11 Romantic Restaurants and Bars in Paris for the Perfect Date

Romance, lust, and love abound in the French capital: Paris is the city of love. For the day of love — Valentine’s Day — take your special someone, whether it’s your boyfriend, best friend, or self, someplace special. Here’s a roundup of 11 romantic restaurants and bars in Paris.
1. For a rustic hidden gem: Le Petit ChâteletAt first glance, you’ll think it’s a tourist trap. Le Petit Châtelet is right next to Shakespeare & Co. in the 5th arrondissement, but this restaurant is as authentic as they come. Located in a very old building, Le Petit Châtelet is small, cozy, and warm. And when we say warm, we mean it: there’s a stone fireplace inside and they’ll cook your meat right over the flames. The food is excellent, and the price point is reasonable for such good fare and location. Reserve your spot and ask for a table on the second floor. Out the windows, you can see Notre-Dame perfectly. — 39 Rue de la Bûcherie, 75005 Reservations: Call +33 01 46 33 53 40
2. For enjoying the modern food scene: Le Petit CadetThe new Paris is about third culture food, trends, and upgrades to the old classics (including the French bistro decor). Enter Le Petit Cadet, a small brasserie in the 9th arrondissement with chic brass accents and a lofted area for a more intimate dining experience. The menu boasts unique creations and French classics, a mix of French and Italian cuisine. If the fact that the bar takes up an entire wall wasn’t sign enough, Le Petit Cadet offers an exceptional selection of drinks and a great happy hour. — 9 Rue Cadet, 75009 Reservations: Le Petit Cadet website
3. For an intimate drink: BluebirdYes, there is the very sexy Little Red Door bar, but is any location ever really that sexy when it’s crowded? Bluebird, a cocktail bar in the 11th arrondissement, offers the quiet intimacy you want for a night out at a bar with someone special. The decor is ultra 60s, with a fish tank, a big bar with vertical paneling, geometric carpet, and an overall orange glow. Between the bar, in front of towers of liquor bottles, bartenders banter as they concoct their exquisite cocktail creations. Snack on small bites like olives or hummus and chips. The majority of the seating is at the bar or on the wall, so the set-up is perfect for quiet corner talks and stealing a few kisses. — 12 Rue Saint-Bernard, 75011 Reservations: Bluebird does not take reservations
4. For heaping servings of Italian: Il FarnienteParis is loaded with Italian restaurants. The main ones everyone knows are from the Big Mamma group, but it’s the little hole-in-the-wall spots where you’ll find the quiet, intimate atmosphere with personal service, and no wait time to get in. The two Il Farniente locations are charming and much-loved, with front windows that open to the street in summer. The portions are generous, the prices are fair, and the food is authentic Italian. This is the kind of underrated, romantic Italian restaurant you’ll go back to again and again. — 1 Rue Paul Fort, 75014; 59 Rue Jean de la Fontaine, 75016 Reservations: On the website for Il Farniente 14 or Il Farniente 16
5. For a classic brasserie experience: BofingerBrasserie Bofinger is exactly what you expect from a restaurant founded in 1864: mirrored walls, banquettes, white tablecloths, brass accents and dark wood. The food, all the French classics, is quite good and the price isn’t nearly as bank-breaking as you’d expect for such a traditional Parisian establishment. A major draw: the location. Bofinger is located right near the Place des Vosges, perfect for a romantic after dinner stroll. — 5-7, rue de la Bastille, 75004 Reservations: Bofinger Brasserie website
6. For a (pricey) view: Ciel de ParisThe prix-fixe menu at Ciel de Paris is a none-too-shabby 145€ per person. But don’t lose hope at getting into this restaurant on the 57th floor of Tour Montparnasse with a panoramic view of Paris. The bar is open from 8:30am to 12:30am, so grab a seat and cheers your date with a 19€ cocktail. If you’re there from 2:30pm to 5:30pm or 7pm to 10:30pm, order one of the plates to share off the bar menu. Of course, the highlight really is the view. It’ll take your breath away. — Tour Montparnasse, 56 étage, 33 avenue du Maine, 75015 Reservations: Ciel de Paris website
7. For an unconventional evening: L’Avant Comptoir de la Mer
If your Stateside tradition is to spurn the prix-fixe menus and gifts for sushi and a movie, head to L’Avant Comptoir de la Mer. The attached restaurant, Le Comptoir, has a waiting list months long, but you can just walk right into this bar-restaurant. Once you find the entrance, that is. Through flaps of plastic curtains next to a seafood counter on the street, you’ll find a bar and a few high-top tables. Sitting (or standing) knee to knee at the counter with your date, order a glass of wine, dig into your basket of bread and mound of butter, and enjoy a tapas-style seafood dinner. Three dishes is about enough for each person (sharing is encouraged — and romantic) and with wine you can have a waiting-list worthy meal for less than 30€ each. — 3 Carrefour de l’Odéon, 75006Reservations: L’Avant Comptoir de la Mer does not take reservations