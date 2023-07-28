The 10 Best Hotels in Cannes, France

Cannes is fabulous, and it is no surprise that it attracts a glitz and glam crowd. From Ferraris parked on its streets to the glamorous Rue d’Antibes, the Palais des Festivals and Congresses of Cannes (Where the Cannes Film Festival takes place), and the famous Promenade de la Croisette, majestic Cannes is the place to see and be seen. Just a short drive or boat ride from Monte Carlo, Antibes, and Saint-Tropez, Cannes is the heart of the Côte d’Azur, known for its stunning white sand beaches, film stars, and restaurants, which make Cannes an absolute must visit for travelers from around the world. But it does come with a price.

There is an array of hotels in Cannes in the city center, with most hotels located just off of the Mediterranean Sea, some even with their own private beach. Some of the best luxury hotels in Cannes include nice views over the harbor and, most importantly, views of the red steps of the Cannes Festival.

Away from the palatial accommodations are hidden little gardens and the Southern charm of other hotels in Cannes that are definitely worth considering. These offer a look into the local side of Cannes, and are filled with cozy nooks and crannies. The best hotels in Cannes offer the best of both worlds, and a true feeling of French seaside paradise.

We’ve compiled a list of the best hotels in Cannes, from the best cheap hotels to the best luxury hotels, to consider for your next holiday.

10 Best Hotels in Cannes, France

Hôtel Belle Plage

Hôtel Belle Plage has one of the most recognizable facades among Cannes hotels, thanks to the recent introduction of its modern design to the French Riviera. Reopened just last year after a recent renovation, this luxury hotel in Cannes is a true gem, with stylish architecture that nods to Palm Springs. Located in the historic Suquet neighborhood, it sits next to a beautiful beach with even some beautiful rooms with terraces facing the sea. In addition to traditional hotel rooms, the Belle Plage also has an array of apartments, and even a boat, for an added experience on the sea.

Address: 2 Rue Brougham, 06400 Cannes, France

Pricing: 200€ – 800€

200€ – 800€ Ratings: 8.8 Booking.com /4.5 Tripadvisor

8.8 Booking.com /4.5 Tripadvisor To book: Reserve a room here

L’Hôtel Belles Rives

Privy to a private beach club and fronted by the Mediterranean, L’Hôtel Belles Rives is a stunning property just outside central Cannes, located in the charming seaside town of Antibes. History has it that it was the first hotel on the water along the Côte d’Azur. Scott F. Fitzgerald called it his happiest place, with the quotation engraved in the marble of the welcome hall. Bar Fitzgerald is another nod to the late writer, a nod to the golden age of the Riviera. A century later, it is still a family-run hotel imbued with the true essence of Cannes. Inside, the rooms are luxuriously decorated with a regal flair. An added amenity is an on-site Michelin-starred restaurant, La Passagère, and a beautiful beach club for working on your tan.

Address: 33 Bd Edouard Baudoin, 06160 Antibes, France

Pricing: 200€ – 600€

200€ – 600€ Ratings: 8.5 Booking.com /4.5 Tripadvisor

8.5 Booking.com /4.5 Tripadvisor To book: Reserve a room here

Hôtel Verlaine

Located near the Promenade de la Croisette and the shopping district of Cannes along Rue d’Antibes, Hotel Verlaine is housed within a historic building. The stylish hotel greets guests with a spacious French-style garden, including a lounge bar, a small wellness space, and a tea room. Room details include quaint design and painted murals behind each bed. This is one of the few generally affordable hotels in Cannes.

Address: 58 Bd d’Alsace, 06400 Cannes, France

Pricing: starts at 92€

starts at 92€ Ratings: 8.4 Booking.com /4.5 Tripadvisor

8.4 Booking.com /4.5 Tripadvisor To book: Reserve a room here

7ART HOTEL CANNES Centre

This is one of the coolest properties in Cannes, hidden behind a trompe l’oeil painted wall. Inspired by art and cinema, 7Art Hotel is vibrant, funky, and modern. It is located just a stone’s throw from all major sites. There is also a rooftop patio for hanging out and enjoying breakfast in the morning. It’s the kind of place you’re sure to meet the most curious of travelers, artists, and creatives looking for an experience beyond the superficial.

Address: 23 Rue du Maréchal Joffre, 06400 Cannes, France

Pricing: starts at 115€

starts at 115€ Ratings: 8.4 Booking.com /4.5 Tripadvisor

8.4 Booking.com /4.5 Tripadvisor To book: Reserve a room here

Hôtel de Provence

This three-star hotel in Cannes is a remnant of a bygone era. Hôtel de Provence‘s manicured French Southern facade and beautiful garden offer a dreamy escape in the middle of Cannes’ center city. Inside, the hotel is perfectly modern, offering nooks of comfort and repose away from the hustle and bustle of the city. Many of the rooms even have inner garden balconies. The hotel also offers apartments with full kitchens for larger traveling groups. This location is central and just steps away from le Marché Forville, an excellent spot to buy fresh produce and snacks for a seaside picnic or afternoon lunch in the garden.

