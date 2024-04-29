Your Ultimate Paris Trip Cost Guide

Maybe you’ve booked a trip to Paris and are trying to figure out how to budget accordingly, or you’re just thinking about whether you can even swing a trip without breaking the bank. Whatever the case, we’ve got you covered with a full guide to Paris trip costs, including flights, hotels, food, transportation, nightlife, sightseeing, shopping, and more.

It goes without saying that actual costs will vary greatly depending on your tastes, preferences, and priorities, but this should give you a base from which to work off of. Seasonality also matters big time when it comes to Paris trip costs, as do major events, like this year’s Paris Olympics. But for the purposes of this guide, we estimated prices — which are exactly that, just estimates — based on an early-fall trip booked six months out, after the Olympic chaos has subsided.

Budgeting may not be the most fun part of travel planning, but future you will thank you. Your wallet will, too.

How Much Does a Trip to Paris Cost?

The actual costs will vary by person depending on their budget and travel style — and we dive into more travel budget nuances below — but let’s say you’re flying to Paris from the East coast, staying at a mid-range hotel close to the city center, taking public transportation around the city, checking the major museums and monuments off your list, eating at bistros, maybe going out a couple of nights, and hoping to fit a few souvenirs in your luggage. Here’s what your Paris budget would look like for the week-long trip:

Transportation: $600

Hotel room: $2800

Food: $400

Transportation: $50

Sightseeing: $150

Shopping: $300

Nightlife: $75

Total cost: $4375 (but remember, if you’re not a solo traveler, it’ll be less since you’ll be splitting the cost of the hotel room)

What do Flights to Paris Cost?

Traveling from Europe

Taking a quick flight from another European city to Paris? You can score round-trip flights to and from Charles de Gaulle for as little as $65 from London, while other cities farther away (think Barcelona, Athens, and Rome) will run you between $80 and $130 round-trip.

Traveling from the United States

If you’re coming from an East Coast city like New York or Boston, you can probably find flights for as low as $400, but with a fair amount of restrictions (like no carry-on luggage). The more likely scenario is that you’ll have to dish out $600 round-trip, give or take depending on seasonality.

Rates are comparable, if not a bit higher, from Midwestern cities like Chicago. But from the West Cost, even with the best deals, you’ll probably have to pay around $1000 for your tickets.

When are Flights Cheapest?

According to flight algorithm tools like Sky Scanner and Hopper, the cheapest month to fly to Paris is January — luckily there are plenty of things to do in winter in Paris for those intrigued by a New Year’s trip.

Accommodation Budget in Paris with Hotel Options

Luxury Trip for 2

If you’re looking for luxury hotel rooms and a 5-star, top-tier experience, it’ll run you $1500 – $2000 per night for a double room ($10,500 – $14,000 for a 7-night, one-week trip), with an additional cost if you tack on the hotel breakfast.

Luxury hotel options:

Mid-Range Trip for 2

Middle-of-the-road hotel prices (i.e. still well-appointed and comfortable but not in the thousands per night) span $200 – $400 per night for a total cost between $1,400 – $2800 for 7 nights. These are typically 4-star properties.

Mid-range hotel options:

Budget Trip for 2

A budget hotel doesn’t have to cramp your travel style — many of them are centrally located near the city’s sightseeing gems. Estimated costs for 3-star properties are between $130 and $150/night (around $1000 for the week).

Budget hotel options:

Airbnbs

If you find that hotels in Paris cost more than what you’re willing to shell out, then booking an Airbnb is a great way to visit Paris on a budget, especially if your travel style leans homier. There are Airbnbs all over Paris to accommodate all budgets, but the average cost per night is about $130. It will be a little cheaper if you want to book an individual room ($30 – $70 per night), and more for a private apartment ($50 – $200 per night). You can check out our guide to Paris Airbnbs to find a fit for your personal Paris budget, but overall an Airbnb can cost anywhere between $300 and $2400 for a week. But since larger Airbnbs can typically be shared among a few friends, a higher sticker price doesn’t necessarily mean you’ll be paying that much more.

