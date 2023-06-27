Paris is a treasure chest for real estate, filled with unique little nooks and crannies offering a truly local experience. When choosing accommodations in Paris, you’ve got options from the best Paris hotels to private rentals and Airbnb. Pick from our list of the best Airbnbs in Paris for those looking for a different experience and one that can surely save a buck. While a larger range of prices is available for Airbnb, you can even rent a charming Parisian Airbnb for under $100.

When looking for Airbnbs in Paris, there are a large availability of accommodations and distinct offerings, including true gems that will make you feel like you’re staying in a boutique hotel.

Things to Know About Paris Airbnbs

After spending hours surfing Airbnb, we’ve narrowed down some notes to keep in mind about renting an Airbnb in Paris:

If the main image is of a street, monument or anything other than the apartment, you’re likely looking at a very aesthetically unpleasant place. Don’t waste your time. Parisian Airbnbs are tiny. Think : walk-in closet size. The buildings often do not have elevators, forcing one to scale stairs with suitcases. Plan accordingly. While most people want to stay in the Marais, Latin Quarter, Saint-Germain or Montmartre, more cost-effective and often interesting rentals are located in local neighborhoods. While Paris isn’t often a group travel destination, there are excellent loft places and several-bedroom apartments in Paris for larger families and groups of six and more. The larger the group, the more cost-effective and interesting your accommodation will be.

Keep in mind all the things to look out for when renting an Airbnb in Paris. These little notes will help you choose the perfect Paris Airbnb for you! Meanwhile, we’ve compiled a list of Frenchly’s best Paris Airbnbs.

The 10 Best Airbnbs in Paris

This quaint duplex makes you want to sing a song straight out of “La Bohème.” Outfitted in a contemporary bobo-hipster style reminiscent of early 19th-century Paris, the well-preserved space features original steel and stonework. Located in a semi-private courtyard in the Marais neighborhood, it is also part of a building that once belonged to the great Parisian renovation architect Baron Haussmann. This duplex is a steal for just $85 a night, fitting four people (which is why it is often booked quite in advance.) Think: $21.25 per person, plus Airbnb fees.

Paris is quite a small city compared to other metropolises where one can get almost anywhere within an hour, making it quite acceptable to rent an Airbnb outside of the city. Located just two minutes from La Villette, this lush and bohemian apartment is the perfect size for two. It has been lovingly decorated with green plants, rattan furniture, books, and other objects that make it feel like home. Additionally, it has an excellent full kitchen. This apartment is truly Instagrammable, just 25 minutes on the metro from all main Parisian attractions. At an average of $69 per night, this apartment is great for visiting the city of lights. It is also an excellent opportunity to learn about the real life of Parisians, many of whom live in these banlieues just outside the capital.

For those dying to stay in the real Parisian “village,” Montmartre has quite a few decent Airbnbs. And even if you don’t like being a tourist, this Parisian rooftop terrace will surely steal your heart. This Parisian apartment is modestly but tastefully decorated, with a separate living and bedroom area. But the true appeal is its location in front of Sacré-Coeur, and the views over the blue-gray Parisian rooftops. Drink your coffee here in the morning, gobble down a jambon-beurre baguette in the afternoon, and pop open a bottle of wine in the evening. It’s got views for all hours of the day, and you may never want to leave. The property is posted at $125 per night and can accommodate up to three guests (averaging out to $41.67 per person.)

Why not take your best ten friends and head to Paris? This Canal St-Martin loft is like a slice of Bushwick in Paris. The artfully-designed spaces and sleeping quarters for all parties are nothing short of perfect, like the most fabulous hostel you’ve ever seen… without the strangers and shared bathrooms. There’s even a piano in the living room! With four full bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms, and a full kitchen, this industrial space is excellent for a large group, a bachelor/ette getaway, or just about any occasion. It costs about $1,012 ($92 per person) a night and has over 250 perfect reviews.

The Eiffel Tower’s kind of a big deal in Paris; we get it! So why not stay in its vicinity and be able to walk over at any time of day? Within just 10 minutes of the Eiffel Tower and the Champs-de-Mars, this two-level studio with a spiral vintage wooden staircase is perfect for a few days in Paris. It features a full, tastefully-designed kitchen, quite a spacious bathroom (rare in Paris), and duplex sleeping quarters under the original wooden beams of the building structure. The actual location of the apartment is on a green, lush street inhabited by mostly local Parisians. For just $100 per night, this is a bargain flat many Parisians would gladly want to live in.

The 11e is one of the trendiest neighborhoods in Paris, and this duplex is a perfect accommodation to enjoy the best of the neighborhood. The well-lit, double-floor space features floor-to-ceiling windows and a small terrace with a table and chairs. The owners have curated a lovely atmosphere with a full kitchen and maximalist millennial design. It is excellent for lounging and/or reading a book in the foyer, working at the desk (did someone say digital nomad?) or dozing off in bed after a day full of adventure. The duplex is rented at $131 per night, comfortably hosting two guests.

For a swanky family of four looking to experience the best of Parisian living, this Montmartre apartment with direct Sacré-Coeur views might be better than any apartment in the city center. With a hefty price tag of $920 per night ($230 per person), this two-bedroom is like a curated boutique hotel. With its spectacular romantic design, high-quality furnishings, and impressive vintage pièces d’art, this apartment is total Parisian grandeur. There’s even a piano and private wine fridge. But the real attraction is a living room with comfy couches and panoramic views of the hills of Montmartre.

Parisian lofting is surely an up-and-coming category of accommodations, and this 6-person loft in Bastille is a dreamy, spacious getaway. Featuring an open-floor plan, it also has an excellent island kitchen and a conversion pit with poufs. Everything inside this space communicates modernity with a hippy-esque twist. While parties are strictly prohibited in this space, it is perfect for a larger group to share wine and stories and listen to a record or two in the living room. Posted at $380 per night ($63.33 per person), this is an affordable Paris Airbnb with an incredible location.

Minimalist with an air of Paris Bohemia, this apartment makes one think of a place that could host Jane Birkin and Serge Gainsbourg. Its spaces are understated yet perfectly chic for the likes of this artsy neighborhood. Hosting five guests (or seven at maximum capacity), this duplex apartment is located just a few steps from the Café de Flore, a stroll down away from the Pont des Arts or St Sulpice (5 min), the Louvre (15 min), and shopping at Le Bon-Marche. Recently upgraded and renovated à la française, it is being rented for $515 per night ($73.57 per person with seven guests).

This compact, contemporary studio in the Marais is just steps away from the Hôtel de Ville metro station. It possesses all the qualities of “mignon” in Paris, from its size to local views outside the windows and a lofted bed space. The excellent location makes it easy to walk everywhere in Paris; if not, the main metro lines pass directly through here. The room is listed at $123 per night, hosting two people (but potentially more ideal for a solo traveler) looking for comfort and ease of access.