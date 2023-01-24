[Sponsored article] There’s a famous saying in France that says: “Les voyages forment la jeunesse” (travel shapes the youth). And even though this quote dates back to the 16th century and the French philosopher Montaigne, it is still relevant today.
What if we told you that there’s a French company that specializes in guiding your kid (from ages 12 to 18) on a foray in France and that they will make sure that they learn and that they’re always safe and sound?
Traveling alone at a young age allows your children to discover new cultures, become independent, open their minds, broaden their perspectives, and learn a new language. But we get it: It’s a big – and, let’s say it, frightening – step to let your kid travel across the globe alone at a relatively young age. And that’s where SILC can help you.
SILC, in fact, starts with a family history: A mathematics teacher in Angoulême (France), Pierre DESCHAMPS, wanted to send his daughter to Great Britain to improve her English. But she was deaf, and no organization would accept her application. Monsieur Deschamps therefore decided to take her to England himself. Upon his return, he created an association with friends who were language teachers. SILC was born.
Today, SILC offers a wide range of programs from language stays and summer camps in France and abroad, with academic programs open to primary school students starting at the tender age of 12.
If you’re a reader of Frenchly, it’s probably because you’re interested in France and its culture. But between loving French culture and sending your kid there, there’s a big step. So why should you send your beloved child to France? SILC gave us three reasons:
Even though English is the prevailing business language, French is historically an official language, in international law for example, and the third language of business and trade. Knowing French also indicates a certain level of education. Some very accomplished people like, President Barack Obama, Vice Presidents Kamala Harris and Al Gore, tennis star Serena Williams, and actress Sandra Oh — they all speak French.
If there’s something that we Americans often dream about, it’s French culture. From fashion to arts, from cuisine to philosophy, from architecture to literature… There is always something to learn from time in France.
The French education system is built on an equal-opportunity concept. This means that one can have access to a high quality education without having to pay thousands of dollars. Sending your kid to France with SILC at a young age could allow them to get familiar with the culture and the language in order to study in France afterwards.
Depending on the goal of the stay and on the independence of your kid, SILC offers two different types of stay: The short-term or the long-term stay.
The goal of this stay is for your child to immerse themselves in French culture during school breaks. Your kid lives with a French family during the whole stay. There’s also a possibility of staying at a French teacher’s family and benefiting from one-on-one French lessons to boost their language skills.
This is for young people who wish to spend some time in a French high school while staying in a French family. There are two types of long-term programs, depending on the maturity and independence of the student.
SILC makes it a point to select safe and kind families to host their students. SILC prioritizes families who have time to spend with the foreign students, to teach them French and truly introduce them to the French lifestyle. This means going on activities together, being available for questions and extra responsibilities. Also, SILC makes sure that students can have their own rooms and be autonomous (close to the bus stops or to the school…).
With SILC, your child will be able to discover France, live an amazing, once-in-a-lifetime experience and grow.
For more information about SILC, please read their brochure or visit their website. You can also contact Volodia MAURY-LARIBIERE to start discussing your child’s stay in France.
—————-
Sponsored articles do not belong to the editorial team at Frenchly. They are provided or written at the request of the advertiser, who determines the content.