International Master’s in Business Administration

For those with three or more years of work experience, consider the International Master’s in Business Administration (iMBA).

The iMBA, designed to reflect the needs of today’s business leaders, is delivered by an international faculty of leading experts and academics using the most advanced teaching methods. This includes virtual teamwork, case studies, field simulations and two highly informative international field trips.

Campuses

The city of Rennes in Brittany is home to the Rennes Campus where all programs are available. The beautiful campus has four buildings, study areas, a cafeteria, library and lots of green space to study outdoors when the weather is nice. Rennes is a student friendly city which is committed to eco-innovation and green space, offering plentiful walking and biking options and extensive public transportation.

The new Paris Campus is in the heart of the city near the St. Lazare train station. It is home to the Alumni house and several MSc programs.

iMBA students will have the opportunity to experience both campuses.

Accreditations

Rennes School of Business is fully recognized by the French Ministry of higher education, holds triple accreditation EQUIS, AACSB, and AMBA, and is approved through the United States Department of Education to participate in the FAFSA program.

Costs

Tuition fee

Tuition costs are less than what you would expect in the United States.

Annual Tuition costs for the Bachelor’s degree is €9,000 Euros and the Master’s programs range from €14,000 to €20,000. Scholarships are available and most programs are FAFSA eligible to help students fund their tuition.

Housing

Housing costs in Rennes are affordable as well. Students can expect to spend approximately €400 per month for a room in a shared student flat or €500-600 euros for a studio, depending on what type of accommodation they prefer.

Transportation

Transportation passes are offered at a discount price for students, providing full access to the city in both Rennes and Paris.

Student Support

The Aloha center and Well’come team help students settle into the city of Rennes and adjust to their studies. Welcome sessions provide students with access to banks, cell phones and other services throughout the city to help them get started.

Cultural events and activities such as visiting Mont St. Michel and St. Malo are also offered.

Ready to apply?

Step 1: Complete the application to Rennes School of Business, and indicate FAFSA as the funding source if you are planning to use FAFSA. Once students are admitted and have completed the FAFSA, they will receive an offer letter detailing their financial aid package. Students studying at RSB may receive a Subsidized or Unsubsidized Direct Loan, Direct PLUS loan, and/or a Direct PLUS Loan for Parents.

Step 2: US citizens and eligible permanent residents complete the FAFSA and include the RSB code: 041598. There is no cost to complete the FAFSA application

Step 3: Students accept the offer, confirm enrollment at RSB, get their visas and are on their way to earning their next degree in France!

For more information, please visit Rennes School of Business website.

