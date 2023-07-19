Midweek Distractions 7/19/23: Hotels vs. Airbnbs

There’s nothing more overwhelming when traveling than figuring out where to stay. The best case scenario, obviously, is having someone you know put you up, preferably if they happen to have a guest room, car, and grasp on the local language. (Last year I spent a week in Villefranche-sur-Mer at my ex-boyfriend’s parents’ home and convinced him to chauffeur me around the Riviera. But I know we can’t all be so lucky.)

You could end up with a great hotel that happens to be way farther from the city center than advertised. Or you could end up in a great neighborhood, literally sleeping in a closet under the stairs, Harry Potter-style. (Yes I have actually done this.) So we thought we’d make things a little easier for you by putting together a guide to the best neighborhoods in Paris to stay in to make the most of your next trip.

Then there’s the question of hotels vs. Airbnbs. Once upon a time, Airbnbs were far more cost effective than hotels, but as they’ve grown more popular and more expensive, the gap has nearly closed. So you should always compare your options. That’s why we’ve got a guide to Paris hotels, as well as one for Paris Airbnbs. You can also check out our budget Airbnb recs for Paris, and our guide to hotels in Nice, as well as some truly unique Airbnb stays in France. But wherever you stay, you’re sure to have a hell of a time.

