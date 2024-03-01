9 Things to Do in Paris in March 2024

There’s a reason why the song is “April in Paris” and not “March in Paris.” Early spring can be cold and gray in the City of Lights, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t plenty to keep you occupied. Here are some of the events and activities you can do in Paris in March.

1. Harmonie Mutuelle Semi de Paris half-marathon (March 3)

Start your month on the right foot at the Harmonie Mutuelle Semi de Paris half-marathon. The course winds along a very scenic route in the Bois de Vincennes and finishes in the Parc Floral. Layer up and come out to cheer on the nearly 40,000 people that will run the 2024 edition of this 21.1km race.

2. Cinéma du Réel International Documentary Film Festival (March 22-31)

Since 1984, the Cinéma du Réel has been screening the works of leading documentary filmmakers from all over the world. The Centre Pompidou, Forum des Images, and MK2 Beaubourg will be sharing the films between March 22 and 31. No single ticket is more than 6€ (a very affordable price) but there are possibilities for getting a reduced fare ticket. See the full list of films in competition here.

3. St Patrick’s Day (March 17)

With St. Patty’s falling on a Sunday, you may be tempted not to go out. We encourage you to resist that temptation. For a bar/club with an international crowd, playing mostly mid-2000s American music, The Freedom Pub is the place to be. Or you could celebrate with shamrock tattoos, fake beards, and everyone claiming they’re ¼ Irish over at the chain bar, Corcoran’s Irish Pub Grand Boulevard. (Don’t forget, most places close around 4am or 5am, so have a place in mind to kill the hour before the Métro opens.) — Freedom, 8 rue de Berri, 75008 (map); Corcoran’s, 110 Bd de Clichy, 75018 (map)

4. Foire du Chatou (March 8-17)

This fair is 10 minutes outside of Paris, but you won’t want to miss it. This semi-annual antique and flea market fair started in 1840, but has been in the same spot on the Ile des Impressionistes since 1940. During the last edition the fair had over 25,000 visitors come to shop the nearly 500 stalls of goods (just take a look at the pictures to see what to expect). When you get tired of shopping, stop for a bite to eat at one of the five restaurants or 22 food stalls set up. To get there, take the RER A train to Rueil-Malmaison. Take exit number 1 and there’s a free shuttle running every 30 minutes from 10am to 12:30pm and 2pm until 6pm. The fair is open from 10am to 7pm. It costs 10€ to get in, and children under 15 are free.

5. Avoid the rain and cold in the Passages Couverts and Les Grandes Serres

March is still chilly, and often a bit rainy, in Paris. Take shelter in the passages couverts for some exploration and shopping: there’s Passage Jouffroy, Galerie Vivienne, Passage du Grand Cerf, Galerie Choiseul, and Passages des Panoramas, and Passage Verdeau. To warm up and feel like you’re in an endless summer, go to Les Grandes Serres at the Jardin des Plantes or the Jardin des Serres d’Auteuil. Bask in the heat among the cacti and sweat in the tropical greenhouses (and get a great pic for the ‘gram). You can also catch the Mille et une Orchidées flower show at the Jardin des Plantes through March 4. — Jardin des Plantes, 57 Rue Cuvier, 75005; Jardin des Serres d’Auteil, 3 Av. de la Prte d’Auteuil, 75016

6. Printemps du Cinéma (March 24-26)

Ideal for any traveler on a budget looking to warm up inside, the Printemps du Cinéma film festival offers cheap tickets to movies in most theaters around Paris. For just 5€, you can see a new release. Check here for the complete list of this year’s films.

7. Saut Hermès (March 15-17)

Spring hasn’t yet sprung, but the horses certainly will be: into the air, over hurdles, and onto the ground. At the 2024 edition of Saut Hermès , horses and riders meet at the Grand Palais Éphémère for a showjumping competition. Before Hermès was making stunning silk scarves, they were crafting bridles and saddles in their rue du Faubourg Saint Antoine atelier. To experience this French My Fair Lady moment, view the schedule here and buy tickets here. — 2 Place Joffre, 75007

8. Slurp up some noodles

Of course while in Paris you have to dine on authentic French food, but there is a bustling non-French food scene that you simply must try as well. And since it’s still chilly out, there’s nothing better than a nice big bowl of brothy noodles. In the 13th arrondissement, Pho Bàhn Cúon offers delicious and authentic Vietnamese pho. Prefer Japanese? A steaming bowl of ramen awaits you at SANJO in the 1st arrondissement, just minutes from the Louvre. — Phở Bánh Cuốn, 129 Av. de Choisy, 75013; SANJO, 29 Rue d’Argenteuil, 75001

9. Enjoy Street Art at the Colors Festival

The 2024 Colors Festival is a street art lover’s dream. An abandoned house in the Paris suburb of Champigny-sur-Marne has been transformed by 17 street artists into an immersive experience celebrating nature, with art inspired by flora and fauna. Complete with workshops, activities for children, a cafe, and a terrace, this festival has something for everyone. It can be easily reached from Paris by taking the RER A, and then catching a local bus or enjoying a leisurely stroll to the house.

— 37 avenue Roger Salengro, 94500 Champigny-sur-Marne