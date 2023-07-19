What could be more French than heading out to the Côte d’Azur in the summertime? And while the stretch of coastline extends across various cities and villages, Nice is at the region’s heart. And Nice is indeed quite nice. Hotels in Nice feature a largely palatial style, still unaffected by hospitality chains (albeit some operate these traditional hotels). It feels as if time-traveling to the golden years when Brigitte Bardot or Jane Birkin might walk around the corner at any moment.

Hotels in Nice, particularly in the Old Town, can also have a provincial touch that feels like a seaside home with local hosts and family-style amenities. (But with free Wi Fi access and air conditioning, of course.) Whatever your vibe, Nice delivers. While the prices across hotels can be very reasonable, summer is high-season in the region, and prices do skyrocket. However, they are at their lowest in October/November, which is also a lovely time to visit with a jacket in hand, in case a chilly breeze takes over. Many hotels in Nice’s Old Town close down for the winter months, and reopen in the spring.

Be it a full-blown vacation or just 24 hours in Nice, explore Nice’s beautiful Old Town and take a few day trips just a close drive from the city. (If you need a reminder on how to rent a car in France, we’ve got a guide for that as well.) Meanwhile, here are our recommendations for Nice hotels, all ideally located, and many in the city’s stunning Old Town. All are easily accessible from the train station, or the Nice Côte d’Azur airport.

10 Best Hotels in Nice, France

Anantara Plaza Nice Hotel

Anantara Plaza Nice Hotel is centrally located within Nice’s “Golden Triangle” in Old Town, just a short walk from the sea. The hotel dates back to 1848 with a stunning Belle Époque façade that makes up a quintessential part of the picturesque image of the city. Now renovated by award-winning architects, it is perhaps one of the most desired hotels in the region. Catch panoramic views from their rooftop restaurant and bar, including the SEEN rooftop bar with its sea view, and Les Colonnades on the lobby side, with its caviar bar and snacks. An onsite spa also utilizes organic seaweed and essential oils from small family-run companies in their blissful treatments.

Prices vary from just over €200 during the low season to €800 in the high season.

12 Av. de Verdun, 06000 Nice, France.

Hotel Boscolo Exedra Nice

The five-star Boscolo Exedra is one of the best hotels in town, a white-washed 19th-century palace in central Nice easily accessed from the train station. The rooftop swimming pool and accompanying rooftop bar are a true treat, overlooking the Old Town and the sea at a distance. There is also a delicious onsite Italian restaurant and spa for pampering. These accommodations are outfitted in practically all shades of white in a minimal palatial French style perfect for any modern traveler.

Rooms start at €202.

12 Bd Victor Hugo, 06000 Nice, France.

Hotel Rossetti

Hôtel Rossetti is full of surprises and is one of the most exceptional hotels in Nice’s city center. Its Baroque façade is juxtaposed with stylish, minimalist interiors, evoking Milan or some other modern city. The guest rooms in this centrally located hotel are designed in chic shades of gray (a welcome change from this region’s endless toile print and regal interiors). And still, the hotel maintains a very local feel with a traditional Southern garden and courtyard for lounging. While there is no on-site restaurant, breakfast is included in the stay and features typical French pasties, juice and fruits. Additionally, it is one of the few affordable properties in Nice’s Old Town, perfectly located within walking distance of the Flower Market and Nice’s stunning pebble beach along the Promenade des Anglais. Truly an excellent value.

Rooms start at €102 per night (even during high season!)

1 Rue Sainte-Reparate, 06300 Nice, France.

Hôtel Villa Rivoli

This hotel is as charming as it gets from the outside, featuring cute French balconies filled with flowers and teeming greenery. Once a private mansion, today Hôtel Villa Rivoli is one of the most fabulous hotels in Nice. Its 24 rooms are decked out in traditional French style (with some classic toile wallpaper) and rustic design, including vintage pieces. The rooms are quaint, but the garden is welcoming for a verre du vin come golden hour. The hotel’s owner is also very passionate about the city and will happily organize fun activities for you, like jazz evenings, cooking courses, and motorbike tours. And still, it is a relatively affordable property, despite its good location just a short walk from Old Town.

Rooms start at €129.60 per night.