Address: Rue Molière, 06400 Cannes, France

Pricing: starts at 107€

starts at 107€ Ratings: 9.1 Booking.com / 5 Tripadvisor

9.1 Booking.com / 5 Tripadvisor To book: Reserve a room here

Villa Claudia Hotel Cannes

Think of the most charming, light pink Southern French villa covered in vines and flowers. That’s Villa Claudia, a historic building full of character, representative of both modern and historical Cannes. Renovated in 2017, today, this hotel possesses all the character you would look for to entrench you in the spirit of Cannes. Its rooms have been updated and are finely outfitted in gray tones, featuring black and white photography as wall art. A beautiful garden envelops the property with plenty of leisurely spaces for relaxation and dining en terrasse. The hotel’s dining room and breakfast buffet are among the best in the city. Not to mention, Villa Claudia is located just five minutes from the Cannes train station, perfect for those looking to catch a ride to their next adventure.

Address: 37 Bd d’Alsace, 06400 Cannes, France

Pricing: starts at 70€

starts at 70€ Ratings: 8.6 Booking.com / 4.5 Tripadvisor

8.6 Booking.com / 4.5 Tripadvisor To book: Reserve a room here

Chanteclair

This guesthouse-style hotel has all the appeal of a Southern home from the outside. Indoors it features an array of simple rooms perfect for resting as you explore the French Riviera. It’s something like a combination of a hotel and hostel, with tongue-in-cheek posters inside with slogans like, “If you want stars, go to the red carpet,” or, “The rooms are small, so save your big ego for the Croisette.” The rooms at Chanteclair offer single (read: twin) or double beds, with a shower and sink in each private room, and a shared toilet in the hallway. It’s not fancy, but the owner and his dog are very friendly and extremely helpful, and it’s a great place to meet other young solo travelers. It’s also extremely affordable, with prices as low as €40 per night in the shoulder season. But what’s most notable is that the hotel is just steps away from the Marché Forville, Le Suquet, and the picturesque Old Port in Cannes.

Address: 12 Rue Forville, 06400 Cannes, France

Pricing: 40€ – 107 €

40€ – 107 € Ratings: 7.7 Booking.com / 4 Tripadvisor

7.7 Booking.com / 4 Tripadvisor To book: Reserve a room here

OKKO Hotels Cannes Centre

This is one of the best hotels in Cannes for a contemporary traveler looking for comfort and tasteful minimalism. OKKO is a four star option that won’t disappoint. This chain of popular hotels feels like an extended coworking space with various functional and social areas (and of course, free wi fi access). Its rooms are quaint yet perfectly practical. OKKO also features a gym and sauna for those digital nomads looking to continue their routine everywhere they go.

Address: 6bis Pl. de la Gare, 06400 Cannes, France

Pricing: start at 121.50€

start at 121.50€ Ratings: 7.9 Booking.com / 4.5 Tripadvisor

7.9 Booking.com / 4.5 Tripadvisor To book: Reserve a room here

Hôtel Tiara Yaktsa

Further down the coast from majestic Cannes, in the town of Théoule-sur-Mer, Hôtel Tiara Yaktsa is a dreamy Morroccan-style vacation villa. Hanging over the sea, its green lawns and pool are worthy of any VIP guest. The terraces and lounging cabanas of this luxury hotel are perfect for spending the afternoon indulging in gastronomy and pure leisure. The five-star property is chicer than many of the hotels in Cannes, and the hotel offers 22 rooms and suites decked out in a Moroccan style. The signature touch of the Maître de Maison and their friendly staff is at the heart of the Relais & Châteaux luxury hotels group, which manages many popular hotels in the region.

Address: 6 Bd de l’Esquillon, 06590 Théoule-sur-Mer, France

Pricing: start at 610€

start at 610€ Ratings : 8.8 Booking.com / 4.5 Tripadvisor

: 8.8 Booking.com / 4.5 Tripadvisor To book: Reserve a room here

Five Seas Hotel Cannes

Just a short walk from the Promenade de la Croisette, Five Seas Hotel Cannes is a hidden gem among of all the hotels in Cannes. This contemporary hotel has a stunning rooftop pool perfect for hanging out above the city. An on-site spa at the hotel is also ideal for unwinding and preparing for the red carpet. Inside, each of the hotel rooms is elegantly designed with a chic edge. Panoramic windows offer a feeling of being one-on-one with the cityscape and are also ideally suited for an Instagram photo shoot.

Address: 1 Rue Notre Dame, 06400 Cannes, France

Pricing: start at 181€ – 800€

start at 181€ – 800€ Ratings : 9.1 Booking.com / 4.6 Tripadvisor

: 9.1 Booking.com / 4.6 Tripadvisor To book: Reserve a room here

Where to Stay in Cannes

Cannes is a relatively small city, and most of the hotels are clustered along the waterfront, or just a few blocks farther back into the city center. But your best bet is to book a hotel in the glamorous Centre Ville, or the historic Le Suquet neighborhood.

Final Thoughts on Cannes Hotels

Cannes is a great place to go if you are looking to live out your best vintage movie star fantasy, as long as you’re willing to pay the price. It’s gorgeous during the summer, but tends to be slower the rest of the year, with many tours, ferries, and other activities closed until late May, when the season begins with the Cannes Film Festival. So book ahead if you’re planning a trip for June, July, or August, when prices hike and hotels book out.

Also check out our hotel recommendations and Airbnb recommendations for nearby Nice, if you’re looking to do a proper tour of the Riviera.