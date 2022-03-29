by
[Sponsored article] Many Americans dream of living and studying in France but do not know how to afford it. The good news is that affordable options are available. Rennes School of Business is approved to offer American students access to US federal student loans (FAFSA) and offers degrees fully taught in English. Tuition costs in France are often much lower than in the United States, making it less expensive to get a bachelor’s or master’s degree in France than staying in the US. There are also time savings when you consider that European bachelor degrees can be completed in three years.
Ready to explore this opportunity? Learn how below!
Three options are available for students ready to start their bachelor’s degree in management.
Start at the Rennes School of Business in the 1st year in the English stream.
For those who are already fluent in French, choose the blended track with courses in French and English for the first two years. The final year is taught in English.
For students who prefer to start closer to home at a community college, consider the global degree completion program. Students will complete their associate’s degree in business at a community college in the US and then transfer to Rennes School of Business in the third and final year of the bachelor’s degree. During this third year, all courses will be taught in English.
Specialized business master’s programs last 15 months and all require a final internship, allowing students to gain both high-level qualifications and practical experience. These programs, as well as Rennes School of Business’ two-year master’s in management, are available to students immediately after graduation
👉 MSc in International Finance,
👉 MSc in Financial Data Intelligence,
👉 MSc in International Accounting,
👉 Management Control and Auditing,
👉 MSc in Strategic and Digital Marketing,
👉 MSc in International Luxury and Brand Management,
👉 MSc in Data and Business Analytics,
👉 MSc in Supply Chain Management,
👉 MSc in Sustainable Management & Eco-Innovation,
👉 MSc in Global Business Management,
👉 MSc in International Negotiation & Business Development,
👉 MSc in Geopolitics & Business,
👉 MSc in Sports & Tourism Management,
👉 MSc in International Human Resource Management,
👉 MSc in Innovation & Entrepreneurship,
For those with three or more years of work experience, consider the International Master’s in Business Administration (iMBA).
The iMBA, designed to reflect the needs of today’s business leaders, is delivered by an international faculty of leading experts and academics using the most advanced teaching methods. This includes virtual teamwork, case studies, field simulations and two highly informative international field trips.
The city of Rennes in Brittany is home to the Rennes Campus where all programs are available. The beautiful campus has four buildings, study areas, a cafeteria, library and lots of green space to study outdoors when the weather is nice. Rennes is a student friendly city which is committed to eco-innovation and green space, offering plentiful walking and biking options and extensive public transportation.
The new Paris Campus is in the heart of the city near the St. Lazare train station. It is home to the Alumni house and several MSc programs.
iMBA students will have the opportunity to experience both campuses.
Rennes School of Business is fully recognized by the French Ministry of higher education, holds triple accreditation EQUIS, AACSB, and AMBA, and is approved through the United States Department of Education to participate in the FAFSA program.
Tuition costs are less than what you would expect in the United States.
Annual Tuition costs for the Bachelor’s degree is €9,000 Euros and the Master’s programs range from €14,000 to €20,000. Scholarships are available and most programs are FAFSA eligible to help students fund their tuition.
Housing costs in Rennes are affordable as well. Students can expect to spend approximately €400 per month for a room in a shared student flat or €500-600 euros for a studio, depending on what type of accommodation they prefer.
Transportation passes are offered at a discount price for students, providing full access to the city in both Rennes and Paris.
The Aloha center and Well’come team help students settle into the city of Rennes and adjust to their studies. Welcome sessions provide students with access to banks, cell phones and other services throughout the city to help them get started.
Cultural events and activities such as visiting Mont St. Michel and St. Malo are also offered.
Step 1: Complete the application to Rennes School of Business, and indicate FAFSA as the funding source if you are planning to use FAFSA. Once students are admitted and have completed the FAFSA, they will receive an offer letter detailing their financial aid package. Students studying at RSB may receive a Subsidized or Unsubsidized Direct Loan, Direct PLUS loan, and/or a Direct PLUS Loan for Parents.
Step 2: US citizens and eligible permanent residents complete the FAFSA and include the RSB code: 041598. There is no cost to complete the FAFSA application
Step 3: Students accept the offer, confirm enrollment at RSB, get their visas and are on their way to earning their next degree in France!
For more information, please visit Rennes School of Business website.
