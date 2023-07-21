The 10 Best Airbnbs in Nice, France

A fabled vacation destination for centuries, prized among everyone from royalty, celebrities, artists, and anyone seeking out the sea and the sun – Nice and the surrounding areas of the French Riviera offer some of the most breathtaking vistas in the world. Luckily, for those who dream of waking up to stunning views across the Mediterranean Sea and immersing themselves in the leisurely lifestyle of the South of France, we’ve selected the best Airbnbs in Nice, France that embody the allure, character and charm, and offer some of the most beautiful, authentic stays on la Côte d’Azur.

A fisherman’s house bordering the sea, this conveniently located Airbnb in Nice offers a peaceful retreat, a breath of fresh air, and the best of French Riviera charm. Centrally located in Nice’s charming old town, this vacation rental faces the Mediterranean and the Promenade des Anglais on one side, and the cours Saleya, Nice’s pedestrian market street, on the other. Complete with a private balcony overlooking the sea with space for a small table and chairs to enjoy outdoor breakfast or an evening apéro, this one bedroom offers modern amenities and renovated design. It has a queen-size bed, as well as a pullout couch in the spacious living room, one bathroom, and a fully equipped kitchen. For families and larger groups, this rental unit also offers an additional apartment in the same building, linked via a small corridor, capable of accommodating up to four guests. Not only does the Airbnb have air conditioning for visitors’ comfort, but it also offers tired travelers the option of ordering a delicious breakfast or lunch of fresh produce from the farmer’s market, directly to the apartment.

Close to: Beaches, Old Town, Markets

Beaches, Old Town, Markets Facilities: Beachfront access, private balcony, free wifi, air-conditioning, washer/dryer

Beachfront access, private balcony, free wifi, air-conditioning, washer/dryer Pricing: $130/night

$130/night Rooms: 1 bed, 1 bath

A spacious one bedroom, one bathroom apartment, with a fully equipped kitchen, air conditioning, and elevator to its location on the 6th floor, the best part of this top floor property is undoubtedly the prime location and sea views. In addition to its great location on the Quai des Etats Unis, which runs right along Nice’s renowned pebbled beach (only a stone’s throw away), the property also boasts a rooftop terrace complete with lounge chairs and tables so that visitors can relax and take in a spectacular view over Nice and the Mediterranean sea, a space of serenity with tourist attractions just a short walk away. This property also offers long-stay accommodation for travelers looking to enjoy the sea views for weeks at a time.

Close to: Beaches, Promenade des Anglais

Beaches, Promenade des Anglais Facilities: Private balcony, private rooftop access, air conditioning, free wifi

Private balcony, private rooftop access, air conditioning, free wifi Pricing: $199/night

$199/night Rooms: 1 bedroom, 1 bath

Located on Place Rosetti with a spacious balcony view over its colorful historic buildings, fountain, and 17th century cathedral, this comfortable apartment offers an authentic stay in Nice’s old town by the Promenade des Anglais, while also being only a minute’s walking distance from the beach. This is one of the best Airbnbs in nice for accommodating up to four guests, and the property offers two double beds, and modern amenities like a fully renovated bathroom, kitchen, and large dining room. The hosts also work in conjunction with a tour company, where visitors can arrange to book tours of various French Riviera destinations, including the Gorges du Verdon, Provence’s lavender fields, Cannes, Monté Carlo, Èze, Antibes, Castellane, Grasse, Saint-Tropez, Port Grimaud, Saint Paul-de-Vence, and more.

Close to: Historical old town, Markets, Beaches, Promenade des Anglais

Historical old town, Markets, Beaches, Promenade des Anglais Facilities: City skyline view, private balcony, air-conditioning, free wifi

City skyline view, private balcony, air-conditioning, free wifi Pricing: $169/night

$169/night Rooms: One bedroom, 3 beds, 1.5 baths

In a historic 18th century building on Quai Lunel, visitors to this unique apartment will enjoy breathtaking views from a balcony overlooking the yacht-filled port, Nice Harbor, the lighthouse, the mountains, and the Mediterranean sea. At the foot of Castle Hill with its incredible views over all of Nice, the apartment is in a great location, just a short walk to the beaches, Old Town, or the Promenade des Anglais. The apartment accommodates 3 guests with a large couch, and separate bedroom with a king size bed. This vacation rental also comes with a fully equipped kitchen and full bathroom. Visitors should be aware that the building does not have an elevator, and that the apartment is located on the 2nd floor of the Castle Hill entrance, or on the 4th floor from the waterside entrance.

Close to: Old Port, Castle Hill, Beaches, Old Town

Old Port, Castle Hill, Beaches, Old Town Facilities: Waterfront view, private balcony, free wifi, air conditioning, washer/dryer

Waterfront view, private balcony, free wifi, air conditioning, washer/dryer Pricing: $208/night

$208/night Rooms: 1 bedroom, 1 bath

Situated on the quiet, winding pastel street of rue du Malonat in the old town, this air-conditioned apartment can accommodate up to four guests with a large sofa bed, and separate bedroom with a double bed, full bathroom and kitchen. This great location in Old Town is full of traditional charm, and close to both Castle Hill and the nearby beaches, however the most incredible aspect of this property is undoubtedly its large rooftop terrace, complete with table and chairs, and a breathtaking view over all of Nice and the Mediterranean Sea. Travelers should note that the only downside to this view is that it comes at the price of being located on the 6th floor, without an elevator.

