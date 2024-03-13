[Webinar] Buying Property in Paris in 2024

On Thursday, March 21st, join us for a 1-hour long free webinar dedicated to the real estate market in Paris in 2024, with Melissa Regan from MR Agency Real Estate.

We will address the following topics:

– Understanding the Paris real estate market: key insights about the real estate market in Paris, overall trends, property types, and neighborhoods

– Buying property in Paris as an American: the purchasing process, legal requirements, and key differences compared to buying property in the United States

– The role of a real estate agent in Paris

– Success Stories

– Q&A Session

Thursday, March 21st at 12pm ET · 5pm in France

[Free registration]

About our guest

Born in California, Melissa Regan Devogele ventured from finance to Paris real estate, after working between Paris and London. In 2016, driven by her passion for art and design, she founded The MR Agency, an events agency, which owns and operates Paris event venues. MR Agency Real Estate was established from this expertise. Since then she completed transactions ranging from 400,000 to 7.2 million € across Paris in residential & commercial sectors. Her proficiency earned her agency recognition as a relocation service provider for the French Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs.

You will be able to ask your questions live during the webinar. You can also send them to us prior to the webinar, at: [email protected]