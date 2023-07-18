Watch the full series here

[Sponsored article] Located in the heart of the picturesque Champagne region in France, Reims is not only known for its magnificent Gothic cathedral and its historic significance, but also for its exceptional hospitality.

Steeped in tradition and brimming with a welcoming spirit, Reims offers visitors an unforgettable experience.

An Accommodation for Every Taste

When it comes to finding the perfect place to stay in Reims, you’ll be delighted by the city’s diverse range of accommodations that cater to every taste and preference.

From luxurious hotels to guest houses; unusual yet incredible accommodations (like in an actual treehouse!); or bed and breakfasts, the city offers a diverse selection of lodging options, each characterized by its unique charm and excellent service. Whether you choose a historic hotel that exudes elegance, or a modern establishment with all the services you need, you can expect to be treated with the utmost care and attention to detail.

From Luxury to Exclusive Experiences

For those seeking luxury, Reims boasts an array of exquisite five-star hotels that exude elegance and sophistication. From sumptuous suites with breathtaking views, to lavish spas and gourmet restaurants, these hotels cater to discerning travelers who appreciate the finer things in life.

If you’re a history enthusiast, Reims is the perfect place to enjoy the region’s rich heritage. Stay in a historic château-turned-hotel in the heart of the vineyards, where you can immerse yourself in Champagne region while enjoying modern comforts.

For a more intimate and personalized experience, Reims offers a variety of guest houses and bed and breakfasts. These smaller-scale accommodations provide a cozy and welcoming atmosphere, often with stylish and unique decor that reflects the character of the city. Here, you’ll find personalized service, attention to detail, and a warm ambiance that makes you feel right at home. Many of these establishments are family-owned, allowing you to connect with the locals and gain insider knowledge about the best places to explore in Reims.

When booking your accommodation in Reims, it’s advisable to plan in advance, especially during peak tourist seasons or major events, since the city is a popular destination for Champagne and history lovers.

Reims, a French Treasure

No matter where you choose to stay in Reims, you’ll find yourself in close proximity to the city’s most renowned attractions.

The central location of many accommodations allows for easy access to Reims’ crown jewel, the breathtaking Notre-Dame de Reims Cathedral, as well as the vibrant city center and its charming streets lined with shops, cafés, and restaurants.

Reims’ hospitality is a harmonious blend of tradition and warmth. From the moment you arrive until the time you bid farewell, the city embraces you with its genuine hospitality, ensuring that your visit is filled with unforgettable experiences.

Whether you’re sipping champagne, savoring exquisite cuisine, or simply wandering the historic streets, Reims invites you to discover a world where hospitality reigns supreme.