Hostels

Not in a place to spend too much money on hotels? Pas de problème. Remember, Paris has its fair share of students studying abroad, so you’ll have many hostels to choose from that are suitable for a short trip or week-long adventure. The per night cost varies from $35-$60 per night depending on whether you’re interested in a single or shared room, but all-in you’ll only pay $245 – $420 for the week, which isn’t too shabby for a budget trip to Paris.

Hostel options:

Food Budget in Paris

Whether or not you’re a self-proclaimed foodie, there’s no denying the fact that dining plays a central role in any Paris experience on any budget.

Costs will vary depending on several factors:

Whether or not your hotel provides breakfast (most hotels offer it, but you’ll save money if you skip it… more on that below)

Whether you’re prioritizing high-end dining experiences

Whether you’re a go-go-go traveler and just want to pick up something quick for lunch, or prefer to sit down at a restaurant for a proper, leisurely meal

With all that in mind, here’s what you need to know:

Breakfast will probably run you in the range of €8 – €10 for a croissant, fruit, maybe a yogurt, and coffee at a café. But you can get a croissant and a coffee for about €3 at your local bakery.

will probably run you in the range of €8 – €10 for a croissant, fruit, maybe a yogurt, and coffee at a café. But you can get a croissant and a coffee for about €3 at your local bakery. An average meal ( lunch or dinner )at a mid-range restaurant can cost anywhere from €20 – €30 depending on whether it’s prix fixe (set menu). These are the best deals to take advantage of when eating out in Paris, as they usually come with three courses and are cheaper than ordering à la carte.

or )at a mid-range restaurant can cost anywhere from €20 – €30 depending on whether it’s prix fixe (set menu). These are the best deals to take advantage of when eating out in Paris, as they usually come with three courses and are cheaper than ordering à la carte. Paris has great street food and lower budget meal options for those looking to not spend too much money. You can easily pick up a hefty sandwich from a boulangerie for lunch, a savory crêpe from a crêperie, or a falafel, for between €5 and €10.

All in, you should budget between €40 – €50 for three mid-range meals a day.

If you’re in the mood to splurge on one Michelin-starred meal at a high-end restaurant, be prepared to spend €60 on the low end (and likely for lunch) and anywhere from €100 – €400 for dinner.

Transportation Budget in Paris

No Paris budget would be complete without considering public transportation. Even if you’re within walking distance from the city center with the most popular tourist destinations, odds are you’ll have to hop on the Paris Mètro at least a handful of times. Here’s what you need to know:

Getting to and from Charles de Gaulle: RER B (€11.80) or Roissy Bus (€16.60). A taxi will cost between €50 and €60. If you decide to take an Uber, it’ll run you €50 – €60 each way.

One-way ticket (Metro, bus, or RER within Paris): €2.15

10-ticket pass on Navigo Easy Booklet: €17.35

All-in, if you take the RER B to and from the airport and buy the 10-ticket Navigo pass during your week trip to Paris, it’ll add around €40 to your Paris costs.

Uber is also an option within the city — a 15-minute ride should cost you between €12 – €20, depending on the time of day and distance. But during rush hour, it’s often best to just hop on the Métro to save time (and money).

Nightlife Budget in Paris

If you’re interested in sampling the robust nightlife scene in Paris, you’ll likely find yourself in Le Marais, Pigalle, Belleville, or Bastille neighborhoods. Estimated costs vary depending on how frequently you’re hoping to go out and what tier of establishments are up your alley.

Here’s how to think about nightlife budget:

For clubbing , the entry fee will run you €10 – €20, then you’ll pay per drink inside.

, the entry fee will run you €10 – €20, then you’ll pay per drink inside. Bars run the gamut price-wise. If you’re looking to save money, you can certainly find some budget-friendly hidden gems — Le Requin Chagrin in the Latin Quarter has a 12-beer tasting “platter” for €12, Le Teddy’s Bar right around the corner has an impressively long happy hour from 3:30 – 8pm, and La Cave de l’Entracte in Montmartre has cocktails for just €5 and beers on tap from €4 – €6. An ordinary café-bar will only charge you about €5 – €7 for a glass of wine, but a trendy cocktail bar will probably cost you around €14 per drink. For an upscale bar experience — think Bar Hemingway at The Ritz — it’ll set you back at least €35 a cocktail… but then again, you’re also paying for the experience.

