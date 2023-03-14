[Sponsored article] From the cultural bustle of Paris to verdant wine regions and the dazzling southern coast, it’s no wonder France has such an allure for American expats.
If you’re looking to retire and purchase a property in France, here are five of the best places to buy.
Arguably the cultural capital of Europe, Paris remains a favorite destination for Americans looking to retire in France and live la vie parisienne (the Parisian life). If you love the arts, high culture, café life, fashion and food, then Paris is the place to be.
The city is divided into twenty arrondissements, or districts, with a huge diversity of character and architecture. The 4th arrondissement is one of the oldest, with medieval architecture and trendy bars and restaurants. The 8th is one of the most affluent, home to museums and Michelin-starred restaurants. Conversely, properties in the 17th are more competitively priced. Here you can live like a Parisian local in the midst of charming, walkable cafes and the iconic Haussmannian architecture.
If you want to escape the city for a calmer, quieter retirement, Brittany is a wonderful option. The pink and emerald coasts offer world-renowned seafood – you can buy oysters straight from the small boats anchored at the fishing ports!
Inland the properties are more affordable. Those who love history and nature will be in their element: rustic stone farmhouses, or longères, are scattered across the idyllic landscape, which includes everything from pristine fields, forests, and marshland to mountainous ranges and valleys.
Burgundy is another rural paradise, with the added benefit of being one of France’s best wine regions: the lush, hilly countryside is patchworked with vineyards. Think Vermont with sunflowers, hazelnut trees and old castles. This vibrant winemaking industry and Burgundy’s central European location underpin the region’s strong local economy.
Despite its allure, the Burgundy region hasn’t received as much overseas interest as other areas of France. As a result, it remains relatively unspoiled, with a welcoming, homely feel and great value properties. The region also boasts characterful architecture, with period houses built from local stone.
If Burgundy is too far from the sea, then perhaps head west to the Atlantic coast of Nouvelle-Aquitaine for beautiful gold-sand beaches, ocean sunsets, and some of the best surfing spots in France.
One notable location is Île de Ré—a laid-back island connected by bridge to the city of La Rochelle. Île de Ré is dotted with beautiful villages and bordered by sandy beaches on all sides, with the entire island connected by bicycle lanes.
Although the island is small, its landscape ranges from vineyards, poppy fields, and pine forests to the salt pans and marshes of the Lilleau de Niges nature reserve.
If you’re dreaming of a sun-soaked retirement in the South of France, the Languedoc area is perfect. The region stretches from the Pyrenées mountains on the France-Spain border, up the Mediterranean coastline to Montpellier.
The Languedoc is just as beautiful as the better-known Côte d’Azur (French Riviera), but more affordable. Properties range from chic new coastal apartments to terracotta-tiled townhouses.
This area really does have it all. You can bask in the sun on a Mediterranean beach, explore the region’s rich history, tour the vineyards, or head into the mountains for an adventure.
Once you’ve found your dream retirement home, you’ll need to send the funds to purchase the property.
When you’re sending money overseas, the exchange rate you get has a big impact. For instance, if you’re transferring $200,000 into euros, a five-cent difference on the USD/EUR exchange rate would amount to a €10,000 difference on the sum you’d receive on the European side.
Banks often offer poor exchange rates and charge extra fees. In addition, currency markets are always moving, which can make it hard to time your transfer and get the best deal.
With Currencies Direct, you’ll always get a highly competitive exchange rate and you’ll never pay transfer fees. They’ll also give you expert guidance on the range of transfer options so that you can move your money when the market’s in your favor.
Get in touch today to find out how they can help.
—————-
Note: “Sponsored articles” are not written by the editorial team at Frenchly. They are provided or written at the request of the advertiser, who determines the content.