spot.

Price: $

7 Rue Sedaine

Hours: 8am-8pm

4. The Award Winner: Boulangerie Moderne



This boulangerie, whose baker Thierry Rabineau was the runner up in the Parisian Bakers’ Union’s best croissant contest, so you know it’s a contender when it comes to the best breakfast in Paris. This delicious breakfast spot is perfect for grabbing some viennoiserie to go for a morning picnic in the Jardin du Luxembourg. (And this is a great option for budget travelers looking for a casual spot to grab some good food to go.) Located just a few blocks from this must see Parisian garden, Boulangerie Moderne is the perfect place to grab (literally) one of the best croissants in Paris, and installez-vous under the shade to people watch and eat breakfast as Paris wakes up.

Price: $$

16 Rue des Fosses Saint Jacques

Hours: 7am-8pm on weekdays

5. The Film Location: La Maison Rose

This famous café in the historic district of Montmartre was featured in Emily in Paris for its pink exterior and charming French style, but the history of this café goes back much further as a favorite haunt of Impressionist artists in the bohemian hilltop 18th arrondissement (which can be appreciated from the café’s outdoor seating). In addition to providing great views and a highly Instagrammable aesthetic, La Maison Rose is now an ethically sourced café offering seasonal farm-to-table style cuisine. (Reservations are required.) This typical French breakfast eatery is ideal for first time visitors looking for a good breakfast spot with outdoor seating. Try the starter of smoked salmon and fennel, or the house salad of chicken breast and arugula pesto.

Price: $$

2 Rue de l’Abreuvoir

Hours: Brunch Saturday and Sunday from 11:30am-2:30pm

6. The All Day Breakfast Spot: Café Carrousel



This cute breakfast café is centrally located on the Rive droite right next to the Jardin des Tuileries and the Louvre. Plus, they serve a brunch menu with one of the best breakfasts around all day long, so if you can’t make it in before your museum visit you can always go after! Coffee, pastries, egg dishes, and hot chocolate are some of the most popular menu items at Café Carrousel . This is a great option for taking breakfast in Paris with the bonus of outdoor seating, and you can even bring your pets along as well!

Price: $$

1 Place des Pyramides

Hours 7:30am-11:30pm

7. The One with an Art Gallery Inside: Bonjour Jacob



This eclectic breakfast café and gallery combines two of the things Paris does best: Art and Croissants . With rotating gallery installations from up and coming artists, and a cute vinyl shop attached, Bonjour Jacob is the best breakfast place to pause for a pain au chocolat and café crème while enjoying some art and culture. It’s great for a snacky breakfast in Paris if hearty breakfasts aren’t your thing. They have three Paris locations: Saint Germain des Prés, Canal Saint Martin, and Printemps.

Price: $$

Saint Germain, 30 Rue Dauphine

Canal Saint Martin, 28 Rue Yves Toudic

Hours: 8am-7pm (Canal Saint Martin), 8:30AM-6PM M-F and 10AM-6PM on weekends (Saint Germain des Prés)

8. The Plant Based Option: MESA at Hoy Paris



If you are looking for breakfast places with plant based options but still want to experience the charm of a chic Parisian café, look no further than MESA Table . They have options both for sweet tooth travelers and savory fans, including banana bread, purple corn pancakes, granola bowls (with homemade granola), and focaccia loaded with escabeche and sauerkraut, as well as all types of drinks, from chai lattes to hot coffee to fresh juice with a CBD booster. (This might be the closest you get to a fashionable brunchy American breakfast in Paris.) Hoy Paris located next to Sacre Cœur is a Yoga hotel offering a flower shop, sound baths, meditation, and holistic therapies, as well as the delicious plant-based food served daily at MESA Table, so there are plenty of options for pampering yourself once you’ve finished your meal!

Price: $$

68 Rue des Martyrs

Hours: Breakfast served daily, 7:30am-10am

9. The Female Founded One: Rosy et Maria



Created by contemporary French chef Amandine Chaignot, this fashionable café is located close to the Place de la Concorde, inside the whitewashed walls of the Maison de Beauté Carita on the second floor. Chef Chaignot’s menu at Rosy et Maria was inspired by the strong women who raised her, and offers daily seasonal breakfast and brunch options for the fashion forward set with a French touch. You might find yourself ordering a salmon brioche avocado toast, a quinoa veggie bowl with smoked salmon, or even a lobster roll on a croissant bun, and it could just be the best breakfast of your trip. (Reservations required.)

Price: $$$

11 Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré

Hours: 10AM-6PM, closed on Sundays

Sierra Clair is a fashion, travel, and lifestyle writer who has been published in major magazines and holds an MA in French Studies. She has been covering the French-inspired lifestyle for over 6 years on her blog @cerisesdumatin on Instagram, where you can find her latest adventures and pictures of her favorite outfits à la française.