Sightseeing Budget in Paris

With such a rich history, Paris offers no shortage of museums to visit, churches to marvel at, river cruises to take, and neighborhoods to wander through. How much you end up doing and seeing depends on how jam-packed you want your days to be. Below, you’ll find the sightseeing heavy hitters, and how much you should budget to see them.

Museums

Of the many museums in Paris (over 130!), the ones below are the most popular. The price listed is for general admission, but keep in mind that most offer free admission for those under 18, and either free or reduced admission for EU residents between the ages of 18-25. You’ll also get in for free at most museums if you’re a job seeker or holder of a valid Pass éducation.

Louvre Museum: €22

Musée d’Orsay: €16 (€14 if purchased at the museum), free admission first Sunday of every month

Musée de l’Orangerie: €12.50, free admission first Sunday of each month

Big museum buff? It may be worth purchasing the Paris museum pass, which will pay for itself between the fourth and sixth visit.

2-day pass: €62

4-day pass: €77

6-day pass: €93

Among the many museums and monuments included are: the Louvre Museum, Centre Pompidou, Musée d’Orsay, Musée de l’Orangerie, Quai Branly, Musée Picasso, Musée Rodin, Panthéon, Musée de l’Armée Tombeau de Napoleon, Musée de l’Histoire de l’Immigration, l’Arc de Triomphe, and even Versailles and the chateaux of the Loire Valley if you’re interested in a day trip or amazing weekend getaway.

Other Monuments

Sainte-Chapelle: €13

This royal chapel on Île de la Cité was the former home of the kings of France until the 14th century. Come for the over 1,000 stained glass windows, and stay to marvel at the soaring Gothic architecture.

This royal chapel on Île de la Cité was the former home of the kings of France until the 14th century. Come for the over 1,000 stained glass windows, and stay to marvel at the soaring Gothic architecture. Catacombs of Paris: €29

Descend into the depths of Paris to see the catacombs, which date back to 1786 and house more than 6 million remains. There’s also some more recent history to discover here: during World War II, the Catacombs served as an underground escape route and shelter from the Nazis.

Descend into the depths of Paris to see the catacombs, which date back to 1786 and house more than 6 million remains. There’s also some more recent history to discover here: during World War II, the Catacombs served as an underground escape route and shelter from the Nazis. Eiffel tower: €18.80 for elevator access to the second floor of the Eiffel Tower, €29.40 for access to the top.

This Unesco World Heritage site needs no introduction — if you’re a first (or second, or third)-time visitor to Paris, the Eiffel tower is a must-visit — if not for the soaring views, then at least for un picnic on the nearby Champ de Mars.

This Unesco World Heritage site needs no introduction — if you’re a first (or second, or third)-time visitor to Paris, the Eiffel tower is a must-visit — if not for the soaring views, then at least for un picnic on the nearby Champ de Mars. Panthéon: €13

The Panthéon, which was originally built as a church but eventually secularized during the 1789 French Revolution, is best known as the final resting place of Voltaire, Rousseau, Marie Curie, Émile Zola, Victor Hugo, Louis Braille, and, as of 2021, Josephine Baker.

Pro tip: If you’re also interested in seeing the Basilique Saint-Denis, you can purchase a combined ticket for €19.

The Panthéon, which was originally built as a church but eventually secularized during the 1789 French Revolution, is best known as the final resting place of Voltaire, Rousseau, Marie Curie, Émile Zola, Victor Hugo, Louis Braille, and, as of 2021, Josephine Baker. Pro tip: If you’re also interested in seeing the Basilique Saint-Denis, you can purchase a combined ticket for €19. Arc de Triomphe: €16, free admission the first Sunday of January, February, March, and November. Entirely free in December.

