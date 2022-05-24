[Sponsored article] With its forty years of experience, the river cruise line, Vedettes de Paris, offers an unforgettable experience: Get on a boat at the foot of the Eiffel Tower and enjoy the most beautiful view of the Parisian monuments from the Seine during either a guided or an apéritif cruise.

Discover Paris on a Guided Cruise

Vedettes de Paris offers one-hour cruises with a guide on board who will reveal many unique secrets of the French capital while observing the Eiffel Tower, Notre-Dame de Paris, the Conciergerie, the Alexandre III bridge or the Musée du Louvre, by day or night!

All of the boats are equipped with a bar where you can find beverages (champagne, wine, beer, sodas, coffee, tea…) and sweet and savory snacks (sandwiches, chips, cookies, pancakes…) to satisfy all of your desires. Don’t miss the opportunity to treat yourself to a glass of champagne from the Duval Leroy House, a classic French verre!

Relax on an Apéritif Cruise

Vedettes de Paris also proposes apéritif cruises every evening, where the guide disappears to make room for a musical atmosphere. With your ticket you will receive a free drink (champagne, wine, beer or soft drink) to be collected at the bar.

For those who wish to continue their experience after the cruise, you can follow it up with a stop at the terrace of the Café des Vedettes, at the foot of the Eiffel Tower, and chose from a selection of French sweet or savory products, and a wide variety of cocktails.

You can also enjoy the magnificent view of the Eiffel Tower by having lunch at the Restaurant Francette, located on the Vedettes de Paris boarding pontoon. This three-story restaurant is typically Parisian: On the rooftop, Francette Penthouse offers an unparalleled seafood restaurant. On the main floor, you will be able to enjoy a traditional French meal. And last, but not least, on the lower floor (underwater), you will find the one and only underwater wine cellar in Paris!

Don’t miss the opportunity to enjoy the most beautiful view of the monuments of Paris from the Seine with Vedettes de Paris!

Open every day from 11am to 11pm (depending on the season).