10 Rue de Rivoli, 06000 Nice, France.

Hôtel Villa Victoria

Hôtel Villa Victoria is home to one of the best secret gardens in Nice, perfect for hanging out in the hammock and grabbing an afternoon bière. The peach-colored façade is a beautiful property in a central location complemented by the 600m² garden area. Inside, you can stay in one of their pop-art style designed guest rooms, with all the mod cons and free Wi Fi access, or within the apartment. The spaces are outfitted with all necessary amenities as well as monogrammed pillows. Guests are also within walking distance of all major bars and restaurants in Nice’s Old Town, steps from the Promenade des Anglais and the Nice Flower Market.

Rooms start at €87.40 during the low season and just above €200 during the high season.

33 Bd Victor Hugo, 06000 Nice, France.

Grand-Hotel du Cap-Ferrat, A Four Seasons Hotel

Luxury takes a new level at Grand-Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat, technically not located in Nice but just a close drive away. This stunning property, managed by Four Seasons, is everything that Slim Aarons dreams of the French Riviera are made of. The hotel is shaped as a palatial spread like a little château at the edge of the Mediterranean. It has seen innumerable famous guests, including Elizabeth Taylor to Winston Churchill. But perhaps the biggest attraction is its poolside overhanging on a cliffside. If you stay here, you may never go to Nice because this excellent location will keep you plenty distracted.

Rooms start at €1,418 during the low season and over €2,000 during the high season per night.

71 Bd du Général de Gaulle, 06230 Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France.

Hôtel Villa Les Cygnes

This six-room hotel is a proper boutique property with a wonderful southern garden that instills an instant vacation feeling. The amazing part about Hotel Villa Les Cygnes is that each room feels like a suite, with attached outdoor spaces like balconies and gardens. Decorated in modern-traditional French design, the spaces feel tasteful and cozy without going overboard on the Marie Antoinette train. Hotel Villa Les Cygnes is known for its great location, within walking distance of the beach and a tad further from the Old Town.

Rooms start at €143 per night with a several-night minimum depending on the season.

6 Av. du Chateau de la Tour, 06000 Nice, France.

Hôtel Le Grimaldi by HappyCulture

Perhaps one of the best-known names on the French Riviera, Le Grimaldi is also a beautiful hotel in Nice. The four star hotel is located in the heart of the “Golden Triangle.” Its rooms are perfectly decked out in traditional French style (yes, toile!) and have stunning city views. Just stepping onto the balcony makes one feel part of this vibrant and soft southern city. And besides, the hotel is in a perfect location, within walking distance of everything in Old Town, from the train station, the Promenade des Anglais, the Notre Dame de Nice, the Nice flower market, to the ultra, mega-Instagrammable, #NiceisNice sign.

Rooms start at €184 per night.

15 Rue Grimaldi, 06000 Nice, France.

La Pérouse

La Pérouse is an emblematic hotel in Nice located directly on the coastline. The hotel dates back to the ‘30s when it was wedged into the cliffside, offering almost all guests unobstructed views of the Meditteranean — the Grande Dame of Nice! It’s the kind of property that speaks for itself, with lush large rooms and balconies for soaking in that southern sunshine. La Pérouse is also home to an excellent terrace restaurant shaded under a lovely garden, and a suspended cocktail bar with a view. It’s a classic choice and one that delivers as expected and is located just a short walk from the Promenade des Anglais.

Rooms average €468 during summer but go as low as €264 during the off-season.

11 Quai Rauba Capeu, 06300 Nice, France.

Le Panoramic

This bougainvillea-embraced property is tucked into the hills of Nice on a quiet street. It may be a walk to the beach, but Le Panoramic has a superb location! Housed in a villa from the ‘20s (but recently renovated with modern amenities and free Wi Fi), it has an array of stylish guest rooms that range from welcoming just one guest to four (single rooms and double Queen). And while this boutique hotel such a good value is the view over the whole city and the seaside, which is excellent for watching a stunning southern sunset. You can even do so at the on-site restaurant with 360-degree panoramic views.

Rooms start at €110 during summer and drop to €71 during the off-season.

107, Bd Bischoffsheim, Rte Grande Corniche, 06300 Nice, France.

Where is it Better to Stay in Nice?

Nice is a city of contrasts, from its cliffside to its beaches. Here, one can opt for a beach vacation, an active hiking holiday, or even a metropolitan stay within the bustling city center. It’s a unique seaside city that has it all, making it one of the most beloved French holiday destinations for locals and internationals alike. There are almost no bad places to stay, as the city is small and close to the train station, Old Town, and airport from all sides.