Notre Dame Cathedral: Since the devastating fire on the evening of April 15, 2019, the Notre Dame Cathedral has been undergoing extensive renovation work. Select areas are slowly re-opening to tourists — and many offer free entry. But before making your way to the city center for a visit, it’s worth checking the official website for updates.

River Cruises

Interested in seeing Paris from a different vantage point? There are no shortage of river cruises that go up and down the Seine river.

Shopping Budget in Paris

For Luxury Goods

Major metropolitan cities like Paris offer almost unlimited access to big luxury brands. And while the Champs-Élysées may be THE shopping street that comes to mind, it’s definitely not the only one. In fact, many would advise you skip it entirely and instead make a beeline for Avenue Montaigne or Rue Du Faubourg Saint-Honoré, or Paris’s major department stores, like the Galeries Lafayettes and Le Bon Marché.

If you want to score some luxury goods during your trip to Paris, you’ll be surprised to find that they often cost much less than they do stateside. The Mon Tresor Brown Leather Mini Bag from Fendi is the perfect example. In the U.S., it comes in at a grand total of over $2,000 when you combine the retail price and the sales tax. But in Paris, it comes in at just under $1,500 (give or take depending on the exchange rate).

Chanel and Hermès are two other examples – when you compare prices, you’ll find that these made-in-France brands are cheaper to buy in Paris than in the United States.

For Boutique Brands

The historic Marais district in central Paris is a go-to for small boutiques — we recommend sticking to rue des Frances Bourgeois, rue Vieille du Temple, rue de Turenne, and rue des Francs Bourgeois. You’ll also find charming independent boutiques by the Canal Saint-Martin in the 10th arrondissement (near the République or Louis Blanc metro stations). How much to budget varies by person depending on how much room you have in your luggage and what you’re looking for — but be prepared to reach deep into your wallet if any of the clothing, accessories, or homeware catches your eye. But remember, window shopping is always free!

For Vintage Clothing

To find decently-priced secondhand clothing during your trip to Paris, head to Untucked Friperie in the 12th arrondissement. This small shop sells luxury brands at three fixed prices: €25, €45, or €65. For more affordable finds, we recommend Alatone — there’s a location in the 1st and 2nd arrondissement. Also worth checking out: Chine Machine in Montmartre, Free’P’Star near Centre Pompidou, or any of the stores clustered around the Jacques Bonsergent Métro station along line 5 in the 10th arrondissement.

For Antiques

Flea markets — or les puces — are a great way to find one-of-a-kind items in Paris on a budget…if you know where to look. The most famous one, Marché aux Puces St-Ouen de Clignancourt, is right outside the péripherique (Paris’s outer border) and receives up to 200,000 visitors each weekend interested in scouring the used clothing, antique wears, and funky tchotchkes. If you do decide to go, keep your personal belongings close and beware of pickpockets!

Paris Budget FAQs

Is Paris expensive to visit?

A trip to Paris can be expensive at certain peak times of year (like the early summer months). And of course, the decision of what caliber hotel room you’re looking for and where in the city you want to be located can drive up prices, as can high-end meals and shopping. But it doesn’t have to break the bank… more on that below.

How can I save money during my trip to Paris?

If your travel budget is tight, you can still experience Paris. There are good hotels on the budget-friendly side, wallet-friendly prix fixe menus at corner bistros, and no shortage of free things to do. Here’s a shortlist of our favorite no-cost activities to help you save money:

Stroll through the Tuileries or Luxembourg gardens

Walk across the infamous bridges spanning the river Seine

Start at the Arc de Triomphe and slowly make your way down the Champs-Elysées for some window shopping

Wander the Marais

Pop into bookstores in Saint-Germain-des-Près

Amble through Père Lachaise Cemetery

Have lunch in Place des Vosges

Bring a blanket to read in the Champ de Mars, with a view of the Eiffel Tower

Also, even if you don’t want to splurge on on a ticket to go to the top of the Arc de Triomphe or Eiffel Tower, you can still get really close!

What do you spend the most on in Paris?

When you visit Paris, you’ll probably spend the most on hotels, followed by food.