Close to: Historic Old Town, Promenade des Anglais, Castle Hill, Beaches

Historic Old Town, Promenade des Anglais, Castle Hill, Beaches Facilities: Sea view, City skyline view, free wifi, washer, rooftop terrace, private balcony

Sea view, City skyline view, free wifi, washer, rooftop terrace, private balcony Pricing: $125/night

$125/night Rooms: 1 bedroom, 1 bath

Located high above the city in the heights of the old town, this quiet, sunny apartment offers a panoramic balcony view over the rooftops of Nice and the sea beyond. The charming apartment easily accommodates 3 people with two bedrooms (1 double bed, 1 single), as well as a large couch in a cozy living room, with full kitchen and bathroom. Visitors are advised to pack lightly, and be aware that the building can only be accessed by stairs, and that the apartment is on the 3rd floor without an elevator. This placement would not be ideal for those not comfortable with walking up stairs every day.

Close to: Historic Old Town,Castle Hill

Historic Old Town,Castle Hill Facilities: Sea view, city skyline view, private balcony, washer, free wifi,

Sea view, city skyline view, private balcony, washer, free wifi, Pricing: $184/night

$184/night Rooms: 2 bedrooms, 3 beds, 1 bath

Airbnbs Outside of Nice City Center:

There are plenty of Airbnbs in Nice, France, but this beautiful seaside studio apartment just outside of Nice in the charming, medieval town of Cagnes-Sur-Mer (easily accessible from Nice airport and Nice city center via bus or the TER regional train), offers a budget-friendly stay on the French Riviera in a great location. Just across the street from the beach, the property’s three large floor to ceiling windows face the Mediterranean, offering stunning views. This spacious studio showcases traditional details like a decorative fireplace and ornate mirror, and offers one double bed, a full bathroom, and a fully equipped kitchen with table and chairs. Visitors should be aware that it is located on the third floor without an elevator.

Close to: Nice City Center, Cagnes-Sur-Mer Old Town, Beaches

Nice City Center, Cagnes-Sur-Mer Old Town, Beaches Facilities: Sea view, beachfront access, air conditioning, washer, free wifi

Sea view, beachfront access, air conditioning, washer, free wifi Pricing: $68/night

$68/night Rooms: Studio (1 bed), 1 bath

Located in Villefranche-sur-Mer, the picturesque, charming seaside village just 13 minutes via TER train from Nice’s city center, this beautiful apartment, with a private terrace overlooking the sea and the historic old town, easily sleeps 5 people. This perfect location is flooded with natural light and offers multiple private balconies, 2 sofa beds, and a separate master bedroom with double bed, as well as a full bathroom and kitchen. Only a few minutes walking distance from the beach, the apartment is in the heart of Villefranche’s quaint old town, with one of its balconies looking out directly over the 18th century Saint Michel Church rising above the rooftops.

Close to: Historic Old Town, Beaches, Nice City Center

Historic Old Town, Beaches, Nice City Center Facilities: Sea view, city skyline view, air conditioning, private balcony, free wifi, washer

Sea view, city skyline view, air conditioning, private balcony, free wifi, washer Pricing: $210/night

$210/night Rooms: 1 bedroom, 3 beds, 1 bath

High above Villefranche-sur-Mer, this stunning villa and sprawling property is one of the best vacation rentals offered by Airbnb Nice, offering heavenly sea views over the Mediterranean, the harbor, and the town below from its stone patio and terraced private garden with beautiful flowers and olive trees. The luxurious apartment with two bedrooms sleeps up to four guests, and consists of a large double bedroom, another bedroom with two single beds, a fully equipped kitchen, and a full bathroom. It’s perfect location means that guests can enjoy incredible natural light and Riviera views from inside, or outside on the covered terrace in the shade of the garden. The apartment belongs to a gated residence with space for free parking.

Close to: Nice City Center, Historic Old Town, Beaches

Nice City Center, Historic Old Town, Beaches Facilities: Sea view, private garden and patio, free wifi, washer/dryer, air conditioning

Sea view, private garden and patio, free wifi, washer/dryer, air conditioning Pricing: $213/night

$213/night Rooms: 2 bedrooms, 3 beds, 1 bath

With an elegant, calm interior, this completely renovated, quiet studio occupies the sunlit ground floor of a Belle Époque era house in a central location in charming Menton. Just a five minute walk from the train station, which easily connects vacation rentals in Menton to Nice in half an hour, this rental unit can accommodate 3 people on one double and one single sofa bed. Equipped with a full kitchen and bathroom, this property is only a few minutes walk from both the beach and Menton’s tourist office, on 8 Avenue Boyer, where guests can discover more about what this magical region has to offer.

Close to: Nice City Center, Historic Old Town, Beaches, Tourism Office

Nice City Center, Historic Old Town, Beaches, Tourism Office Facilities: Historic property, courtyard garden view, free wifi, washer, luggage drop-off

Historic property, courtyard garden view, free wifi, washer, luggage drop-off Pricing: $117/night

$117/night Rooms: Studio (2 sofa beds), 1 bath

Frequently Asked Questions:

Is Airbnb Legal in Nice?

OUI. While Airbnbs in Nice, France are perfectly legal, we always recommend for our guests’ safety and comfort that they personally consult reviews made by previous guests before reserving any vacation rentals in Nice.

In Conclusion

There are dozens of charming Airbnbs in Nice to suit any travel needs, whether you’re looking for luxury or a pleasant stay at an affordable price. Nearby towns like Antibes and Villefranche-sur-Mer also offer beautiful stays with close proximity to Nice. We also have a guide to the best hotels in Nice, if you’re looking for even more travel recommendations. Traveling on a budget in the Côte d’Azur? Click here. Want to make the most of your stay in the South of France by day tripping around the region? There’s a guide for that, too. We’ve even got recs for renting cars to get around, and a travel guide for Provence should you wish to stray farther west.

Katherine Miller has lived most of her adult life in either Paris or New York, and her world has become a beautiful mélange of French and American culture, a mixture she loves sharing with those who also harbor her passion and curiosity for travel, language, and culture.