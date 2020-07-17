Get the Best Discounts on These French Brands during Les Soldes

France’s biannual nationwide sales, known as Les Soldes, normally kick off at the end of June. They run for four weeks each in the summer and winter, as a way for stores to get rid of excess merchandise before launching the next season’s collection. This year, however, they were pushed back to July 15, which means you still have time to make the most of Les Soldes.

High-End

Veja

Veja, the sustainable vegan sneaker company, is offering up to 30% off, putting shoes in the $100-$150 range. Free shipping to the US is available on orders of over $170 ($25 if order total is below that).

Musier

Musier offers a lot of clothing styles similar to those of Jeanne Damas’s Rouje, but at a marginally more affordable price point. Free delivery from 250€ ($286) outside of France. You’ll need to check out the “Promotion” tab in their E-Shop, with discounts between 30 and 50% off ($50-80 for a top, $100-140 for dresses).

Sessùn

Sessùn is an ethical and sustainable high-end clothing brand with timeless pieces that have just a hint of the offbeat to them. They offer delivery through Colissimo for an estimated $9 to the U.S, and most of their stock is currently 50% off, putting dresses in the $90-230 range.

Sézane

Francophile crowd favorite Sézane might not advertise their sales, but if you know where to look, you can find them. Check the Archives tab on their website, which has items from previous collections “at a gentle price.” This translates to about 30-60% off, with free delivery to the U.S. on orders over $200, and free returns. $110 shirts are selling for $70, and $200 dresses for $120.

Sandro

Sandro walks the line between high fashion aesthetic and practical quasi-kitsch. Need a tailored tweed jacket with matching shorts? A t-shirt with sewn-on rhinestone collar? Then you’ll be happy to know that they have free standard shipping in the United States. With 60% off prices, t-shirts run around $60, while $150 might get you a pair of brocade shorts or a knit dress.

On A Budget

Rad

Rad, the French streetwear brand, charges about $6 for shipping to the U.S., and their shirts run only about $26 a pop. If you’re in the market for t-shirts and hoodies featuring Barack Obama, Quentin Tarantino, and questionable English phrases like, “Woman’s right is my bae,” this is the store for you.

Princesse Tam Tam

For fans of Etam, Princesse Tam Tam is a lingerie and swimwear brand currently offering 30% off on a variety of styles. Shipping to the U.S. will set you back about $10. Tops and bottoms can be purchased separately in swimwear, and a one-piece bathing suit is in the $70 range.

Meuf

Meuf is an ethical and female-oriented brand that sells t-shirts and cotton basics with slogans like, “Derrière chaque femme qui réussit il y a toujours elle-même” (“Behind every successful woman is herself”), and “Guerrière” (“Woman warrior”). T-shirts run about $37 with the discount, and shipping outside of France costs between $7-23, depending on your location.

