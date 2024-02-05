11 Romantic Restaurants and Bars in Paris for the Perfect Date

Romance, lust, and love abound in the French capital: Paris is the city of love. For the day of love — Valentine’s Day — take your special someone, whether it’s your boyfriend, best friend, or self, someplace special. Here’s a roundup of 11 romantic restaurants and bars in Paris.

1. For a rustic hidden gem: Le Petit Châtelet

Instagram: @lepetitchatelet_officiel

2. For enjoying the modern food scene: Le Petit Cadet

Instagram: @lepetitcadet

3. For an intimate drink: Bluebird

Instagram: @bluebird.paris

The decor is ultra 60s, with a fish tank, a big bar with vertical paneling, geometric carpet, and an overall orange glow. Between the bar, in front of towers of liquor bottles, bartenders banter as they concoct their exquisite cocktail creations. Snack on small bites like olives or hummus and chips.

The majority of the seating is at the bar or on the wall, so the set-up is perfect for quiet corner talks and stealing a few kisses.

4. For heaping servings of Italian: Il Farniente

Instagram: @confidencesdunebrunette

Paris is

with Italian restaurants. The main ones everyone knows are from the Big Mamma group, but it’s the little hole-in-the-wall spots where you’ll find the quiet, intimate atmosphere with personal service, and no wait time to get in. The two

locations are charming and much-loved, with front windows that open to the street in summer. The portions are generous, the prices are fair, and the food is authentic Italian. This is the kind of underrated, romantic Italian restaurant you’ll go back to again and again. — 1 Rue Paul Fort, 75014; 59 Rue Jean de la Fontaine, 75016

5. For a classic brasserie experience: Bofinger

Credit: Brasserie Bofinger

6. For a (pricey) view: Ciel de Paris

Instagram: @cieldeparis

7. For an unconventional evening: L’Avant Comptoir de la Mer

Instagram: @parisbymouth

If your Stateside tradition is to spurn the prix-fixe menus and gifts for sushi and a movie, head to L’Avant Comptoir de la Mer. The attached restaurant, Le Comptoir, has a waiting list months long, but you can just walk right into this bar-restaurant. Once you find the entrance, that is. Through flaps of plastic curtains next to a seafood counter on the street, you’ll find a bar and a few high-top tables. Sitting (or standing) knee to knee at the counter with your date, order a glass of wine, dig into your basket of bread and mound of butter, and enjoy a tapas-style seafood dinner. Three dishes is about enough for each person (sharing is encouraged — and romantic) and with wine you can have a waiting-list worthy meal for less than 30€ each. — 3 Carrefour de l’Odéon, 75006

8. For a romantic courtyard: Amour Restaurant

Instagram: @hotelsamourparis

9. For a dark wine bar: Compagnie des vins surnaturels

Instagram: @compagniestgermain

10. For an old-world throw-back: Le Coupe-chou

Instagram: @lecoupechou

11. For a Lost Generation classic: La Closerie des Lilas