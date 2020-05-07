6 Brands for Unique and Affordable Parisian Jewelry

City of Light, city of style, city of shopping. When it comes to fashion, Paris’ reputation certainly precedes it, especially when it comes to ultra-luxe jewelry houses. Luckily, for those of us without a Place Vendôme budget, Paris harbors plenty of smaller boutique-chic options as well (with plenty of online shopping options). From the timeless to the on-trend, artisanal to the edgy and modern, prepare to bring home a sparkling piece of Paris with these casual cool jewelry destinations. Because who said your next shimmering souvenir needs its own US customs declaration?

Accessorizing à la Balaboosté? That means plenty of bold, funky and bright statement earrings and Instagram-ready color. For this season, the 20-year-old brand is looking towards quirky surrealism with a cheeky line-up of technicolor enamel bling, hoop earrings of every shape, size, and style, and dark 90s-inflected statement pieces. Prices start under 10€ and top out under the 100€ mark, making this an easy spot to satisfy your inner magpie.

Lou.Yetu, which riffs from Loup y’es tu? (Are you there wolf?), a refrain from a classic French children’s song, blends playful simplicity with timeless French appeal. Here, delicate and girly gold rules with slim stackable rings, ready-to-layer feminine necklaces and on-trend medallions aplenty. Look for gold statement earrings, intricate rings, necklaces, and cuffs all priced from €40-50.

With Nouvel Amour, the enduring allure of the simple, versatile gold medallion takes on new meaning. Not only because this no-nonsense range of gold ID bracelets, rings, and necklaces come stamped with a host of romantic, inspirational, and whimsical French phrases, but because they are customizable too. How better to remember your Paris adventure? Customized necklaces start at €75, and earrings, rings and cuffs range around €65.

For a sharp, sleek, and modern vibe, look no further than this line launched in 2013 by jewelry designer Camille Vernier. Think oversized, directional, and distinctly experimental with everything from monochrome bib necklaces to modern cuffs, earrings, and two-finger rings priced under €100. Though it’s slightly pricier, consider this your way to concept store cool without the Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré prices.

Well-known for its boho-chic aesthetic, jewel-encrusted collections, and world-traveler outlook, this colorful 30-year-old brand started by a former ethnologist, boasts six stunning storefronts across the city as well as outposts at departments store flagships including BHV, Le Printemps and Galeries Lafayette. Go for delicately crafted pieces embellished with stones, gems and beading galore — some with super sleek, hippy-chic Parisian nods to art deco jewelry design. Prices start at €45.

Don’t want to be restricted to one designer? Look no further than My Fashion Lab on Rue de Grenelle in the 7th arrondissement for a seemingly endless lineup of of-the-moment pieces in one delightfully compact and bijoux boutique. Go for stacking rings, Roman coin bracelets and necklaces, playful rings, and a slew of other eye-catching gold additions you’ll want to bring home to your jewelry box. You can even shop online. Prices range from €15 to €200.